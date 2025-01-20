Headlines for Monday, January 20, 2025

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Invade Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Brutally cold temperatures have invaded Kansas. The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for all of the KPR listening area from 6 pm Monday through noon on Tuesday.

Forecasters say wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees below zero are expected for parts of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may quickly become frostbitten or frozen.

People should use caution while traveling outside, by wearing appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves and pets should be kept indoors as much as possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect Monday evening in southwest Kansas, where Garden City, Liberal and Dodge City are expecting cold weather and a couple inches of snow.

USDA Says High Price of Eggs Linked to Bird Flu

UNDATED (HPM) – The average price for a dozen eggs has soared to over $4 in recent weeks. Harvest Public Media reports that bird flu is a big reason why. More than 13 million egg-laying hens died last month because of bird flu, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s the most of any month last year. The losses are a big factor in higher egg prices, says Jada Thompson, a poultry economist at the University of Arkansas. “One of the hard parts is there's this regional concentration of production. And so when a disease is going through and and hitting farms in that area it's gonna affect multiple farms, and that's gonna affect the supply of eggs, and that supply then will affect our prices,” she explained. Thompson says egg prices will likely fall as bird flu cases drop and the egg supply recovers. But more outbreaks of the virus could push prices back up.

State Prepares for Panasonic Plant to Start Producing Batteries

DE SOTO, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas leaders say lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, or EVs, will start coming out of De Soto’s Panasonic plant this spring. State lawmakers approved more than $800 million in tax incentives in 2022 to help build the plant. They say the massive facility has already brought an influx of commerce and construction to De Soto and surrounding areas. Democratic Lt. Governor David Toland is the state secretary of commerce who pushed to bring the plant to Kansas. He says it will be the first of many alternative energy investments in the state. “Kansas has momentum," he said. "We’re seen nationally and globally in the EV world as the up-and-comer, and we're going to make sure that we fully leverage that as we go forward.” Executives at Panasonic say the first batteries should come off the production line in March.

Kansas Forest Service Warns of Timber Theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - Tree theft is becoming a thing in the Sunflower State. It may sound crazy, but Kansas has seen at least two cases of timber theft from wildlife areas in recent years. Tree thieves often target black walnut, which sells well for flooring, gunstocks, cabinetry and more. Dave Bruton, with the Kansas Forest Service, says the theft of timber is becoming a problem. “If a person thinks that a property is not being very well watched, then it’s more tempting for them to possibly cut those and hope that they don’t get caught," he said. Both recent cases of timber theft from public land in Kansas went to court. One case, in state court, ended with the accused being required to pay thousands of dollars of restitution. The other is a multistate case that’s still ongoing in federal court, where potential penalties are steeper.

Federal Grant Expands Health Care Options in Rural Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) - Some rural Kansans have more options for health appointments outside regular work hours thanks to a federal grant. Konza Prairie Community Health Center provides medical, dental and behavioral care to people at three Kansas locations: Junction City, Manhattan and Chapman. CEO Danielle Halgren says the federal grant helps them expand hours of operation at their Manhattan clinic. “We have already hired the additional medical provider and dental provider and pharmacist for that location so that we can extend til 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.” Halgren says they serve a lot of uninsured or underinsured people, so the money helps fill health care gaps in the region.

Experts: Kansas Drought Conditions Eased in 2024

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Climate experts say Kansas received much-needed moisture last year, easing drought conditions from years prior. Just a couple of years ago, Kansas was breaking drought records, leaving crops and residents high and dry. Kansas spent 2024 without much drought,and there are signs 2025 might see a similar amount of moisture. But Joel Lisonbee, a climatologist for drought.gov,

says last year showed a concerning pattern for states including Kansas: flash droughts. “Flash drought is a drought that comes on quickly. We're seeing these happen more and more. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see another flash drought sometime this year," he said. So far, there’s nothing to indicate anything abnormal for Kansas this year. But Lisbonee says more frequent flash droughts could cause a lot of damage to crops and water supplies.

Growing Number of Kansans Seeking Treatment for Respiratory Illnesses

UNDATED (KNS) – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a rising number of Kansans are seeking medical care for respiratory illnesses. Dr. Shawn Sood, a pediatrician at the University of Kansas Health System, told the Kansas News Service that recently, they’ve been inundated with a high number of child flu patients. “I really feel that, in 2025, and in this respiratory season, mid to late January, spilling into early February is going to end up being the peak,” he added. Sood says they haven’t seen as many COVID-19 or RSV admissions, but the CDC says both viruses are circulating in Kansas. Sood says things like keeping kids hydrated, especially if they are sick, and frequent hand washing can help protect them from severe illness.

Kansas Highway Patrol: Too Many Motorists Driving 100+ MPH

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas state troopers busted thousands of drivers last year for speeding more than 100 miles-per-hour. One driver was caught speeding more than 160 mph. KSNT TV reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol and learned that in 2024, state troopers issued more than 2,600 citations to motorists driving that fast. Since 2013, there's been a steady increase in the number of drivers in Kansas exceeding 100 mph.

Chiefs to Face Bills in AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - We now know who the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs will take on the Buffallo Bills next weekend to determine who will head to the Super Bowl. Buffalo is the only team to beat Kansas City this season. The Chiefs and the Bills play Sunday at Arrowhead. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


