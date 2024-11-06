Headlines for Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Democrats Fail to Break GOP Stranglehold on Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A campaign to break Republican super-majorities in the Kansas House and Senate has failed. The effort was spearheaded by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. A political action committee controlled by Kelly injected $2 million into a handful of legislative races in an effort to hold some Democratic seats and flip some Republican districts. Enough to protect her ability to bring Republican lawmakers to the bargining table by vetoing legislation. It didn't work. Democrats lost Senate seats in Leavenworth and Manhattan and failed to pick up targeted seats in Johnson County. Their efforts in the House met a similar fate. Hutchinson Representative Jason Probst was among the casulties. His narrow loss to Republican Kyler Sweely means Democrats will no longer hold any legislative seats west of Wichita. Many of the races were close. But in the end, Kelly and the Democrats lost ground.

Find more Kansas election results here.

==========

Former Attorney Generals Wins Open Kansas Congressional Seat; Other Members of Congress Will Return to Washington

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas will send one new member of Congress to Washington, D.C. Republican Derek Schmidt captured the open seat in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Schmidt defeated Democrat Nancy Boyda, who used to represent the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.

In the state's other congressional races:

Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids was re-elected in the Kansas City area's 3rd District. Republican Congressman Tracey Mann was re-elected in the Big 1st and Republican Congressman Ron Estes was re-elected in the 4th.

Find more Kansas election results here.

==========

Missouri Voters Approve Ballot Measures on Abortion, Gambling and the Minimum Wage

UNDATED (KPR) - Abortion, gambling, the minimum wage - Missouri voters had a rash of amendments on Tuesday's ballot. Missouri had one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest and only a narrowly defined exception for medical emergencies. Voters rolled back that ban by approving Constitutional Amendment #3, 54 to 46%, creating a right to reproductive freedom. Missouri voters also legalized sports gambling, but turned down an expansion of gambling on riverboat casinos, rejecting riverboat casinos in the Ozarks. Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a hike in the state's minimum wage. It will increase to $13.75 in January.

==========

Network Seeks to Speed Up Organ Transplant Waiting Lists

UNDATED (KNS) – Hundreds of Kansans are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. The Kansas News Service reports that the Midwest Transplant Network is an organ procurement agency that serves Kansas and parts of Missouri. The group recently hosted surgeons and experts from across the nation for a workshop aimed at improving the transplant process. CEO Jan Finn says although the number of organ donors is rising, about 2,500 people in Kansas and Missouri are waiting for a transplant. “So it’s just getting the transplant centers ramped up to catch up. They may not have had all of the resources that they needed, perhaps surgeons or ICU beds,” she explained. Finn says the Kansas City region has a fair amount of transplant centers, and hospitals are expanding their programs to perform more transplants.

==========

OSHA Highlights Dangers of Grain Industry Work in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska

UNDATED (HPM) - Every harvest season means the movement of huge amounts of grain. Harvest Public Media reports that for those dealing with grain on farms and at elevators, the work can be dangerous. Walking on a pile of grain can be like walking on quicksand, and farmworkers have suffocated after sinking into grain inside bins. Stuart Beckman is safety director for Columbia Grain in North Dakota. He says workers who detect an issue inside a bin sometimes ignore the risks. "And then people feel compelled to enter a bin to try and get that grain to move or walk that grain down. And those are very dangerous things that we do not allow that," he said. OSHA’s Kansas City regional office recently added Missouri to the list of states where it’s been emphasizing grain handling safety - along with the states of Kansas and Nebraska.

University of Illinois Professor Salah Issa says it’s easy for workers to either sink into the corn while walking on it in a bin, or to be caught in the flow of corn being loaded. “It really doesn't take long," he said. "It takes maybe five seconds or so for the grain to reach up to your knee levels, once it's up to your knee levels, you cannot escape. You cannot get out. it just grabs you in.” Issa says stricter safety regulations and new technology have helped improve safety concerns.

==========

Feds Seek Solution to Toxic Algae Blooms at Milford Lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Toxic blue-green algae have bloomed on the biggest lake in Kansas for at least 14 years in a row. Efforts are underway to change that. In 2018, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service teamed up with state and local agencies to cut how much nitrogen and phosphorus washes into Milford Lake. They’ve spent about $6 million since then and will now repeat the investment. The pollution that fuels toxic algae often comes from fertilizers and livestock. Cities downstream along the Kansas River sometimes have to treat the toxins and odors out of drinking water. The federal program helps farmers use cover crops, for example, farm without tilling and minimize fertilizer application.

Lake visitors have to watch out for the algae. Matt Unruh, assistant director of the Kansas Water Office, says cities downstream sometimes have to treat the toxins and odors to remove them from drinking water. “Anyone that lives downstream or has water that’s sourced from the Kansas River has Milford Lake water that they’re getting on a day-to-day basis," he said. The Milford program helps farmers make changes - for example, using cover crops and keeping cattle out of creeks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues advisories regarding algal blooms in Kansas lakes.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).