Headlines for Monday, November 25, 2024

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) - Five men have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in the Kansas City area. Five men -- who thought they'd be meeting with 14 and 15-year-old girls -- were taken into custody. KMBC TV reports that sheriff's deputies in Platte County, Missouri, conducted the sting operation. In addition, authorities say 12 commercial sex workers were connected with a victim advocacy group.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Wichita. A 33-year-old man is in custody following a shooting spree in the northern part of Wichita. KWCH TV reports that the suspect shot at multiple people Friday night before he was shot by police. The shootings appeared to be random. No people were injured, but a dog was struck by gunfire inside a residence. The dog underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - What's next for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly? Her Democratic party had hoped to break the GOP supermajority in the state Legislature during this month's elections. Instead, they lost ground, giving them even less power to negotiate on major issues. The governor has offered some insights into her political future. Kelly is entering her last two years as the top Democrat in a state where politics are mostly dominated by Republicans. Some Democrats are wondering if the 74-year-old might challenge Republicans in any other offices. But she says that will not be the case. “I have really enjoyed being governor, and I will enjoy the last two years and give it my all, but it is really time for me to move on," she said. Republican success in the election means Kelly will face an expanded GOP supermajority in the state Legislature.

For the remainder of her term, Kelly said she will work on improving housing availability, early childhood education and water sustainability in Kansas.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Department of Labor says a $43 million overhaul of its computer systems is complete. That includes a new unemployment insurance website. The department’s computer systems dated back to the 70s and had a lot of problems. Those problems came into focus in 2020, when the unemployment site was flooded with applications. But Labor Secretary Amber Shultz says the new system is more user-friendly and secure. “We have enhanced security features that have bolstered our security to make it even more difficult for bad actors to exploit our system," she said. Shultz says the department saw a large volume of calls the first couple days after the new site launched. But now, she says about 97% of people are able to complete their application fully online.

UNDATED (The Beacon) – About 37,000 more Kansas children went hungry from 2021 to 2022. Advocates say the end of some pandemic-era benefits is to blame. The Beacon reports that the expanded child care tax credit and enhanced food stamp benefits expired in 2021 and 2022. That’s one reason 6 percent more children were uncertain about where they’d get their next meal. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children says those pandemic-era programs should be more standard, not just a response to an emergency. The increase in child hunger didn’t surprise him. “Alarmed by it though," he said. "We’ve seen continued or increased demand at food pantries around the state.” Yet proponents of a strong social services system in Kansas aren’t expecting the conservative state Legislature to increase benefits. But they say low-cost changes could help feed more Kansans, like simplifying the food stamps application.

UNDATED (KNS) – Oral health advocates in Kansas say they’re working to educate people on the benefits of fluoride in public water sources. The Kansas News Service reports that Tanya Dorf Brunner is with Oral Health Kansas. She says fluoride, a natural mineral, has been added to water sources for decades to help fight cavities. “The optimal level of fluoride for the prevention of tooth decay is 0.7 parts per million. And you can think of that as something like a teaspoon in a swimming pool,” she explained. Some cities want to stop fluoridation programs, but Dorf Brunner says that could lead to poor dental health. Oral Health Kansas is asking residents to join their Statewide Water Action Team and participate in conversations about water fluoridation in local government.

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita immigration lawyers say they've seen a significant uptick in calls since Donald Trump won the presidential election. Trump has called for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants residing in the United States. KMUW reports that local immigration lawyers say that has alarmed immigrants and their families in Wichita and statewide. About 80,000 undocumented immigrants live in Kansas, according to the Pew Research Center. Trinidad Galdean, an immigration lawyer in Wichita, says calls to his office have doubled since the election. He advises people applying for U.S. residency to keep proof of the case on hand, explaining "...that way, if they are stopped at a traffic light or something, they can show, 'Hey, I'm already in the system.' So, you know, hopefully they don't get detained." Galdean says businesses he works with are also concerned about how Trump's administration could make it more difficult to hire foreign workers they depend on.

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas State University says farmers need much faster access to the results of crop trials because of changes in the market. The Kansas News Service reports that K-State tests crop varieties across the state. And farmers used to see the results in the winter before choosing their next seeds for spring planting. Agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti says that data carries a lot of weight. “The university is one of the most trusted and unbiased sources of information for farmers,” he explained. But now some sellers offer incentives that coax farmers to buy seeds months earlier - when harvests have barely finished. So K-State just launched AVYield.com. It can publish crop-specific data as fast as one day after harvest.

UNDATED (KNS) – Farmers met last week in southwest Kansas to discuss what action is needed to extend the life of the Ogallala aquifer, which powers the state’s economy. The Kansas News Service reports that farmers gathered by the hundreds in Dodge City, Garden City, Ulysses and Sublette to brainstorm the best way to address falling groundwater levels. A state law passed last year requires all five groundwater management districts, or GMDs, in western Kansas to submit an action plan by July 1, 2026. Bret Rooney, a farmer in Haskell County, says he was pleasantly surprised that his fellow farmers agreed action is needed to control the rapid loss of water. “There was a lot less negativity regarding the scenarios and what it is we're trying to accomplish at the GMD level. So I was looking to see what my neighbors were thinking about that,” he explained. A common concern was the need for flexibility in water usage in situations like drought.

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) - Communities all across the state are trying to find new ways to address the growing problem of homelessness. In Wichita, a former elementary school has been converted into an emergency winter shelter and is set to open December 2nd. The shelter is located in a former elementary school in downtown Wichita. The city purchased the building in September. In the past several months, the city put about $2 million dollars worth of renovations into the former school, including adding ADA accessible showers and a fire suppression system. The shelter has capacity for 260 single men and women. Sally Stang is the city's housing and community services director. She says the shelter will be open to almost anyone who needs it. "They're not having background screenings. There's no requirement for anybody to have income to be able to come in. People can come in if they're under the influence so long as they're not a threat to themselves or someone else," she said. In the next several days, the city plans to turn the building over to the nonprofit HumanKind Ministries which will operate the shelter.

During a tour for the media, assistant city manager Troy Anderson said the shelter will help the city decrease homelessness. "Our goal is to try and achieve functional net zero when it comes to homelessness," he said. "That means we have more people coming out of homelessness than we do having going into homelessness." The city plans to use leftover pandemic rental assistance funds to help people at the shelter move into permanent housing.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Ever wanted to learn how to play guitar? How 'bout the fiddle, piano or drums? All your musical dreams can come true at a place in Lawrence called the Americana Music Academy. The academy is in this month's KPR Community Spotlight.

CHAROLETTE, N.C. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs rebounded from their first loss of the season a week earlier to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-27, Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. This game followed a similar storyline to that of several Chiefs games this season: Taking it down to the wire. In this case, the Chiefs offense drove downfield in the final minute to set up what would be the game-winning field goal from 31 yards. With Harrison Butker out because of a knee injury, it was up to newcomer Spencer Schrader. "I knew I’d be getting an opportunity," he said. "I just tried to stay calm. Understand that it was going to come at some point. When it did come, I was ready." Schrader kicked the game-winner as time ran out in what would be the fifth walk-off win for the Chiefs this season. With a 10-1 record, the Chiefs will return home to play on Black Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

