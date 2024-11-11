Headlines for Monday, November 11, 2024

Happy Veterans Day

UNDATED (KPR) - It was at the 11th hour... on the 11th day... of the 11th month, 1918 that an armistice was signed, bringing The Great War to an end. For years after World War One, that date became known as "Amistice Day." Today... we call it Veterans Day, a day on which we honor all veterans.

Events Underway for Veterans Day at National WW I Museum in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The National World War One Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is offering a series of special events in celebration of Veterans Day. The World War One Museum is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel free admission all day Monday. In the morning, a formal public ceremony will honor the nation’s veterans. Outside, visitors can climb aboard and inspect a Bell U-H-1 “Huey” helicopter. Museum-goers can also create their own poppy pin - the flower is a traditional Veterans Day symbol. To wrap up the day, the Premier Navy Brass Band will perform a Sunset Salute concert in the Memorial Courtyard.

Pneumonia Cases on the Rise in Kansas and Nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas health officials say pneumonia cases are rising, especially among kids and teens. The uptick in cases mirrors a nationwide rise in respiratory infections caused by the bacteria mycoplasma pneumoniae. It often causes a mild cough, but sometimes leads to long-term walking pneumonia or more serious illness. Pneumonia-related emergency department visits are now rising in Kansas, particularly among young people. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, with the University of Kansas Health System, says Kansas is currently in an epidemic. “What we want our doctors to be on the lookout for are infections, particularly respiratory infections, that may not get better with typical first-line antibiotics," he said.

Health officials say hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes can help prevent the spread.

Midwestern Beekeepers Struggling with Colony Collapse

UNDATED (HPM) - The USDA says the United States might have more honey bee colonies today than ever, but some beekeepers in the Midwest are struggling to keep their colonies alive. During most honey harvests, Robert Burns said he’s able to pull at least 23 gallons from the honeybee colonies he manages at Mitzvah Garden KC in Overland Park, Kansas. But these past seasons haven’t been so sweet. “This is the third year we've lost a lot of the colonies for no good reason. And it's just pretty disappointing, and it's devastating because we have to start completely over again.” Burns says thousands of their bees might have died due to nearby pesticides and unfavorable weather. Recent data shows that there are nearly 4 million honey bee colonies across the U.S. But experts say Midwestern colonies tend to die in the winter at a higher rate. Other stressors include parasites and limited flower sources. (Read more.)

Investigation into Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KC Star) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved fatal shooting in Raytown, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that a police officer shot and killed a man at a Raytown QuikTrip early Saturday morning. Police say the man who was shot was making threats at the convenience store and claimed to have weapons and explosives in his vehicle. As the man headed toward his vehicle, he failed to comply with police commands to stop. He was shot and died later at a hospital. The Kansas City Police Bomb Squad later recovered explosives from the man's vehicle.

Update: Police have now identified the person fatally shot as 32-year-old Kenneth R. Williams.

$5,000 Reward Offered in Killing of Beloved Cow

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A $5,000 reward has been posted in Allen County for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing a beloved heifer. The British White bred heifer named Lucille was killed during a full moon in October. KAKE TV reports that the animal was killed six miles southeast of La Harpe. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the death was not due to another animal or natural causes.

Anyone with information us asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

New Unemployment Website to Launch Later This Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - State officials are promising a new Kansas unemployment website. It will launch on November 19th. It’s part of the Kansas Department of Labor Department's plan to modernize its computer systems. The systems are decades old and have long been plagued with issues. That came into focus when applications flooded the unemployment site at the start of the pandemic. The state also later found that in 2020, it paid nearly $140 million in fraudulent claims, due to technical issues and loosened federal eligibility guidelines. But Labor Secretary Amber Shultz says the site will soon be easier to navigate, with more modern features and added cybersecurity. “We’re going to use plain language, so you don’t have to be an attorney to figure out how to apply for unemployment insurance," she said. The site and department phones will be down for the overhaul starting Wednesday, November 13.

Student Researchers Discover High Nitrate Levels in Private Well Water

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Student researchers from three Kansas colleges have found that nitrate levels in private wells are as much as five times higher than Environmental Protection Agency limits for healthy drinking water. The Kansas News Service reports that the students have been testing private wells in south-central Kansas for several months. They say the pollution is likely due to fertilizer leaking into the groundwater. The students presented their findings Friday in Dodge City. Barton County Community College student Elizabeth Ducote said after the presentation that some Kansans resisted when researchers asked to test their rural water wells. “It’s a touchy subject a little bit," she said, "...trying to get people interested, but that’s again why we’re doing this, it’s to raise awareness and say ‘hey, this is not just somebody else’s problem, it’s everybody’s problem,’ because this affects everybody.” The students hope to use the data to encourage policymakers to ensure safer drinking water for rural Kansans.

Chiefs Sneak Past Broncos to Remain Undefeated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated. And they won Sunday in spectacular fashion. The Chiefs were all set to lose to the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead stadium, but with one second left and Denver posied to kick a game-winning field goal... Kansas City defenders blocked the attempt and won the game 16-14. The win keeps the Chiefs as the NFL’s only unbeaten team after nine games.

KU Women's Soccer Team Wins Big 12 Tourney!

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - In women's soccer over the weekend... the Kansas Jayhawks slipped past 7th-ranked TCU, 1-nil, to capture the Big 12 title and get the automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament. KU will enter the big tournament with a win in each of its last eight matches. That's the Jayhawks' longest winning streak since 2014. Pairing for the NCAA tournament will be announced at 3 pm Monday.

