Headlines for Friday, November 22, 2024

Kansas Lawmakers to Review Zoning as Part of State Housing Shortage

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers want to address a housing shortage in the state and create more affordable homes. The Kansas News Service reports that some believe revising state laws on local zoning could be part of the answer. Advocates argue state zoning and development laws restrict what communities can do. And they say that stifles creative development. Christina Ashie Guidry of United Community Services in Johnson County says the state currently prohibits cities from requiring affordable housing in development projects. She says allowing cities to be more flexible will help, adding “...that makes sense when our different localities are in different positions as far as needing affordable housing." Lawmakers plan to review state zoning restrictions in the spring.

==========

Venezuelan Nationals Accused of Stealing from People in Kansas and Missouri

RICHMOND, Mo. (KMBC) - Two men from Venezuela have been arrested and charged with using a skimmer to steal money from a bank's ATM in Richmond, Missouri. KMBC TV reports that 24-year-old Darwin G. Moreno-Conde and 44-year-old Yorbin Allen-Hernandez - who are both illegally in this country - used the skimmer to steal nearly $7,000 from at least 45 victims. Authorities say the two men specifically targeted Bank Midwest ATMs in Richmond, Lee's Summit, Raymore and Liberty, Missouri, as well as a bank ATM in Edwardsville, Kansas. Court records show that an immigration judge in Detroit has already ordered one of the men to be deported. The other man is due before an immigration judge in Dallas in August.

==========

Former City Manager in Liberal Arrested, Charged with Rape and Battery

LIBERAL, Kan. (KPR) – The former city manager of Liberal has been arrested and charged with rape and battery. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Russell “Rusty” Varnado was taken into custody this week on a warrant for rape, sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior. The Liberal Police Department asked the KBI to assist in the investigation in August when the allegations first surfaced. Authorities accuse Varnado of committing the crimes between March and August, when Varnado worked as city manager. Following the allegations, the 37-year-old Varnado was fired. No further details have been released.

==========

Multi-Million Dollar Entertainment Complex Could Be Coming to Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCUR) – The Olathe City Council Tuesday opened the door for the development of a $320 million entertainment complex. Kate Mays reports that it could potentially receive millions of dollars in public tax incentives. The proposed district, located at 119th Street and Renner Boulevard, would have sports facilities, an amusement park, shops, and a medical center. It’s all designed to be accessible for people with disabilities. A development company run by Lamar Hunt Jr. is behind the project. To help with financing, the Kansas Department of Commerce approved a maximum of $65 million in STAR bonds, which the state uses to attract major destinations like stadiums. The Olathe project requires further approvals before construction starts– which could be as early as next summer, with an anticipated opening in 2026.

==========

What's the Deal with All the Food Recalls Lately?

UNDATED (HPM) – From processed meats to produce, millions of pounds of food has been pulled off of shelves across the country due to health concerns in recent months. Harvest Public Media reports that food contamination is one reason behind recalls. Listeria in deli meat, and E. coli in carrots, are just a few examples of recent bacteria outbreaks that have sickened people and in certain cases, caused deaths. Byron Chaves, professor and food safety extension specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says there are many reasons why food gets contaminated. "It could be the ingredients. It could be a food contact surface. It could be, sometimes in retail spaces, it could be a worker that is sick, and maybe there is a lack of protective mechanisms to prevent contamination," he explained. Chaves says most contaminated food does not make it to the store - but it does happen. For him, this is where regulations, safety education and awareness is important.

==========

KCK Mayor Will Not Seek a Second Term

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – After just one term, Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner said Tuesday that he won’t run for reelection next year. KCUR reports that the former Kansas City, Kansas, police captain said in a statement that he’ll spend his last year in office on property tax reduction, police reform and reducing the BPU PILOT fee on residents’ utility bills. Garner ousted former UG mayor David Alvey with 51 percent of the vote in 2021. He is the first African-American to be mayor of KCK. Garner is the third Unified Government mayor in a row to only serve a single term. Wyandotte County and the city merged in 1997. In the last year, Garner has suggested that it might be time to break up the Unified Government, saying that the government might be bankrupt by 2026. He also made a pitch for the Royals to move to KCK.

==========

State Representative Receives Award from National Nonprofit Group

UNDATED (KNS) – A national nonprofit is recognizing a state representative from central Kansas for bringing young lawmakers together behind bipartisan legislation. The Kansas News Service reports that Tori Blew went right from Fort Hays State University to the Statehouse in 2017. At the time, she was the youngest Kansas state representative at the age of 23. Now, the Republican from Great Bend has won an annual Rising Star Award from the Future Caucus. It’s a nonprofit that aims to bridge political divides among Gen-Z and Millennial lawmakers. Blew says she’s trying unique ways to nip polarization in the bud. “We've done bowling, we've done axe throwing, but in the end it's just to break the ice and get to know each other as colleagues versus an ‘R’ and a ‘D’ behind our names,” she explained. Blew will represent the 33rd Senate District in central Kansas after winning that seat in the election.

==========

Kansas Participates in CDC Initiative on Antibiotic Use

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – This week is “Use Antibiotics Wisely Week” in Kansas, part of a national initiative to fight antibiotic resistance. The Kansas News Service reports that health experts say if the medications are wrongly prescribed, they can cause bacteria to mutate and become resistant to antibiotics. Kellie Wark with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says doctors need to be more selective when prescribing antibiotics and patients should ask if they’re needed. She says people should also ask their veterinarians if an antibiotic is necessary when one is prescribed to their pets. “There’s a lot of inappropriate prescribing that’s not just happening in humans but also in animals as well,” she cautioned. Wark says antibiotic resistance can lead to dangerous infections that are hard to treat.

==========

Native American Art & Fashion on Display at the Spencer Art Museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A Native American art and fashion exhibit at the University of Kansas is taking some visitors by surprise. The exhibit, called "Native Fashion," can be seen at the Spencer Museum of Art until January 5th, 2025. KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan was elated with the show, calling it the "most compelling show he's ever seen at the Spencer." Hear his thoughts.

==========

Remembering the Kansas Connection to the Nuremberg Trials, 79 Years Ago this Week

UNDATED (KPR) - On November 20 1945, the Nuremberg Trials began. For nearly a year, judges representing the victorious Allied countries of World War II listened to testimony about war crimes and crimes against humanity. A Kansas man played a key role leading up to those trials. John Meyer grew up in Phillipsburg, in north-central Kansas, and served in the Big Red One during the war, where he received several medals. As the war in Europe came to an end, Meyer helped with the construction of the Palace of Justice, where the Nuremberg Trials were held. Meyer was put in charge of mocking up a miniature of the courtroom to allow designers and architects to work out where to put everyone - judges, lawyers, defendants, witnesses, interpreters and members of the media. (Learn more.)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).