Headlines for Monday, December 30, 2024

Whooping Cough Spikes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Cases of whooping cough are on the rise across Kansas and across the nation. Kansas health officials continue to monitor the sharp increase. The state health department confirmed nearly 250 cases of pertussis as of December 18th. That's one of the biggest increases in nearly a decade. Nationally, the number of cases is about six times greater than last year. Whooping cough can be deadly, especially for infants and young children. There is a vaccine, which is typically administered during childhood vaccinations. Adults who were vaccinated as children should consider getting a booster shot. The CDC recommends that adults get a booster shot every 10 years because protection from pertussis decreases over time.

==========

Avian Flu Suspected in Newton Geese Deaths

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH/KPR) - Avian flu is suspected in the recent deaths of dozens of geese in Newton. KWCH TV reports that the dead geese have been found at a wetlands park southwest of town. The geese are being left where they are to "let nature take its course." The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks cautions the public not to pick up diseased or dead wildlife. Ducks and geese have been dying by the thousands across the state and bird flu is believed to be the cause.

==========

Pilot Survives Weekend Plane Crash Near Parsons

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM) - A pilot from eastern Kansas survived a small plane crash over the weekend in southeast Kansas. The Highway Patrol says the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a field near Parsons. The 26-year-old pilot - Michael Ribordy, from New Strawn, Kansas - was attempting to land on a private grass strip when the plane hit a power line, causing it to crash nose-first into the ground. According to KOAM TV, the pilot is now hospitalized in Kansas City with multiple injuries.

==========

Watchdog Group Sues for Records on Disbarred Kansas Attorney

UNDATED (KCUR) - A Washington D.C. watchdog group has sued the U.S. Department of Justice for the release of documents on a disbarred Kansas prosecutor. The group, called CREW, or Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wants more information about Terra Morehead’s ethical misconduct. She had a 37-year career as both a state and federal prosecutor. Nikhel Sus, an attorney for CREW, says they want the public to know about Morehead’s behavior. “We dug into the court records and found a really just shocking long trail of misconduct that multiple federal courts had identified," he said. Among other things, Morehead helped former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski frame Lamonte McIntyre for a crime he didn’t commit. KCUR reports that the Kansas Supreme Court disbarred Morehead in April. (Read more.)

==========

Feds Grant Kansas Organizations $1.5 Million Aimed at Preventing Domestic Violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – More than $1.5 million in federal funding has been awarded to organizations in Kansas to help prevent domestic violence. SAFEHOME in Johnson County received $160,000. The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence received $76,000. The Crisis Center in Manhattan and the YWCA of Northeast Kansas, based in Topeka, each received $81,000. These four organizations were among 20 that received grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the grants Monday, daying they will help provide critical services to survivors of domestic violence. "It is essential that those impacted by domestic violence have the support and resources needed to heal and rebuild their lives,” Kelly said. “These investments not only provide aid to survivors of domestic violence but also aim to prevent future incidents from occurring.”

==========

Kansas Cuts State Sales Tax on Groceries to Zero

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Come January 1st, Kansas will eliminate the state sales tax on food. The policy has been years in the making but starting Wednesday, residents will ring in the New Year with cheaper groceries. In 2022, Kansans were paying a 6.5% state sales tax on food. Lawmakers and the governor approved a plan to cut it and bring it down to zero in 2025. Haley Kottler, with the nonprofit advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, is celebrating that change,

but says her organization is still fighting restrictions on food assistance programs like SNAP and Summer EBT. “We still have a lot of those legislators who are introducing bills and voting on bills that would actually take food off the table for Kansans," she said. Kottler says eliminaing the tax will provide a little relief for people feeling the effects of inflation. "I think what it will mean is just a little bit more in folks’ pockets... maybe it opens up their utilities budget or their rent, their car payments," she said. Shoppers will still see local food sales taxes on their receipts, which vary by location.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Will See Pay Double in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers will see their pay nearly double in 2025. The House and Senate passed a bill in 2023 establishing a legislative compensation committee that recommended increasing legislative pay to $43,000 a year. Pay for lawmakers in leadership roles will increase even more. The Senate President and House Speaker - the two most powerful positions in the Legislature - will make $85,000 a year. That's a pay raise of $44,000. The new session begins Monday, January 13th.

==========

Governor Celebrates Kwanzaa at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly is taking part in Kwanzaa celebrations at the Kansas Statehouse Monday. She'll join community members and deliver brief remarks at 3 pm. Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that celebrates African-American culture and history. Kwanzaa is celebrated every year from December 26 to January 1st.

==========

Close... But No Billion Dollars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Close... but not a billion dollars. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Missouri won $1 million in Friday's drawing - but not the top prize. The Kansas City star reports that the ticket sold in Missouri matched five of the winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. The ticket that won the jackpot of $1.2 billion was sold in northern California. A Mega Millions lottery ticket currently costs $2 but it will increase to $5 a ticket in April.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

