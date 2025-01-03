Headlines for Friday, January 3, 2025

Wicked Winter Weather this Weekend Storm Could Become a Blizzard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Freezing rain, sleet and snow will fall across large sections of Kansas and Missouri this weekend. Meteorologist Sarah Teefey, with the National Weather Service, says high winds and blowing snow will be a problem, especially Sunday. "We're emphasizing a little bit more the possible wind impact we could have when it combines with heavy snow and maybe some ice," she said. "So, we're looking at potential, near blizzard conditions."

A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Saturday morning and will last through Sunday night across much of Kansas and Missouri. With freezing rain and heavy snow, power outages are possible. Experts recommend having a battery-powered radio and multiple ways to receive weather information.

The Weather Channel (a private company separate from the NWS) has given a name to the incoming weather system, calling it Winter Storm Blair.

Kansas Public Radio's transmitters, towers and satellite dishes don't do well in freezing rain and heavy snowfall. KPR's Chief Engineer, Steve Kincaid, says the radio station's towers (and antennas) don't have de-icers, so they could freeze over. If that happens, power will be reduced, affecting the broadcast signal.

Norovirus Now Spreading Across the Midwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Cases of Norovirus are rising nationally including here in the Midwest. According to CDC data, more than 25% of tests in the Midwest region were positive in the week ending December 21. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal issues like vomiting and diarrhea. Doctors say good hand hygiene is your best defense. Norovirus is highly contagious and can live on surfaces for a long time. Experts say thorough handwashing is essential. The virus also spreads when infected people prepare food. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, with the University of Kansas Health System, says most people are sick for two to three days. “If you are going longer than that, or you are having more of the nausea, the vomiting and the diarrhea, which leads to dehydration, and that's what a lot of people get in trouble with, if you're having significant issues with that, you know, know your body, understand how long you've been sick and how you're feeling and seek medical attention," he said.

Hawkins also said cases of the flu and COVID-19 are also rising. “Unfortunately, what we have seen recently, in the last couple weeks are increases in the rates of influenza infection throughout the country, as well as COVID, which had been low after the summer peak. Now, it is starting to increase as well," he said. Hawkinson says norovirus can survive on surfaces for a long time. He recommends thorough handwashing. He also advises people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

KBI: Man Arrested in Death of Infant Daughter in Belleville

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – A Kansas man has arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 23-year-old William McLaughlin, of Belleville, was taken into custody Thursday morning. He's facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his three-month-old daughter. The infant was initially brought to the Republic County hospital on December 25. She had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital four days later. McLaughlin was booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Nebraska. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

2 Killed, Several Hurt in Crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita Eagle / KSNW) – Two people are dead, and several others were injured following a crash on the Kansas Turnpike, south of Wichita, Thursday morning. The Wichita Eagle reports that an infant and his grandmother were both killed. KSNW TV reports that the crash happened just after midnight in the southbound lanes of the turnpike in Sumner County, just south of Kansas Star Casino. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash involved a semi, a Chevy Express van hauling a trailer, and a Jeep. One person died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

The victims, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been identified as Ernestina Eumana-Alvarez and Christian Gutierrez. Investigators say the semi hit a van hauling a trailer. The Jeep collided with the overturned van and trailer. Eight people between the Chevy Express van and Jeep were transported to the hospital with serious to minor injuries, and two refused medical treatment. Mulvane Fire Rescue said there were 12 patients in all. The semi was hauling cattle, and none of the cattle were injured.

Former Kansas Senator Honored with Presidential Citizens Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden has honored former Kansas Republican Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker with the Presidential Citizens Medal. It was awarded Thursday. Biden chose Kassebaum and 19 other people to receive one of the highest civilian honors. She was the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate, and one of the first women elected to a full term in that chamber. At a White House ceremony, Biden praised her and other recipients for displaying courage in the face of opposition. “Together, you embody - and I mean this from the bottom of my heart - the essential truth: we’re a great nation. We’re a great nation because we’re a good people," Biden said. Kassebaum is remembered as a political moderate who supported abortion rights but also wanted to limit government spending.

Chiefs Have Big Advantage Playing at Home in AFC Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The will be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs no matter what happens this Sunday when they play the Broncos in Denver. Being the #1 seed means all of Kansas City's postseason games will be played at Arrowhead. A new survey says it’s the toughest place to play in the NFL. ESPN asked 111 NFL players where the hardest place was to play. Overwhelmingly, they said Arrowhead. The fans are nuts, Tennessee Titan defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day told ESPN. Sometimes, he said, it’s so loud you can’t even hear yourself think. The Guinness Book of World Records named it the loudest outdoor stadium with a decibel level of 142, louder than a jet taking off. The survey named Seattle as the second hardest place. Minnesota was a distant third.

The Chiefs take on the Broncos at 3:25 pm Sunday.

