Headlines for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

State of Kansas Agrees to Stop Enforcing Contested Voter Registration Group Restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas will no longer enforce a law that voting groups said made it difficult to register voters. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas lawmakers banned impersonating an election official in 2021. But voter registration groups said the law was too vague and could criminalize the work they do. In July, the Kansas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law from being enforced, saying it was likely unconstitutional. The state has now agreed to permanently stop enforcing the law. A separate lawsuit will continue over a law concerning mail-in ballot signatures.

==========

Midwife-Led Birth Center in Topeka Could Be Closed over Alleged Health Violations

UNDATED (KNS) – A midwife-led birth center in Topeka could be forced to close because it allegedly did not comply with state health regulations. The Kansas health department says Immanuel Birth Company failed to resuscitate a baby, didn’t report a stillbirth in time and admitted two patients who were high risk. The Kansas News Service reports that birth center staff have appealed and are working to keep their license. Women in Topeka recently protested the potential closure. Protester Stephanie Horacek says after a traumatic hospital birth with her first child, she had a quote “wonderful” experience at Immanuel. “Not only did I feel safe there but it actually healed a huge, like, injury to my heart,” she explained. Horacek says women would lose options of where to give birth if Immanuel closes.

==========

Electricity Transmission Line Proposal Canceled

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – The proposal for an electricity transmission line that would have run across Kansas has been canceled. The concerns of Kansans prompted lawmakers to halt the project. The Kansas News Service reports that the electric transmission line would have started in southwest Kansas and ended in Illinois. The idea was to strengthen energy infrastructure and connect regions that have unreliable power grids. But some Kansans were worried that this project would allow the federal government to infringe on their private property rights. Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and U.S. House Representative Ron Estes, who both actively worked to block this project, released statements saying they were pleased with the cancellation.

==========

Out-of-State Patients Push Number of Kansas Abortions Up for 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – New state data shows that Kansas clinics provided nearly 20,000 abortions in 2023. The Kansas News Service reports that out-of-state patients have pushed that number up in recent years. 2023 was the first full year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and many nearby states banned abortion. The data shows abortions were up nearly 60% from the year prior and up 150% from 2021. Texans make up the largest number of patients at Kansas clinics by far, followed by Kansans, Oklahomans and Missourians. More than 9 in 10 abortions occurred before the 13th week of pregnancy. None happened after 22 weeks, which is the legal limit in Kansas.

==========

Kansas Biologist Estimates 14,000+ Birds Ill or Dead from Bird Flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — KPR has been reporting on a spike in bird flu in wild birds. At first, a few dozen geese and ducks were reported dead at eight different reservoirs and wetlands across the state. Now, KSNT reports that a Kansas wildlife expert estimates that number could be as high as 14,000 sick and dead geese. That estimate comes from Shane Hesting, Wildlife Disease Program Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Hesting says that's a conservative estimate of the birds that have become sick or died since the end of November. He says total mortality is likely much higher because of birds dying in more remote and rural areas not being reported. Health and wildlife experts say it's best to leave sick birds alone and let nature take its course.

(-Related-)

USDA to Begin Testing National Milk Supply for Bird Flu Virus

UNDATED (HPM) — Starting next week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin testing the national milk supply for bird flu. Harvest Public Media reports officials say it will help them determine exactly where the virus is spreading in dairy cattle. Under a new federal order, facilities and farms will have to share samples of unpasteurized milk to be tested for bird flu. The virus first appeared in cattle earlier this year and has infected hundreds of herds across 16 states. It’s also infected nearly 60 humans… mainly through exposure from infected cows or birds. Until now, testing has been mostly voluntary. Catalina Picasso, a veterinary epidemiologist at Michigan State University, says this new approach will help pinpoint the virus’s movement. “We as a country are gonna be able to understand where the disease is and where the disease is not,” she added. Michigan is one of six states that will be part of the first round of the new testing strategy. The others are California, Colorado, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania. (Read more.)

==========

Planning Commission Approves Rezoning for Topeka Church to Host Homeless

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A church in Topeka may soon open its doors for the homeless again. KSNT TV reports that the Topeka Planning Commission approved a recommendation Monday for rezoning for the Open Arms Outreach Ministries. Under the church’s previous zoning, it was allowed to hold religious services and operate a daycare and a community center with a few live-in caretakers. Under the commission’s new zoning recommendation, the church will be permitted to house as many as eight people on a regular basis. If there’s a need for a warming center during the cold winter months, the church will be allowed to accept an additional 20 people. The planning commission voted to recommend the zoning change but the final decision will come from the Topeka City Council.

==========

Jayhawk Theater Seeks Funding to Complete Renovation of Historic Topeka Venue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW / KPR) - Leaders for the Jayhawk Theater are hoping to re-open the historic Topeka theater sometime in 2026 after the completion of renovations. Theater representatives presented an update on the renovation progress at the Shawnee County Commission’s work session Monday. WIBW reports that organizers told the commission they will need help to complete the project on schedule and be ready for a re-opening in time for the theater’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

The remaining total to renovate the building is approximately $11.5 million. With various grants and other projected funding, $5 million still remains to be covered. Jayhawk Theater Development Director Joanne Morrell told commissioners that the theater benefits the community by providing entertainment and employment for Topeka residents. She says the theater expects to bring in as much as $1.5 million dollars annually, much of that from out-of-town visitors.

If the theater receives funding from the county and city, it would be spent on structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and core infrastructure needs, and accessibility. The Jayhawk is considered an architectural and historic masterpiece. The theater opened in 1926.

==========

Corn Stunt Disease Emerges in Kansas Fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - A corn disease turned up for the first time in Kansas this year, in in 26 Kansas counties. The disease is called corn stunt and it hurts crop yields. The insect that spreads the disease was already a problem in Texas and other southern states, but this year the corn leafhoppers moved as far north as Minnesota and New York. Rodrigo Onofre is a crop pathologist at Kansas State University extension. “We all are very shocked with how widespread, how endemic this leafhopper and the disease was,” he added. He says it’s not clear why this happened. Winds from the south may have combined with other factors to spread the insects. It’s unclear if the corn leafhoppers will survive the winter in Kansas and farther north. Kansas State Extension helps farmers test corn that they suspect is impacted by the disease. Corn leafhoppers also turned up for the first time in Oklahoma and Missouri this year.

==========

Kansas Getting $8 Million to Help Close Digital Divide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas is getting more than $8 million in federal funds to help close the digital divide. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will start accepting applications in February for funding from the federal grant. A total of $8.2 million in funds is available for a variety of projects designed to expand and improve internet access. Eligible entities encouraged to apply include community organizations, educational institutions, tribal nations and local government agencies. Applications will be open from February 3 to April 3rd, 2025.

The governor's office encourages applicants to sign up for a grant webinar at 10 am on January 27, 2025.

(–Additional Reporting–)

State of Kansas Launches Internet Access Grant Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is launching a new grant program to help expand internet access and other digital infrastructure. The Kansas News Service reports that the grants will be funded by more than $8 million from the federal government. Uses for the grant money include expanding internet access, improving local websites for accessibility and training people in workplace skills. The money will be available to community organizations, local governments and other groups who demonstrate a need. Applications for the program will be open from February to April. More information is available at kansascommerce.gov.

==========

Group Says It Needs More Funding to Expand Services to Western Kansas Kids

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – A group that helps children who are victims of abuse in western Kansas says it needs more funding to expand needed services. For a child who is a victim of abuse, talking to law enforcement or child protective services can be intimidating. Having child friendly mental health experts trained in trauma recovery available in rural places helps with those investigations. But trained experts and mental health services aren’t readily available in many rural areas. Director Layla Mumgaard told the Kansas News Service that extra funding for the Western Kansas Children’s Advocacy Center could help the kids they serve across 34 counties, saying that “...we have that ability to do that within our rural communities when a lot of people aren't able to drive two, three hours.” But Mumgaard says they want to offer more. They are turning to the public asking for donations to reach their goal of $1 million to renovate their building.

==========

Lawrence Begins Search for New Fire Chief

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Lawrence will begin a nationwide search for its next fire chief. KCTV reports that Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Chief Richard Llewellyn is leaving, creating a vacancy. City officials say that work has already begun to find a recruitment firm to aid with the search. The search process is expected to take between 6 and 9 months. Meanwhile, an Interim Chief is expected to be named within 60 days.

==========

Chiefs QB Mahomes Diagnosed with “Mild” Ankle Sprain After Injury in Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Results have been released from medical tests on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game versus the Cleveland Browns as the Chiefs defeated the Browns 21-7. KMBC TV reports that Mahomes was diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain. Chiefs coaches say his eligibility to play will be decided on a week-to-week basis for now. The Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday and then have a quick turnaround as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas four days later. Chiefs trainers say it’s It is not likely that Mahomes will play in Saturday’s game, but he is expected to be fine in the long-term. If Mahomes can’t play versus Houston on Saturday, back-up QB Carson Wentz will get the start. His most recent start was against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 of last season. The Chiefs currently hold the one seed in the AFC with three games left to play.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).