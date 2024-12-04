Headlines for Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Kansas Legislators Elect New Leaders for Upcoming Session

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Republicans and Democrats have chosen new leaders to hold influential roles in the state Legislature. The Kansas News Service reports that state lawmakers voted this week for leaders who will decide which laws stand a chance of passing and affecting everyday life in Kansas. Republicans kept House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. But Chase Blasi, a young Republican state Senator from Wichita, will take over as the next Senate majority leader. Blasi defeated sitting Majority Leader Larry Alley. He says one of his priorities is to reduce state property taxes. “I'm hopeful our friends across the aisle, the Democratic party, will share our goals in offering property tax relief to Kansans,” Blasi said. Republicans will have an easier time passing their priorities after they expanded their supermajority in November’s elections.

==========

Tyson to Close Emporia Meat Plant, Cutting More Than 800 Jobs

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods says it will permanently close a beef plant in Emporia. Reuters reports that the Emporia plant employs more than 800 people. The meat processor announced the closure Monday. Tyson has also closed six U.S. chicken plants since the start of 2023 and an Iowa pork plant, laying off thousands of workers.

Tyson faces financial pressure as the nation's cattle herd has dwindled to its smallest size in decades, raising the price for the animals the company processes into beef. Tyson will shut down its plant around February 14, terminating 804 employees. Company officials encouraged employees to apply for other jobs at the company and said it is working with state and local officials to provide workers with resources.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall expressed his disappointment in the decision to close the Emporia facility. "This facility is one of the largest employers in the region, and its closure will leave hundreds unemployed," he said. "This is devastating news for these families and the community, especially at Christmas time." Marshall said his office has been in contact with city leaders to try and do everything possible to help affected individuals find new jobs.

(–Additional reporting–)

Tyson Foods to Close Emporia Beef Packing Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KWCH) – More than 800 Kansans will lose their jobs, as Tyson Foods plans to close its beef packing plant in Emporia. The Kansas News Service reports that it’s part of Tyson’s plan to consolidate plants that process beef. The company says it lost nearly $300 million in income this past fiscal year. Trey Cocking is the city manager in Emporia. He tells KWCH he hopes another employer will buy the facility. “We have a strong manufacturing base here in Emporia, and you know...(we're) hopeful that it will sell and make our manufacturing base even stronger.” Tyson sent a notice to employees that the facility will close in February. Cocking says some operations there will move to a plant in Holcomb. Tyson currently employs more than 5,000 Kansans at plants across the state.

==========

Long-Running Corruption and Sex Assault Case Ends Following Death of Former KCK Detective

UNDATED (KCUR) – The long case of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski came to a dramatic end Monday. KCUR reports that Golubski didn’t show up for the start of his federal trial in Topeka and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest. But soon, Golubski’s attorneys were back in court to say he was dead. Golubski shot himself on the back porch of his home in Edwardsville at 9 this morning. Neighbor Mark Wilson told KCUR he’s convinced the former cop was guilty of horrible crimes, and that his suicide comes as no surprise. "A man like that won’t make it in prison." Wilson says the neighborhood feels a sense of relief at the death.

Prosecutors have now dismissed the case. Golubski was charged with using the power of his badge to violate the civil rights of two women by rape, kidnapping and sexual assault. A statement from the U.S .Department of Justice said it is difficult when a case is unable to be fully and fairly heard in a public trial and determined by a jury. Golubski’s victims now wonder if there will ever be any accountability.

(–Related–)

Golubski Death Leaves Community with Questions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – The death of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski leaves the community with complicated emotions. Golubski died from an apparent suicide in his home Monday just as his federal trial was set to start. Nikki Richardson is the co-founder of Justice for Wyandotte. She told KCUR that people have long distrusted KCK police, and they now have many questions about Golubski’s death.

“Was it suicide or, you know, how exactly did he have a gun in his possession when he was supposed to be on house arrest? Who was supposed to be with him during that time, you know, how was he expected to get to court?” Richardson asked. Golubski, who was white, faced charges of using the power of his badge to deprive several Black women of their civil rights through rape, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Group to Continue Push for Accountability Following Golubski Death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was supposed to go to trial Monday on charges of corruption and sexually assaulting women. But after failing to appear in court, he was found dead at his Edwardsville home, an apparent suicide. Dozens of community members and victims’ advocates called for justice outside the U.S. district courthouse in Topeka, where Golubski’s trial was set to begin Monday. “We’ve seen him in courtrooms over and over again on these exoneration cases, and he just...he hasn’t had to pay for this at all,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of the nonprofit MORE2. The group organized the rally outside the courthouse. She says the group will continue to push for accountability in other cases of police misconduct and abuse in the Kansas City area.

==========

KU Study: Suburban Kansas Schools Becoming More Diverse, but Segregation Still an Issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Suburban schools in Kansas and across the country are becoming more diverse, but racial segregation remains an issue. The Kansas News Service reports that new research from the University of Kansas shows that over the past two decades, the number of suburban districts with at least 90% white students fell by 11 percentage points. Meanwhile, the number of urban districts enrolling 90% or more students of color nearly doubled. Bryan Mann is an associate professor of educational leadership at KU. He says demographics are evolving, but many schools still aren’t integrated. “Segregation is still here. It’s just, because of the overall composition of U.S. society, it’s kind of changing, a little bit, what it looks like,” he explained. Mann says the findings can help guide policies intended to address inequity in schools.

==========

End to Missouri Abortion Ban Could Improve Abortion Care Access in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Missouri’s abortion ban is set to lift this Friday, after voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution. Health care providers say that could make it easier to secure abortion appointments in Kansas. Emily Wales is president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates clinics in both states. The organization will be in court in Missouri Wednesday, asking a judge to lift several restrictions like a 72-hour waiting period. “We told the court, we’re ready to go, we have trained staff. People need this care, and they need it close to home. So as long as we can get court intervention quickly, we’re going to restart care," Wales told the Kansas News Service. She says they’ll prioritize restoring abortion access in midtown Kansas City and Columbia in central Missouri. Missouri’s Republican attorney general has said the state will still enforce a ban on abortions after fetal viability and parental consent rules for minors.

=========

Wichita Mayor Cleared of Charges in Complaint Filed by Firefighters' Union

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita's Ethics Board announced Tuesday night that Mayor Lily Wu did not violate any city policies, following a complaint filed by the firefighters' union. KMUW reports that the Wichita Firefighters Union alleged in October that Wu had told Fire Chief Tammy Snow that she must lay off 42 employees. City law prevents council members or the mayor from giving instructions or directions to department heads. And Wichita's ethics rules state elected officials must not interfere with the City hiring process. A recording confirmed that Snow had told the union that Wu instructed her to lay off 42 firefighters. But Snow walked back her comments in the ethics board investigation, saying she misspoke or overstated what the Mayor told her. Instead, Snow said Wu had actually asked about a budgeting strategy of laying off and then rehiring 42 grant-funded employees.

==========

Missouri State Park Recognized as Protecting Night Skies

UNDATED (KNS) – Thousand Hills State Park is the first state park in Missouri or Kansas to be recognized for protecting night skies. The Kansas News Service reports that at Thousand Hills State Park, near Kirksville, Missouri, park workers are almost done replacing white light bulbs with amber ones – and adding shields so the fixtures illuminate the ground and not the sky. Park superintendent Ryan Persinger says this helps birds and other animals. “If lights are too bright outside, it can affect migration, hunting, reproduction – a lot of different aspects of wildlife living outside,” he explained. Dark Sky International named Thousand Hills an Urban Night Sky spot. Efforts to protect night skies are more common in the U.S. Southwest but are gaining some traction in the lower Midwest.

==========

Former K-State Football Coach Dead at 62

UNDATED (Wichita Eagle) - A former football coach at Kansas State University has died. Dana Dimel, who spent 20 years working under legendary head coach Bill Snyder, died in his sleep Tuesday at the age of 62.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Dimel was part of 12 bowl teams during his many seasons at K-State. Dimel is perhaps best known as a head coach, leading programs at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, but he was strongly connected to K-State as an offensive coordinator.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, and two children.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

