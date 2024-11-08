Headlines for Friday, November 8, 2024

UPDATE: I-70 Closed Again in Western Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (KPR) - Interstate 70 has been closed once again in western Kansas. The Department of Transportation has closed the westbound I-70 at Colby due to a massive winter storm in eastern Colorado and extreme western Kansas. Officials are asking motorists to avoid traveling on I-70 in far western Kansas.

Winter Storm Shuts Down Eastern Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KPR) - Winter has arrived out west. The plains of eastern Colorado remain under a Winter Storm Warning. Both the east and westbound lanes of I-70 in eastern Colorado are closed. I-70 is now back open in western Kansas but not in Colorado.

Eastern Colorado remains under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday morning.

Student Identified in Derby Racist Text Message Incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Leaders of a Wichita-area school district say they have identified a student responsible for sending racist text messages to classmates. The Kansas News Service reports that a text message received by at least five students at Derby High School is similar to ones being sent to Black people across the country this week. It references slavery and directs recipients to report to the school to be searched before entering “the Plantation.” Derby High School Principal Gretchen Pontious says the student responsible has been dealt with. She would not specify the punishment because of student privacy laws. “We need all of our students to feel safe and supported at school. We want them to feel that way. So when things like this occur, we definitely take quick action,” she added. The FBI is investigating a wave of racist messages that have been sent to students in at least a dozen states.

Officials Say Pneumonia Cases on the Rise in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas health officials say pneumonia cases are rising, especially among kids and teens. The Kansas News Service reports that the uptick mirrors a nationwide rise in respiratory infections caused by the bacteria mycoplasma pneumoniae. It often causes a mild cough, but sometimes leads to long-term walking pneumonia or more serious illness. Pneumonia-related emergency department visits are now rising in Kansas, particularly among young people. Dr. Dana Hawkinson is with the University of Kansas Health System. “What we want our doctors to be on the lookout for are infections, particularly respiratory infections, that may not get better with typical first-line antibiotics, ” he added. Doctors say handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes can help prevent the spread.

New Unemployment Website to Launch Later This Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - State officials are promising a new Kansas unemployment website. It will launch on November 19th. It’s part of the Kansas Department of Labor Department's plan to modernize its computer systems. The systems are decades old and have long been plagued with issues. That came into focus when applications flooded the unemployment site at the start of the pandemic. The state also later found that in 2020, it paid nearly $140 million in fraudulent claims, due to technical issues and loosened federal eligibility guidelines. But Labor Secretary Amber Shultz says the site will soon be easier to navigate, with more modern features and added cybersecurity. “We’re going to use plain language, so you don’t have to be an attorney to figure out how to apply for unemployment insurance," she said. The site and department phones will be down for the overhaul starting Wednesday, November 13.

KBI: Juvenile Dies in State Custody

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KBI) - An investigation is underway into the death of a juvenile in state custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 17-year-old boy from Dodge City died Tuesday morning at the Northeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City. The teenager had been at the facility since early August. An independent autopsy is scheduled.

Student Researchers Discover High Nitrate Levels in Private Well Water

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Student researchers from three Kansas colleges have found that nitrate levels in private wells are as much as five times higher than Environmental Protection Agency limits for healthy drinking water. The Kansas News Service reports that the students have been testing private wells in south-central Kansas for several months. They say the pollution is likely due to fertilizer leaking into the groundwater. The students presented their findings Friday in Dodge City. Barton County Community College student Elizabeth Ducote said after the presentation that some Kansans resisted when researchers asked to test their rural water wells. “It’s a touchy subject a little bit," she said, "...trying to get people interested, but that’s again why we’re doing this, it’s to raise awareness and say ‘hey, this is not just somebody else’s problem, it’s everybody’s problem,’ because this affects everybody.” The students hope to use the data to encourage policymakers to ensure safer drinking water for rural Kansans.

Applebee's Files Suit Against Kansas City-Area Franchise Group

UNDATED (KCUR) – Applebee’s is suing the owners of a franchise group that abruptly closed eight locations in the Kansas City area last week, including six on the Kansas side. KCUR reports that Applebee’s is alleging Apple Central KC closed the locations without their permission and have stopped paying its rent and franchise fees. According to a federal lawsuit filed in Kansas, Applebee’s is suing for breach of contract and seeks $8 million in damages. Apple Central KC, which also filed for bankruptcy, gave employees no notice before shuttering the franchises and laying workers off in late October. Two corporate-owned Applebee’s locations remain open in the Kansas City area. Applebee’s president Tony Moralejo said in a statement that the company is exploring options about the future of the closed restaurants.

Democrats Fail to Break GOP Stranglehold on Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A campaign to break Republican super-majorities in the Kansas House and Senate has failed. The effort was spearheaded by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. A political action committee controlled by Kelly injected $2 million into a handful of legislative races in an effort to hold some Democratic seats and flip some Republican districts. Enough to protect her ability to bring Republican lawmakers to the bargining table by vetoing legislation. It didn't work. Democrats lost Senate seats in Leavenworth and Manhattan and failed to pick up targeted seats in Johnson County. Their efforts in the House met a similar fate. Hutchinson Representative Jason Probst was among the casualties. His narrow loss to Republican Kyler Sweely means Democrats will no longer hold any legislative seats west of Wichita. Many of the races were close. But in the end, Kelly and the Democrats lost ground.

Initial results show the GOP expanded their two-thirds supermajorities in the Statehouse. That means it will be easier to override vetoes by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Republican House Majority Leader Chris Croft said it’s too early to say which bills Republicans will introduce next session. But he knows what their first priority will be, saying “...the biggest thing I talked to people at the door was property tax. That was the number one thing.” Democrats lost races in Manhattan, Leavenworth and the Johnson County area.

Find more Kansas election results here.

Two Kansas Legislative Races Get Closer Scrutiny

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) - At least two Kansas legislative races were so close this week that they deserve a closer look. Secretary of State Scott Schwab has initiated close-race audits for Kansas Senate District 5 and Kansas House District 49. KMBC TV reports that those two races fall within the 1% margin required for a close-race audit under state law. Schwab says the audits are just another step in "showing how fair, free and secure elections are."

In Senate District 5, Republican Jeff Klemp leads Democrat Jeff Pittman by 57 votes.

In House District 49, Democrat Nikki McDonald leads Republican Kurtis Ruf by 95 votes.

Report: Some School Districts Not Taking Advantage of Federal Free-Meal Programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansas students could be getting free meals at school. A new report shows that some districts aren’t taking advantage of federal free-meal programs. The report by Kansas Appleseed says more Kansas districts now qualify for a program that lets schools in high-poverty areas serve meals at no cost to families. According to the Kansas News Service, some of them...including the Wichita School District, which is the state’s largest...don’t participate because they say it requires too much paperwork. Haley Kottler with Kansas Appleseed says it gets easier after the first year. “Once schools are up and running on this program, there is less paperwork and it’s much less tedious for them to be able to provide meals to kids.” The report says Kansas could also pick up the family co-pay on reduced-price meals for between $4 million and $7 million a year.

Chiefs Prepare to Take on Denver Broncos Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ opponent this Sunday may not have a standout record, but no one at Arrowhead Stadium is underestimating the Denver Broncos. KCUR reports that Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy says almost every game this season will come down to a single score. And the Broncos’ familiarity with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes means the Chiefs will have to stay on their toes. “It’s a division game, you know. These teams know a little bit about you, so it’ll be ‘strap-it-up,’ and a fist fight in the backyard,” Nagy added. Denver is coming off a blowout loss last weekend against Baltimore. Their last win at Arrowhead was in 2015. The Chiefs, meanwhile, remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. And Mahomes has dominated the Broncos, with a single loss over 13 games. His one defeat was last year at Mile High Stadium. Kickoff at Arrowhead is Sunday at noon.

