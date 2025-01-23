Headlines for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Massive Fire Claims 4 Lives at Apartment Complex in KC Area

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KMBC) - Unattended cooking is blamed for a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people, including two children, in the Kansas City area. KMBC TV reports that a massive fire broke out Wednesday morning at the Indy Ridge apartment complex in Independence. Investigators say the cause was accidental: someone left a pan cooking on the stove. While the building was found to be fully compliant with safety codes, the structural design of the building played a part in allowing the fire to spread. Investigators say the absence of firewalls in the attic allowed the blaze to spread across the upper floors and down to the second floor. High winds also contributed to the spread of the fire, causing it to partially collapse.

KCK Police Investigate City's First Homicide of 2025

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating their first homicide of the new year. Detectives were on the scene Wednesday at a residence in the Argentine neighborhood. KCTV reports that officers responded to a shooting at 2:30 am in the 1600 block of S. Valley Street. Police say an adult male was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home. His identity has not yet been released.

Kansas Legislators Considering Bill to Change Mail-In Vote Receipt Deadline

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are again considering an end to the three-day grace period for mailed ballots. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would make Election Day the deadline for mail ballots to be returned. Kansas currently allows votes by mail to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and returned to county offices within three days after the election. But supporters of the bill say voters do not trust ballots counted after Election Day. Jason Snead of Honest Elections Project says the earlier deadline will ease voters' concerns. “It will have a profound impact both in terms of promoting the integrity of our elections and public confidence in our voting systems,” Snead added. Critics argue that votes by mail are closely tracked. They also say the bill amounts to voter suppression by making it harder to cast a ballot.

Governor's Proposal Would Expand Free School Meals to More Kansas Students

UNDATED (KNS) – More Kansas students would get free meals at school under a proposal from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The Kansas News Service reports that during her State of the State speech, Kelly put forward a plan some anti-hunger groups have wanted for years. Kelly’s plan would subsidize the family co-pay on reduced-price meals. It would cost the state between $4 million and $7 million a year. For two years during the COVID pandemic, federal subsidies allowed all students to eat free at school. Since then, nine states have passed laws to keep school meals free for everyone.

Haley Kottler, with the anti-hunger group Kansas Appleseed, says the meals children get in school cafeterias can make a big difference. “Students who participate in school meals benefit from improved health outcomes, better test scores, fewer school absences, the list goes on and on. School meals really do impact kids," she said. About 35,000 Kansas children are eligible for reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch program.

Legislative Bill Would Allow Kansas Public Schools to Hire Chaplains

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Public schools in Kansas would be able to hire chaplains under a measure being considered by state lawmakers. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill is similar to one introduced in the Kansas House last year. It would allow unlicensed chaplains to volunteer or be hired as school counselors if they get approval from a local school board. Republican Rep. Bill Rhiley of Wellington is pushing the measure. He says chaplains would provide much-needed mental health support for students and teachers. Opponents say unlicensed chaplains could impose their religious beliefs on kids. Texas passed a law in 2023 allowing chaplains to be school counselors. Since then, more than a dozen states have floated similar proposals.

18-Year-Old Found Guilty in Leavenworth School Shooting Threat Case

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCUR) – This week, a jury found an 18-year-old guilty of making a shooting threat against Leavenworth High School. KCUR reports that the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office charged Kaden Ray Bentley with aggravated criminal threat in September after he made school shooting threats on Snapchat. School districts in the Kansas City area received a surge of threats at the start of the school year, prompting lockdowns and leading to multiple arrests. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said school threats are serious matters and the defendant’s actions led to “real consequences while creating fear, panic, and disruption.” Bentley’s sentencing is scheduled for February 26.

Kansas City, Wichita, Overbrook, and Lawrence Establishments Named as James Beard Award Semifinalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Semifinalists in the so-called “Oscars of the culinary world” were announced Wednesday, and seven Kansas City-area restaurants made the cut. KCUR reports that a bar owner, a cocktail lounge, a baker and several local chefs were all named semifinalists for the 2025 national James Beard Awards. Nominees from Kansas include restaurants in Overbrook and Wichita, and John Brown's Underground bar in Lawrence. The Town Company in downtown Kansas City received two nods. Executive Chef Johnny Leach and his wife, Executive Pastry Chef Helen Jo Leach, create seasonal menus of popular Midwestern dishes. Johnny Leach says to be acknowledged on this platform is huge. “We're so humbled and honored to be a part of the culinary scene in Kansas City. We love Kansas City. We love being able to contribute to the local dining climate here so much,” Leach added. The James Beard Foundation will announce winners in June in Chicago.

Kansas Republicans Hope to De-list Lesser Prairie-Chicken from Threatened Species List

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — Republican members of Congress from Kansas have introduced legislation to de-list the lesser prairie-chicken from the threatened and endangered species list - and to prohibit the bird from ever being placed on the list again. On Tuesday, Kansas Congressmen Tracey Mann, Derek Schmidt and Ron Estes - as well as Kansas Senator Roger Marshall - introduced a resolution to remove the bird from the Endangered Species Act. It would also bar it from ever being placed on the list of threatened species.

The lesser prairie-chicken is a type of grouse divided into two distinct population groups - the northern and the southern. The northern group lives in grasslands in Kansas, Colorado, western Oklahoma and the north Texas panhandle. The southern group is found in the southwest Texas panhandle and New Mexico. The southern group is currently listed as endangered while the northern is considered threatened. For two decades, the Fish and Wildlife Service has worked with landowners voluntarily to help maintain the lesser prairie-chicken’s habitat.

The bird’s native habitat includes ranch, farmland, and areas above potential oil and gas pockets. In 2023, Kansas threatened to sue over the bird’s listing. The Biden Administration also vetoed several bills that attempted to delist the birds.

Washburn Men Win Again!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The undefeated men's basketball team at Washburn is still on fire. The top-ranked Ichabods notched a road victory Wednesday night at Northwest Missouri State, 80-69. The Washburn men are now 18-0. They've won three straight since becoming the No. 1 team in NCAA Division II.

Next up: Washburn takes on Missouri Western, Saturday at 3:30 pm, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

KC Prepares for Bills in AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A familiar foe awaits the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the AFC championship game: the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs face the Bills for the third time in the past four playoff runs. So far, Kansas City has found a way to win. Earlier this season, the two teams met in a game that the Bills won. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says it's helpful to have plenty of film to prepare with. "I don't know how you weigh out the advantage of it, but I feel like we play these guys all the time, so they know us and we know them," he said. Kick off is at 5:30 pm at Arrowhead Stadium. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, dropping as the game progresses.

Confident Bettor Wagers $1.3 Million that KC Will Beat Buffalo

UNDATED (KPR) - Someone with a lot of money has a lot of faith that the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Buffalo Bills this weeken...so much so, that this person has placed a $1.3 million bet on the Chiefs to win. The Chiefs host the Bills at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship game this Sunday. The winner moves on to the Super Bowl. If the bet pays off, the total payout will be $2.3 million. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Chiefs are a slight favorite to win. The game will be televised on CBS Sunday evening at 5:30.

