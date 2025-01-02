Headlines for Thursday, January 2, 2025

UPDATE: Snow Storm Headed for Parts of Central, Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri

The National Weather Service has expanded its Winter Storm Watch to include the Kansas City Metro area and much of western Missouri.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service says confidence is increasing that a winter storm will hit portions of central and eastern Kansas this weekend. Meteorologist Sarah Teefey, who's tracking the storm at the National Weather Service in Topeka, says a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow is expected Saturday evening and will turn to all snow by Sunday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible, with higher amounts expected north of I-70. The sleet and snow will disrupt travel and create hazardous driving conditions for much of central, north-central, northeast and east-central Kansas. A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Saturday and will last through Sunday evening.

Get the latest weather information from the NWS in Topeka. (That's where we get it!)

==========

UPDATE: 2 Killed, Several Hurt in Crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita Eagle / KSNW) – Two people are dead, and several others are hurt following a crash on the Kansas Turnpike, south of Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports that an infant and his grandmother were both killed.

KSNW TV reports that the crash happened just after midnight in the southbound lanes of the turnpike in Sumner County, just south of Kansas Star Casino. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash involved a semi, a Chevy Express van hauling a trailer, and a Jeep. One person died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

The victims, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been identified as Ernestina Eumana-Alvarez and Christian Gutierrez. Investigators say the semi hit a van hauling a trailer. The Jeep collided with the overturned van and trailer.

Eight people between the Chevy Express van and Jeep were transported to the hospital with serious to minor injuries, and two refused medical treatment. Mulvane Fire Rescue said there were 12 patients in all. The semi was hauling cattle, and none of the cattle were injured.

==========

KC Records First Homicide of 2025 Just Hours into New Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Just hours into the new year, Kansas City recorded its first homicide of 2025. Police say one man was killed and another man was injured after an early-morning shooting on New Year's Day. The shooting took place around 2:45 am in the 3100 block of Elmwood Avenue. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Calvin Bushnell. A second shooting victim was hospitalized. Last year, Kansas City recorded 147 homicides.

==========

Should Kansas Schools Allow Rough Play at Recess? Some Schools Are Trying It Out

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - Many Kansas schools forbid rough play during recess because of safety concerns. Now, some schools are trying a new approach. The approach — sometimes called “risky play” — follows research that shows children benefit from rough-and-tumble activities. Advocates say kids should be kept as safe as necessary on a playground, not as safe as possible. That means supervising recess, but easing up on some overly restrictive rules. Alison Renner, principal at Wichita’s Allen Elementary School, says students are learning important social skills. “It just allows us to build relationships with kids, but then to also help them mediate some of those social interactions, and to help them respond better with peers when conflict does occur," she said. Some changes to playground rules include letting kids play tag, twist on swings and climb up slides using their hands and feet.

Allen Elementary and other schools have decided to let kids play more freely. The decision comes from research showing children actually benefit from climbing high, running fast and engaging in rough-and-tumble activities. Renner, whose school adopted the approach last year, says easing up on some rules has improved recess for students and teachers. "We can enjoy the time interacting with kids and kind of celebrating the joy of kids playing, instead of constantly looking and telling kids to ‘Stop, stop, let’s do this instead.’” Studies suggest that risky play - with appropriate supervision - can improve children's self-confidence and social skills. (Learn more about risky recess here.)

==========

Cases of a Rare Disease Becoming More Common in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) - Cases of a rare and dangerous disease have become more common in Kansas and Missouri. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new report focusing on cases of tularemia, also known as rabbit fever. The disease can affect pets, wildlife and humans causing mild to life-threatening symptoms. The CDC recently tracked nearly 2,500 cases of the illness nationwide and found that half of the cases were found in four states: Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Most cases were identified in three groups: children between the ages of five and nine, older men and in Native Americans. KSNT reports that the disease can be treated with antibiotics but there is no vaccine.

==========

New PFAS Restrictions Taking Effect in Minnesota; Could Other States Follow Suit?

UNDATED (HPM) - A Midwestern state that's home to one of the largest producers of toxic "forever chemicals" is now on track to restrict the use of those chemicals. A new law taking effect in Minnesota takes aim at PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals that don't break down easily. Minnesota is the home of 3-M, one of the world's largest producers of such toxic chemicals. Harvest Public Media reports that this new law takes effect in this new year. Starting January 1st, Minnesota is prohibiting the sale of products that contain "intentionally added" PFAS chemicals. This includes goods like carpets, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, and certain packaging materials.

Avoona Starck is the Minnesota state director of Clean Water Action and lobbied for the policy. She says the law also requires increased disclosure on products that contain PFAS. "If you are producing something and selling it to consumers, consumers have a right to know what they are buying, and you have a responsibility to know what you are selling," she said. Under the law, all non-essential uses of PFAS will be banned by 2032. The rule is one of the country's first - and strictest - regulations on PFAS chemicals in consumer goods. Other states are considering similar laws designed to curb or eliminate the use of toxic forever chemicals.

==========

Chiefs Will Rest Mahomes and Start Wentz this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (ESPN) - The Kansas City Chiefs say they will rest star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the last game of the regular season. Instead, backup quarterback Carson Wentz will make his first start of the season on Sunday, when the Chiefs take on the Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs are 15-1 and have already clinched the AFC's top playoff seed and a first-round bye.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

