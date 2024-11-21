Headlines for Thursday, November 21, 2024

Multi-Million Dollar Entertainment Complex Could Be Coming to Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCUR) – The Olathe City Council Tuesday opened the door for the development of a $320 million entertainment complex. Kate Mays reports that it could potentially receive millions of dollars in public tax incentives. The proposed district, located at 119th Street and Renner Boulevard, would have sports facilities, an amusement park, shops, and a medical center. It’s all designed to be accessible for people with disabilities. A development company run by Lamar Hunt Jr. is behind the project. To help with financing, the Kansas Department of Commerce approved a maximum of $65 million in STAR bonds, which the state uses to attract major destinations like stadiums. The Olathe project requires further approvals before construction starts– which could be as early as next summer, with an anticipated opening in 2026.

==========

KCK Mayor Will Not Seek a Second Term

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – After just one term, Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner said Tuesday that he won’t run for reelection next year. KCUR reports that the former Kansas City, Kansas, police captain said in a statement that he’ll spend his last year in office on property tax reduction, police reform and reducing the BPU PILOT fee on residents’ utility bills. Garner ousted former UG mayor David Alvey with 51 percent of the vote in 2021. He is the first African-American to be mayor of KCK. Garner is the third Unified Government mayor in a row to only serve a single term. Wyandotte County and the city merged in 1997. In the last year, Garner has suggested that it might be time to break up the Unified Government, saying that the government might be bankrupt by 2026. He also made a pitch for the Royals to move to KCK.

==========

Report: Fewer Kansas Juveniles Being Charged with Misdemeanor Crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A new report says fewer Kansas children and teens are being charged with misdemeanor crimes each year. The Kansas News Service reports that the data comes from the state’s Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee. The report says misdemeanor filings against minors have decreased by about 4 times since 2017. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Don Hymer chairs the committee. He says the drop in misdemeanors could stem from programs aimed at keeping kids out of the courts system. “We will send you a notice that you’re eligible and ask you to do X, Y and Z. And if you do X, Y and Z, then you avoid going to court. But if you don’t engage, then you do end up going to court,” he explained. Felony charges against minors remain more steady year over year, but they dipped significantly in 2023.

==========

City of Topeka Appoints New Police Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KSNT) – The City of Topeka has chosen a new police chief. City officials announced Tuesday that Chris Vallejo will be the new leader of the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Vallejo has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Austin, Texas police department and as a National Policing Institute Executive Fellow. KSNT reports that Vallejo will take over in his new role in January. Former Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles retired earlier this year, and Jamey Haltom has been serving as Interim Chief.

==========

Kansas Participates in CDC Initiative on Antibiotic Use

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – This week is “Use Antibiotics Wisely Week” in Kansas, part of a national initiative to fight antibiotic resistance. The Kansas News Service reports that health experts say if the medications are wrongly prescribed, they can cause bacteria to mutate and become resistant to antibiotics. Kellie Wark with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says doctors need to be more selective when prescribing antibiotics and patients should ask if they’re needed. She says people should also ask their veterinarians if an antibiotic is necessary when one is prescribed to their pets. “There’s a lot of inappropriate prescribing that’s not just happening in humans but also in animals as well,” she cautioned. Wark says antibiotic resistance can lead to dangerous infections that are hard to treat.

==========

Native American Art & Fashion on Display at the Spencer Art Museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A Native American art and fashion exhibit at the University of Kansas is taking some visitors by surprise. The exhibit, called "Native Fashion," can be seen at the Spencer Museum of Art until January 5th, 2025. KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan was elated with the show, calling it the "most compelling show he's ever seen at the Spencer." Hear his thoughts.

==========

Roc Nation Sues KCK Police Department over Alleged Open Records Act Violations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation has sued the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, claiming it has violated the state’s open records act. KCUR reports that Roc Nation claims the documents it seeks would shed light on decades of abuse by KCK cops. The lawsuit, filed in Wyandotte County court, says for decades minority and immigrant communities have been “subjected to an alarming pattern of abuse,” by KCK police. Roc Nation and the Midwest Innocence Project last November filed a Kansas Open Records Request seeking, among other things, complaints and investigations against current and former officers, documents relating to the investigation of KCKPD by the FBI and training manuals. The lawsuit says so far the department has produced mostly training materials and also alleges the department has charged an unreasonable fee for those documents. The KCK Police Department and the Unified Government said they do not comment on litigation.

==========

Remembering the Kansas Connection to the Nuremberg Trials, 79 Years Ago this Week

UNDATED (KPR) - On November 20 1945, the Nuremberg Trials began. For nearly a year, judges representing the victorious Allied countries of World War II listened to testimony about war crimes and crimes against humanity. A Kansas man played a key role leading up to those trials. John Meyer grew up in Phillipsburg, in north-central Kansas, and served in the Big Red One during the war, where he received several medals. As the war in Europe came to an end, Meyer helped with the construction of the Palace of Justice, where the Nuremberg Trials were held. Meyer was put in charge of mocking up a miniature of the courtroom to allow designers and architects to work out where to put everyone - judges, lawyers, defendants, witnesses, interpreters and members of the media. (Learn more.)

==========

