Headlines for Wednesday, November 27, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 86-year-old north Kansas City man charged in the April 2023 shooting of teenager Ralph Yarl is now set to stand trial in February. KCTV reports that the date was set Tuesday after a judge in Clay County Court found that Andrew Lester is competent to stand trial. His trial had been set for October but, in September, a judge granted a request from Lester’s legal team for a mental health examination. The defense attorneys requested the evaluation citing Lester's weight loss, memory issues, and confusion. Investigators say Lester shot Yarl when the teenager knocked on the wrong door in an attempt to pick up his brothers. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent months recovering. The trial is now set to begin on February 18th, 2025. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January.

FBI Identifies Subject Killed in Attempt to Serve Search Warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Federal investigators have now identified a north Kansas City man who died on Monday morning in a shooting involving law enforcement. The Kansas City Star reports that FBI agents with the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force were attempting to serve a search warrant in the 3000 block of Northwest 73rd Street in the Platte Brook subdivision when they entered a home and encountered an armed man. The FBI says the subject has now been identified as 34-year-old Ethan Michael Gosch. He was shot during the incident and was pronounced dead on scene. The FBI said law enforcement officers announced their presence and knocked on the door. After receiving no response, they entered the home and encountered Gosch who was allegedly armed. The incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division, in accordance with the bureau's policy.

Leader of KBI Seeks New, Multi-Million Dollar Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The leader of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking state lawmakers to fund a new facility for the agency. He says the current one is outdated and unsafe. The KBI is housed at three buildings that used to be a middle school in Topeka. The Kansas News Service reports that Director Tony Mattivi says the facility has been obsolete since the 90’s. It lacks proper external fencing, smoke containment and sprinkler systems, and doesn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “I am failing miserably in my obligation to give our employees a safe place to work,” he said. Mattivi proposed a new, $114 million facility. But lawmakers seem more interested in other options, like renovating the current space or finding another existing office.

Kansas Food Pantries Seek Donations, Citing Increased Need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Some food pantries in Kansas are asking for donations because they are seeing increased need this holiday season. The Kansas News Service reports that Lawrence-based food bank Just Food says it’s seen a huge amount of need at its annual Thanksgiving distribution events. “It’s just a more expensive time of year for people right now, like, in general. And so, that takes away more money from the grocery-shopping budget than other times of the year,” said Maggie Bashore, a spokesperson for Just Food. She says the food pantry serves between 300 and 500 families in Douglas County each day. Bashore says food banks can always use certain essentials, like rice, peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables, and easy-to-make meal kits. Many food pantries, including Just Food, also accept pots and pans, other kitchen utensils, and reusable grocery bags.

Healy School District Announces Plans for Closure and Merger with Scott County Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The smallest school district in Kansas will close next year because of low student enrollment. The Kansas News Service reports that residents of the Healy School District in western Kansas voted to dissolve their district beginning with the 2025-2026 school year. They will join Scott County schools to their west. Education leaders say more closures could happen over the next several years, especially in rural areas of Kansas. More than 30 districts have fewer than 200 students. Kansas State Board of Education member Ann Mah says consolidating districts saves money, but most families and voters fight against it. “It’s more than just numbers. It’s social, it’s community, it’s all that stuff. And that’s why it doesn’t happen very often, because it’s really really hard,” Mah explained. This fall, the Healy district in Lane County enrolled only two students.

Report: Kansas Farmers Could Help Mitigate Climate Change

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – A new report by the nonprofit U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action says Kansas farmers could be the key to lessening the impacts of climate change. The Kansas News Service reports that the report suggests agriculture can reduce greenhouse gases by sequestering more emissions of carbon and nitrogen than it produces. Scientists from the study say Kansans can become more climate resilient if they farm in ways that promote soil health and give livestock healthier feed. Lead author Chuck Rice says the problem is getting farmers to buy in, explaining it will be necessary to coordinate action. "How can we get all the commodity groups together to work as a system...and get these practices implemented at a larger scale?” he asks. Rice says pivoting to regenerative agriculture could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10%, while making farming more profitable.

KCMO Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Following Fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night after a large fight. KMBC-TV reports that officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Bluff Drive on a shooting call around 8:25 p.m. Witnesses told police that two shooting victims had just left the scene in a private vehicle. Additional officers on their way to the scene found a vehicle just east of the shooting scene on Avenida Cesar E Chavez with two female shooting victims inside. Both women were rushed to an area hospital for treatment; one died of her injuries. The other was listed as being in stable condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as 26-year-old Michelle Donato.

Investigators believe the incident began as a large fight outside an apartment on West Bluff Drive. Both victims were among the multiple people involved in the fight, which escalated to gunfire when more people arrived at the apartment. An investigation into the matter continues.

Kansas Labor Department Completes Online Overhaul

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Department of Labor says a $43 million overhaul of its computer systems is complete. That includes a new unemployment insurance website. The department’s computer systems dated back to the 70s and had a lot of problems. Those problems came into focus in 2020, when the unemployment site was flooded with applications. But Labor Secretary Amber Shultz says the new system is more user-friendly and secure. “We have enhanced security features that have bolstered our security to make it even more difficult for bad actors to exploit our system," she said. Shultz says the department saw a large volume of calls the first couple days after the new site launched. But now, she says about 97% of people are able to complete their application fully online.

City of Wichita Proposing New Ordinance to Remove Homeless Camps, File Criminal Charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita has drafted a new ordinance that makes it easier to fine or jail people for camping in public spaces. KMUW reports that the city currently doesn't file criminal charges against homeless people camping on public property, if there aren't shelter beds available for them. But a new ordinance Wichita is proposing would allow police to immediately remove camps in certain areas, like under bridges or near bus shelters. If the camper doesn't immediately leave, they could be charged with a crime -- no matter if there's a shelter bed available. Council member Mike Hoheisel worries the policy could leave people without a place to sleep. "Taking away the ability for people to wait until beds are open for what’s appropriate for them -- that is a concern of mine," he said. Other council members say an emergency winter shelter opening next week will provide hundreds of beds. The council will vote on the policy in coming months.

Child Hunger in Kansas Increased in 2021-2022

UNDATED (The Beacon) – About 37,000 more Kansas children went hungry from 2021 to 2022. Advocates say the end of some pandemic-era benefits is to blame. The Beacon reports that the expanded child care tax credit and enhanced food stamp benefits expired in 2021 and 2022. That’s one reason 6 percent more children were uncertain about where they’d get their next meal. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children says those pandemic-era programs should be more standard, not just a response to an emergency. The increase in child hunger didn’t surprise him. “Alarmed by it though," he said. "We’ve seen continued or increased demand at food pantries around the state.” Yet proponents of a strong social services system in Kansas aren’t expecting the conservative state Legislature to increase benefits. But they say low-cost changes could help feed more Kansans, like simplifying the food stamps application.

KU Researchers Studying Effectiveness of Tool to Aid Latino Dementia Caregivers

UNDATED (KNS) – University of Kansas researchers are studying the effectiveness of a new tool designed to support Latino caregivers for people with dementia. The Kansas News Service reports that studies show caregivers of dementia patients have higher rates of depression and anxiety than other types of caregivers. Researchers say it’s worse for Latino caregivers because they may have less access to support. Dr. Jaime Perales Puchalt with the University of Kansas is testing the efficacy of a program that sends daily texts to caregivers who sign up, explaining that it is oriented toward

“...stress coping strategies. It also includes strategies and tips on how to address their loved ones challenging behaviors.” The program is called CuidaTEXT, or CareTEXT, and is available in English and Spanish. If the study finds the program reduces depression and stress, Perales Puchalt says the next step is making it widely accessible in Kansas and elsewhere.

Oral Health Advocates Work to Educate People on Water Fluoridation

UNDATED (KNS) – Oral health advocates in Kansas say they’re working to educate people on the benefits of fluoride in public water sources. The Kansas News Service reports that Tanya Dorf Brunner is with Oral Health Kansas. She says fluoride, a natural mineral, has been added to water sources for decades to help fight cavities. “The optimal level of fluoride for the prevention of tooth decay is 0.7 parts per million. And you can think of that as something like a teaspoon in a swimming pool,” she explained. Some cities want to stop fluoridation programs, but Dorf Brunner says that could lead to poor dental health. Oral Health Kansas is asking residents to join their Statewide Water Action Team and participate in conversations about water fluoridation in local government.

Wichita Immigration Lawyers Report Increase in Calls Since Presidential Election

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita immigration lawyers say they've seen a significant uptick in calls since Donald Trump won the presidential election. Trump has called for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants residing in the United States. KMUW reports that local immigration lawyers say that has alarmed immigrants and their families in Wichita and statewide. About 80,000 undocumented immigrants live in Kansas, according to the Pew Research Center. Trinidad Galdean, an immigration lawyer in Wichita, says calls to his office have doubled since the election. He advises people applying for U.S. residency to keep proof of the case on hand, explaining "...that way, if they are stopped at a traffic light or something, they can show, 'Hey, I'm already in the system.' So, you know, hopefully they don't get detained." Galdean says businesses he works with are also concerned about how Trump's administration could make it more difficult to hire foreign workers they depend on.

K-State Researchers Say Farmers Need Quicker Access to Crop Trial Results

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas State University says farmers need much faster access to the results of crop trials because of changes in the market. The Kansas News Service reports that K-State tests crop varieties across the state. And farmers used to see the results in the winter before choosing their next seeds for spring planting. Agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti says that data carries a lot of weight. “The university is one of the most trusted and unbiased sources of information for farmers,” he explained. But now some sellers offer incentives that coax farmers to buy seeds months earlier - when harvests have barely finished. So K-State just launched AVYield.com. It can publish crop-specific data as fast as one day after harvest.

KPR Community Spotlight for November: Americana Music Academy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Ever wanted to learn how to play guitar? How 'bout the fiddle, piano or drums? All your musical dreams can come true at a place in Lawrence called the Americana Music Academy. The academy is in this month's KPR Community Spotlight.

The KPR Community Spotlight is a program to help spread the word about local community non-profit organizations. The program gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month.

KPR is currently taking applications for the 2025 Community Spotlight. Learn more here.

Washburn University Names New Head Football Coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Washburn University has announced that former All-American linebacker Zach Watkins will be the school's next head football coach. WIBW reports that Watkins has served as the associate head coach and a co-defensive coordinator at Washburn. He is the first Ichabod alumnus to take on the head coaching role in over 30 years. From 2006 to 2009, Watkins was a four-year starter as a linebacker for Washburn.

Watkins is a native of Independence, Missouri. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washburn University in 2009 and earned his master’s degree in sports administration at Fort Hays State in 2013.

KU Jayhawks Hold on to Beat Duke in Las Vegas Showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KU Sports) - The top ranked Kansas Jayhawks are still unbeaten after defeating the Duke Blue Devils Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The final score was 75-to-72. KU Sports.com reports that the Jayhawks played some of their best basketball at the start of each half but repeatedly saw their lead evaporate as the Blue Devils continued to keep the score close. Kansas persisted against 11th-ranked Duke, clinging to a narrow advantage for most of the game. After the second-half ejection of star center Hunter Dickinson, his replacement Flory Bidunga forced a turnover by Duke’s Kon Knueppel in the final minute. Dajuan Harris Jr. led Kansas scorers with 14 points and added nine assists, while Zeke Mayo earned a hard-fought 12 and AJ Storr put up 11 in his first game starting for the Jayhawks. Dickinson had 11 prior to his ejection for a flagrant foul. The Jayhawks, who remain unbeaten, will return to Lawrence to host Furman on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

