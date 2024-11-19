Headlines for Tuesday, November 19, 2024

High Winds Knock Out Power in Topeka, Kansas City

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Hundreds of people remained without power Tuesday morning - mostly in the Kansas City and Topeka areas. Strong winds up to 60 miles-per-hour moved through the area Monday night, snapping tree limbs and knocking out power. At one point Monday night, as many as 13,000 Evergy customers in Kansas and Missouri were without power. Check out Evergy's outage map to get the latest number of power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning Monday night for northeast Kansas, where 50 to 60 mile-per-hour winds were recorded.

==========

KC Police Arrest 33 in Sweep of Suspected Gang Members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Police in Kansas City say they're disrupted a violent criminal gang. According to the Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor's office, a police sweep last week involved the arrest of 33 members of a gang called "256 356." KMBC TV reports that the 33 suspected gang members were arrested on outstanding warrants. At least one of those arrested in suspected of taking part in a shooting outside a North Kansas City High School basketball game in March. Two people were injured in that shooting.

==========

Report: Children's Vaccination Rates Declining in Kansas and Nationwide

UNDATED (KNS) – New data shows that children’s vaccination rates are declining nationally and in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the portion of Kansas kindergartners receiving vaccine exemptions has risen from 2% in 2020 to over 3% in 2024. Dr. Brandan Kennedy is a pediatrician with the Immunize Kansas Coalition. He says Kansas is already seeing consequences of lower vaccination rates, including a steady rise in whooping cough cases. “We’re going to see higher numbers of children getting serious bacterial and and viral infections, and those higher rates are going to result in an increase in serious morbidity or serious illness and death of children,” he added. Kennedy says it’s unclear whether federal vaccine programs will be impacted when the Trump administration takes power next year.

==========

Free Flu Shots Offered for Farm Workers

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Rural Kansans are less likely to get vaccinated against the flu than those living near urban areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to change that by offering free flu shots. On the heels of a global outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among livestock, the CDC is worried about straining rural health care systems this season. Officials say getting farm workers vaccinated for seasonal flu can reduce that burden and decrease hospitalizations in rural areas. Dr. Lisette Durand with the CDC says a lack of information about vaccines may contribute to lower vaccination rates in rural areas. “This program hopes to target that notion to get out into the community to ensure that they have the information that they need to get the flu vaccine," she said. The campaign will target eight rural Kansas counties where less than 25% of the population was vaccinated against the flu last year. (Read more.)

==========

Teacher Sues Kansas School District over DEI Policies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (Johnson County Post) – A teacher is suing the Shawnee Mission School District, saying that its policies on diversity and inclusion have violated her personal beliefs and free speech rights. The Johnson County Post reports that Jennifer Caedran Sullivan is an English teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park. She’s been an outspoken critic of the district’s “gender ideology,” and its diversity training for teachers, which she called “anti-white.” In an October lawsuit, she contends that administrators retaliated against her for not using transgender students’ preferred pronouns at school, among other things. She also took issue with district guidance that gives students the right to be addressed by the name and pronouns that match their gender identity, without needing to notify parents. Shawnee Mission declined to comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson said the district is “strongly committed to maintaining an educational environment and workplace that is free from discrimination and harassment.” More than 50 students at Shawnee Mission North walked out last year in protest against an op-ed that Sullivan wrote for a right-wing publication.

==========

ACLU Reaches Settlement with State over Waitlist at Larned State Hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says it has reached a settlement with the state over a long waitlist for Larned State Hospital. The Kansas News Service reports that the hospital is the only place in Kansas where inmates with a mental illness can receive treatment to stand trial. The ACLU of Kansas filed the 2022 case against the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, which oversees the hospital. The lawsuit argued the waitlist was unconstitutional. The ACLU says inmates awaiting trial who need mental health services can end up waiting years before treatment, and that is sometimes longer than any sentence they would serve. In the settlement, the state agreed to add 30 treatment beds at the hospital by January. The state also aims to add another 50 beds by 2027.

==========

Triple-A Travel: Holiday Travel Numbers Expected to Increase this Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - Nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday. That's according to Triple-A, which says 79.9 million travelers nationwide will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers. This year’s forecast is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year. Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel in the U.S.

There may be more drivers on the road this holiday season but at least gas prices should be cheaper, with a national average below $3 a gallon. Gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving season compared to last year. The national average last Thanksgiving was $3.26. This year, the national average should be below $3 a gallon. Drivers east of the Rockies will find gas between $2.25 to $2.50 a gallon in more than a dozen states.

==========

Dozens of Plow Drivers Needed in KC Before Snow Starts to Fly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBZ) – The Kansas City area is in need of more snow plow drivers. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it has 200 slots to fill across the state, including 80 in the Kansas City area. KMBZ Radio reports that qualified applicants will receive extensive training so they can perform routine, entry-level duties related to snow removal. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License. The pay ranges from about $23 to $28 per hour, depending on experience.

==========

Washburn Fires Longtime Football Coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Washburn University has fired its longtime football coach. Craig Schurig, the school's all-time winningest coach, was dismissed Monday. Schurig had 142 wins over 22 seasons, but this year, the Ichabods finished with a 3-8 record.

==========

Washburn Women's Soccer Team Selected for NCAA Tourney

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Washburn women's soccer team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament and will play its first-round match Friday against Central Oklahoma, a conference opponent. Last year, Washburn reached the Division II championship match before losing to Point Loma of California.

==========

Kansas Still Ranked #1 in AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas remains No. 1 in the latest AP poll. The Jayhawks picked up five first-place votes in the AP's latest college basketball poll released Monday morning. Rounding out the top five teams are UConn, Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State.

==========

