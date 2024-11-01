Headlines for Friday, November 1, 2024

Soaking Rains Headed for Kansas this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Another round of soaking rains is expected this weekend. Forecasters say a slow moving storm system will dump rain Saturday and Sunday in central and eastern Kansas. But even western Kansas will get some rain. Showers and possible storms are expected in northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon (80% chance). Then, forecasters say there's a 100% chance of rain and storms Saturday night through Monday night.

Four Small Kansas Airports Get Federal Grants for Infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. – Four Kansas communities have secured more than $1.9 million in infrastructure funding to improve their local airports. Hutchinson, Independence, Elkhart and Coffey County will share in the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These airports will also receive nearly $200,000 in matching funds from the state. Governor Laura Kelly announced the news Friday, saying that Kansas airports play a vital role in connecting businesses to more opportunities and help strengthen local economies.

The four Kansas airport projects receiving funding are:



Independence Municipal Airport – Taxiway Rehabilitation

Total project cost (state and local funding combined): $372,472 Hutchinson Regional Airport – Construct General Aviation Taxilane

Total Project cost (state and local funding combined): $978,888 Coffey County Airport – Taxiway Rehabilitation

Total Project cost (state and local funding combined): $318,617 Elkhart-Morton County Airport – Runway Rehabilitation

Total Project cost (state and local funding combined): $262,507

Kansas Animal Shelter Under Quarantine Due to Contagious Virus

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) - An animal shelter in northeast Kansas is closed and under quarantine due to a highly-contagious virus. KSNT reports that the animal shelter in Holton entered quarantine after a puppy was found to have a dangerous virus. The Humane Society in Jackson County says it's closing for two weeks because of canine parvovirus. Parvo spreads easily and has already killed one puppy at the shelter.

Early Voting Deadlines Loom in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansans who want to vote early in the presidential election can still do so until Monday. Early voting varies by county but will end at noon Monday all across the state. State election officials say nearly 400,000 Kansans had voted early by the end of October. That’s unlikely to rise to the total in 2020, when voting by mail surged due to the pandemic. This year, Kansas voters are weighing in on races for president, the U.S. House of Representatives and many state and local seats. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within three days after the election to be counted. Voters can check with their local county election office or visit VoteKansas.gov for specific details. Election Day is Tuesday.

Wyandotte County Approves Resolution to Provide Election Materials in Spanish

UNDATED (KNS) – A resolution passed unanimously Wednesday to improve election language access in Wyandotte County. The Kansas News Service reports that state and local advocacy groups have been asking the Kansas secretary of state and the Wyandotte County election commissioner to provide voting information, ballots and language assistance in Spanish. Supporters of the resolution said it would improve civic engagement in one of the state’s most diverse counties that also has some of the lowest voter turnout. Wyandotte County Commissioner Andrew Davis, who approved the resolution, said he does have some concerns about the cost, adding that “...one of my worries and concerns was, are we making a budget decision tonight... and if so, I would have some hesitation.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says budget impacts would be minimal and well worth the cost.

Could Kansas Go for Kamala or Are Democrats California Dreaming?

UNDATED (KPR) - Could Kansas go for Kamala? Or are Democrats just "California Dreaming?" Historically, Kansas votes for Republicans in presidential elections. But a new poll shows Republican nominee Donald Trump only ahead of Democratic rival Kamala Harris by a slim margin. This month, Fort Hays State University released the fall version of its "Kansas Speaks" survey. In it, Trump led Harris by just five percentage points. In 2020, Trump beat Joe Biden by nearly 15 percentage points. The Kansas Speaks survey used a panel of 645 adult Kansans to assess their opinions on a variety of topics.

Program at Kansas Women's Prison Helps Mothers and Grandmothers Connect with Family

TOPEKA, Kan. – Literacy among prison inmates is often below basic reading levels. A program for the only women’s prison in Kansas wants to change that. the Kansas News Service reports that the effort is also helping incarcerated mothers and grandmothers connect with their families. The program operated by Fort Hays State University helps some of the women at the Topeka Correctional Facility boost their reading abilities. It also gives them confidence to read aloud to their children and grandchildren when they visit – or provide recordings for their loved ones. Dani Essman, the coordinator for learning activities for the prison, says reading provides a temporary escape and improves mental health. “When you read a book, you can be in a whole other world. You’re not in prison when you are reading a book,” she explained. Studies show inmates who remain connected to their families are less likely to return to prison.

Louie-Louie, Long-Time Topeka Radio Host Dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WREN) - Louie-Louie, a long-time Topeka radio personality, has died. WREN Radio announced that Louie Constantino died in his sleep Thursday morning after complications from a stroke. Louie spent decades on various radio stations around Kansas, including in Topeka and Kansas City. Since 2019, he worked for W-R-E-N, or WREN, which is now an internet-based radio station.

Kansas Trivia: The call letters W-R-E-N, are the four middle letters of LAWRENCE, where the station and studios were once located.

Cold Weather Rule Now in Effect Across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Cold Weather Rule is now in effect across Kansas. The rule is designed to help residents who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter. The rule will remain in effect through March 31. While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer's service when the local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period. The Kansas Corporation Commission implemented the rule in the 1980s to prevent utility companies from disconnecting a customer's natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold.

Kansas Net Farm Income Projected to Drop by $1.24 Billion in 2024

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Economists with Kansas State University project net farm income will decline this year, following a period of record highs. KSNT reports that K-State recently issued a publication stating net farm income would drop by $1.24 billion in 2024. Despite the projected decline, net farm income is still the third highest since 2013, after record-setting levels were set in 2021 and 2023.

Report: Childhood Food Insecurity on the Rise in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansas children are going hungry. Others don't know when they'll get their next meal. Advocates are calling for change after new research revealed that food insecurity rose among children in every county in Kansas between 2021 and 2022. Food insecurity is defined as not knowing where your next meal might come from. The nonprofit advocacy group Kansas Action for Children says 1 in 5 Kansas children experienced food insecurity in 2022. That year, the state also saw the highest spike in child food insecurity rates in 10 years.

The Kansas Kids Count report largely attributes that to the end of pandemic-era relief programs. But spokesperson Jessica Herrera Russell says state laws also create barriers to aid, “... which is making it harder on families to get the support they need to make sure that they and their children are fed.” Russell says state lawmakers should remove those barriers and consider other cost-saving measures for families.

Movie Filmed in KC and Overland Park Expected to Be Released in January

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KC Star) - A new movie filmed in the Kansas City area is expected to be released next year. The historic streets of downtown Overland Park and other Kansas City area neighborhoods are featured in a film called "The Girl in the Garage,” which will premiere on the Lifetime channel January 18. The Kansas City Star reports that the movie was mostly shot around the metro - near Swope Park, inside Midtown Market grocery store and around downtown Overland Park. The producers of the film are keeping tight-lipped about the plot for now, but say the film is a psychological thriller based on a true story that did not take place in Kansas City.

Efforts Underway to Preserve Spooky Endangered Beetle

UNDATED (HPM) – The American Burying Beetle was once found in 35 states, but it is now federally threatened. Harvest Public Media’ reports that efforts are underway to conserve this spooky beetle that’s native to the Midwest and Great Plains. At the St. Louis Zoo, buckets are filled with dirt, quail carcasses and American Burying Beetles. Underground, these bugs process dead animals into meatballs to feed to their babies. Burying beetles are basically the cleanup crew of the ecosystem, says Kayla Garcia, the Zoological Manager of invertebrates. “Without animals like burying beetles, you know, we'd have a lot more like, kind of dead, decaying stuff on the surface, and also a lot more flies.” A range of ecosystem changes are putting pressure on the American Burying Beetle. Experts say people can support these beetles and the animals they eat by planting native plants. (Read more.)

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - After this weekend, it will get darker even faster. Daylight saving time ends this Sunday. While the days have been getting shorter and shorter since the summer solstice, a whole hour will be shaved off your evenings thanks to the end of daylight saving time. The good news? After you turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night, you'll get to travel backwards in time, re-live the previous hour, sort of... and get an extra hour of sleep.

