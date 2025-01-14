Headlines for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

2025 Kansas Legislative Session Begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers returned to work Monday for the start of the 2025 legislative session. Tax cuts will be top of mind for many lawmakers. But proposals to legalize medical marijuana and put an end to Daylight Saving Time could also get consideration in the coming weeks.

GOP lawmakers are also expected to address gender-affirming healthcare. They are promising to ban puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for minor children. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed such legislation last year and lawmakers failed to override her veto. But this year, the GOP supermajority has grown, making veto overrides more likely to succeed.

On Wednesday, the governor will lay out her plans for the new year. She'll deliver her annual State of the State Address Wednesday at 6:30 pm. KPR-1 will provide live coverage of the address, as well as the GOP response. Governor Kelly is likely to push again for Medicaid expansion. She also wants to put a new, long-term water plan in place.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Begin Filing Bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Legislature officially began its 2025 session Monday and KSNT TV reports that lawmakers have already started introducing new bills for debate in the Senate and House. The Legislature’s website shows a total of ten bills that have been introduced for the current session with three in the Senate and seven in the House.

In the House, bills were introduced to require the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to audit hospital compliance with the lay caregiver act and report the results of the audit to the Legislature. Another House bill would establish the EV Energy Equity Road Repair Tax Act and provide for a road repair tax on electricity distributed from a public charging station for electric vehicles.

In the Senate, bills have been introduced to exempt the state of Kansas from daylight saving time and another bill validating the election results for a bond issue question submitted by the Greeley County Board of Education at a special election held in May, 2024.

==========

New Rules Will Change Journalist Access During Kansas Legislative Session

UNDATED (KNS) – New rules in the Kansas House of Representatives will put journalists farther away from the legislative process. Reporters usually have a spot on the chamber floor to see and hear lawmakers in action. But the Kansas News Service reports that this year, Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued rules that limit reporters to an upstairs gallery. A spokesperson for Hawkins says the change is intended to make the floor less crowded for lawmakers and staffers. But Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, says press access should be a priority. “I feel that there's really no better use of space than on the very people who are reporting on the public's work that is being done in the public's house,” Bradbury added. Reporters can still take photos from the chamber floor.

==========

Kansas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Adult Website Operator

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing an adult website operator under a new state law. The Kansas News Service reports that the law, which took effect July 1st, requires age verification on sites where 25% or more of the pages contain content deemed harmful to minors. Kobach’s is the first such lawsuit in Kansas since the rule took effect. Kobach’s office accuses SARJ, LLC of operating 13 porn sites that users in Kansas can access without having to verify their age. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, comes a day before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a similar law in Texas.

==========

Kansas Proposal Would Release Bond Funding to Greeley County Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A bill in Kansas would release bond funds to one of the smallest school districts in the state after the money was blocked by the attorney general. The Kansas News Service reports that in May, voters in the Greeley County school district approved a $4.6 million bond for upgrades and renovations. But Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach blocked the funds, citing a law that requires counties to publicize bond proposals on their website. Greeley County doesn’t have a website. But it shares information online through other channels, like social media. Republican Senator Bill Clifford says the law should reflect changing technology. “I mean, you would have to have been under a rock to not know about this, so they certainly met the spirit of the law,” he argued. Kobach supports the bill. He says his ruling was about the letter of the law, not the merits of the bond project.

==========

Former Professor Sues KU, Claiming Civil Rights Violation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – A former University of Kansas professor is suing KU, alleging the school provided false information to the Department of Justice during a criminal investigation. Feng "Franklin" Tao is Chinese and taught chemical engineering at KU from 2014 until he was charged by the government in 2019 under what was called the China Initiative. That was a Trump administration program aimed at countering Chinese theft of American intellectual property. KCUR reports that Tao was never charged with espionage but several counts of wire fraud and making false statements. He was acquitted of wire fraud at trial. The false statement conviction was overturned on appeal. Now Tao is suing KU saying his civil rights were violated. The suit says Tao’s, quote, career and finances are in shambles because of KU’s baseless and humiliating investigation.

==========

Byron Roberson Sworn In as Johnson County Sheriff

UNDATED (KCUR) – History was made in Johnson County Monday when the first Black sheriff and first female undersheriff took office. KCUR reports that Byron Roberson spent 30 years in the Prairie Village Police Department and was chief when elected sheriff in November. At his swearing-in, Roberson didn’t talk about auto theft or fentanyl, but rather the importance of diversity in law enforcement. “Sometimes we have to be reminded that we need to treat everyone as human beings. And that is key. You can’t go wrong if you do that,” Roberson added. Cindy Henson became the county’s first female undersheriff. Henson was chief of the Spring Hill Police Department.

==========

Some Derby Teachers Protesting District's Rejection of Social Studies Curriculum

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some teachers at Derby High School near Wichita are protesting a district decision to reject a social studies textbook over concerns about anti-Trump bias. The Kansas News Service reports that the school board’s conservative majority voted down a proposed contract last month with Boston-based publisher HMH. Members said the company’s textbook did not fairly reflect Republican Donald Trump’s first presidency. Several teachers say that decision insulted educators who spent months testing programs and offering a recommendation. James Hanford has children at Derby High and urged board members to reconsider. “There’s always time to remedy a mistake. There’s always time to send a message that you do trust the teachers, that you do care about the students,” Hanford said. Board member Mark Boline supported the proposed contract and urged a re-vote. He withdrew the request when it was clear the board majority would not change their votes.

==========

U.S. Department of Labor Files Suit Against Wichita Strip Club

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an adult entertainment club located just outside Wichita's city limits for allegedly failing to pay full wages to its dancers. According to the complaint, the department conducted an investigation into whether Pleasures Adult Entertainment Club was in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. Labor officials claim that the business misclassified dancers as independent contractors, which deprived them of overtime pay and other benefits. It also claims that the club made illegal deductions from dancers' tips. The complaint seeks back wages and damages for 80 dancers. The club's attorney says the entertainers have been fairly and legally compensated, and says it will prove so in court.

==========

Livestock Workers Vulnerable in Bird Flu Outbreak

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Bird flu continues to spread among livestock and has even killed one person in the U.S. In southwest Kansas, where there are many large dairies, workers can be the most vulnerable. Louisiana recently reported the country’s first bird flu-related death in a human, and while risk to the public remains low, there is a heightened level of concern among health care officials. Most people have felt the effects of bird flu in the economy, through disrupted egg and milk production, but some officials are concerned about the health of agriculture workers. Jim Keen is a veterinary expert and animal welfare advocate. He says citizenship status among dairy workers can affect proper health measures in western Kansas, which relies heavily on immigrant labor. “A lot of the workers in agriculture are undocumented," he said. "So, there's a lot of fear that if they get tested and are positive, they will get deported.” Kansas has seen bird flu cases in livestock, but no human infections have been reported.

It’s been three years and bird flu is still affecting poultry and dairy cattle in Kansas and across the country. And officials say that’s longer than outbreaks normally last. Jim Keen is a veterinary epidemiologist for the Center for a Humane Economy, a non-profit animal welfare organization. He says the risk to the public remains low, and most human cases have come - NOT from birds - but from dairy cattle which are very prevalent in southwest Kansas. This outbreak could potentially disrupt that industry. "The risk is not zero in terms of their economic livelihood, either from the point of view of the workers or the farmers," he said. The Department of Agriculture is currently collecting milk samples to better monitor the spread of the virus. The USDA says it will give dairies financial support for any fall in milk production.

==========

Livestock Need Special Care in Winter Weather

UNDATED (HPM) - Much of the Midwest has faced varying levels of snow, ice and rain. Harvest Public Media reports that livestock also need special attention during these cold winter conditions. When temperatures drop to around 20 degrees, cattle and especially young calves, become susceptible to frostbite, specifically on vulnerable areas like their ears, tails and utters. Elizabeth Picking is a Livestock Field Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension and says cows in winter weather states are often physically more prepared to withstand cold conditions. “Those animals are also going to grow a decent hair coat and so that helps the more northern farmers out. But I would expect to see more issues for the folks that are hit with this further south," she said. This month, heavy snow and ice have impacted livestock-producing states including Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

As temperatures fall and winter storms roll across the Midwest, ranchers worry about potential threats to livestock. Chloe Collins is a Dairy Field Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension Service. She says dairy cows are more susceptible to the cold than beef cattle, but temperatures below 20 degrees can be hard on both. “When we start adding in wind and different elements like precipitation, snow, they definitely start feeling that stress," she said. Herds kept outdoors are susceptible to frostbite. And... sustained cold weather can stress dairy cows, making them lose their appetite - ultimately reducing milk production and growth.

==========

Campaigns Launched on Both Sides of Proposed Wichita School Bond Issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Groups on both sides of a proposed bond issue for Wichita schools have launched campaigns ahead of the February election. Ben Davis is a Republican strategist and spokesman for a new group opposing the bond. He told the Kansas News Service that the Wichita district should focus on basic maintenance and student test scores rather than building new schools. “There’s no evidence to suggest that a brand new building is somehow going to increase teacher morale, fix student disciplinary issues or increase scores. That needs to be the primary focus,” Davis said. A new Vote Yes group is being led by Bradley Dyer, Jr., with Credit Union of America. He says the measure would strengthen the district by repairing old schools and reducing the district’s overall footprint. The special election on the $450 million bond issue is scheduled for February 25.

==========

Kansas Recorded More Tornadoes Last Year than the Year Before

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Last year was an active one for tornadoes in Kansas. Scientists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, say the state recorded 89 tornadoes in 2024. That's more than double the 39 tornadoes recorded in Kansas the year before. The Kansas Reflector reports that the most powerful tornado in Kansas last year came on April 30th, when an EF-3 tornado hit Westmoreland, in Pottawatomie County. One woman was killed in that storm - 58-year-old Ann Miller, who was killed when her home was destroyed. She was the only storm-related fatality recorded in Kansas in 2024.

==========

Feds Could Put Money Into Grassland Conservation

UNDATED (HPM) - Federal legislation with bipartisan support would put money into saving the nation’s rapidly disappearing grasslands. The North American Grasslands Conservation Act would help tribes, states and ranchers carry out controlled fires - which can mitigate wildfires. Shaun Grassel is CEO of the Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance. The group works with 16 tribes conserving land on the northern Great Plains. “We need to start focusing more attention on prescribed fire and using controlled burns - not only to protect communities and infrastructure, but to keep our grasslands vibrant," Grassel said. More than 50 hunting, farming and conservation groups have endorsed the bill. Members of Congress from six states, including Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids, are sponsoring the legislation.

==========

Project Works to Emulate Natural River Flow on Dammed Rivers

UNDATED (KNS) – Engineers have released water at two dams in Kansas and Missouri to mimic summer storms and help river wildlife. The Kansas News Service reports that while dams help prevent flooding, disrupting natural river flow takes a toll on habitat and wildlife. So last year the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a summer pulse of water from Tuttle Creek and Pomme de Terre lakes meant to help. They worked with The Nature Conservancy to do it. Jim Howe, with the Conservancy, says the goal is to help native fish spawning, and to move silt in the Kansas and Osage river systems. “We want to use a pulse flow to flush that out. So that mussels can better attach to the stream bed,” Howe explained. The Conservancy hopes this approach could ultimately help other dammed up rivers, as well.

==========

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Finds Abandoned Dogs on Turnpike

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement officials in Lyon County are looking for permanent homes for four dogs that were found at a service center on the Kansas Turnpike. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday reporting that the dogs were found at the service center. KSNT TV reports that two dogs were left in a cage by the dumpsters and two others were running loose. A driver who stopped at the service center tried to take the dogs to an animal shelter, but was told the shelter did not have room. The four dogs are being cared for by staff at the county jail, and exercising with the jail’s emotional support dog. People interested in fostering or adopting the dogs are advised to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620- 341-3205.

==========

Washburn Men's Basketball Tops NABC Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NCAA) – For the first time since 1992, the Washburn Ichabods men's basketball team has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in the latest NABC Top 25 Coaches poll that was released Tuesday. The Ichabods received 14 of the 16 first-place votes in this week's rankings. The poll ranks the top teams in NCAA Division II.

==========

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Third Child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their third child on social media Monday. KSHB TV reports that the couple welcomed their new daughter Golden Raye Mahomes on Sunday. In their post, Patrick said he promised Brittany he'd clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers so they could focus on their child's birth. Golden Raye's older sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born in February 2021. Her older brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November 2022.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

