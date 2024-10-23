Headlines for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

KDHE: Kansas E. Coli Case Linked to McDonald’s in Colorado

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - State health officials say a case of E. coli identified in Kansas has been traced to a McDonald’s in Colorado. Another E. coli case has been reported in Missouri.

Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak linked to food from McDonald’s that has now sickened 50 people in the U.S. KSNT reports that 50 people in ten states have been affected by the outbreak with the majority of cases coming from Nebraska and Colorado. Ten people have been hospitalized. In Colorado, one person has died.

==========

Another Kansas Inmate Dies Unexpectedly; 2nd Death in Two Days

EL DORADO, Kan. (KPR) - Another Kansas prison inmate has died unexpectedly - the second death in two days. This time, the death took place at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Officials say 40-year-old Brooks Vonthaer died Tuesday. An independent autopsy will determine his cause of death. He was serving more than 5 years for assault, theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage in Shawnee County. His death at El Dorado prison on Tuesday follows another inmate's death at the prison in Hutchinson on Monday, where a 26-year-old inmate also died unexpectedly. On Wednesday evening, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections announced that they had opened a homicide investigation in connection with Vonthaer's death.

(-Earlier reporting...)

Hutchinson Inmate Dies in Custody

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR) - An inmate has died at the state prison in Hutchinson. Prison officials say 26-year-old Kevyn Lopez died unexpectedly Monday morning. The cause of his death will be determined by an independent autopsy. Lopez was serving a nearly 8-year sentence for convictions of voluntary manslaughter in Wyandotte County.

==========

National Survey Sheds Light on Transgender Students' Experiences

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The first national survey of transgender teens shows that trans students experience higher rates of bullying and suicidal thoughts. The Kansas News Service reports that the 2023 survey by the Centers for Disease Control is the first to ask students whether they identify as transgender. About 3% of U.S. high school students say they identify as trans, and another 2% question their gender identity. Seventeen-year-old Miles Wilson, a trans student at East High School in Wichita, says higher rates of depression among trans teens are the result of a culture war over gender identity, adding that “...these mental health issues are not caused by the fact that we’re trans. It’s by the fact that so many people around us aren’t accepting.” Nearly three-fourths of transgender students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and one in four attempted suicide.

==========

New Data Shows Decline in Kansas Abortions Over the Summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – New data from the Guttmacher Institute shows that abortion numbers declined in Kansas this summer. The Kansas News Service reports that reflects a temporary clinic closure in Wichita. Kansas clinics have scaled up their capacity to meet surging demand from people living in states with abortion bans. But the new data shows a drop in abortions from more than 2,000 per month in the spring to around 1,400 in July. Trust Women in Wichita is one of the state’s largest clinics, and it closed from May to August amid leadership turmoil. Isaac Maddow-Zimet is a data scientist at the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. “There always is a little bit of month-to-month variation that you can’t always attribute to one particular thing, but I think it is true that there aren’t really other states that saw declines like we saw in Kansas,” he explained. He says national numbers dipped slightly over the summer due to a 6-week abortion ban in Florida.

==========

KU Researchers Recommend More Aid to Kansans on Disability Support Wait Lists

UNDATED (KNS) – University of Kansas researchers are recommending that state officials offer more help to Kansans waiting years for disability support services. The Kansas News Service reports that’s based on new research they presented to lawmakers Tuesday. Some Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities wait 10 years to get state support for daily activities. Tens of millions of dollars in new funding has reduced the number of people on the waiting lists by 800 since the spring. But there are still thousands of Kansans waiting for services. Evan Dean with the Kansas University Center on Disabilities urged officials to develop a system to connect those on the waitlist with interim services, adding that “...we're seeing people get sicker and and their health risk increase while they're on the waiting list. So being sure that there's some minimal amount of support for people to maintain their health, I think, is something to be considered.” State officials contracted with KU to produce the study.

==========

Judge Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Connected to KC Parade Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A federal judge has dismissed an Olathe man’s defamation lawsuit against conservative lawmakers who incorrectly identified him as a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Police briefly detained Denton Loudermill after the parade shooting for not leaving the scene quickly enough. A photograph of Loudermill in handcuffs made its way to social media, where he was falsely accused of the shootings for which six other young men have since been charged. From there, three Republican Missouri senators helped circulate the misinformation, adding that he was - quote - an “illegal alien,” which is also false. The federal judge in Kansas dismissed the case, saying the misinformation wasn’t targeted at people there. Loudermill’s attorney says he will refile.

==========

Wichita Man Gets Probation for Taking Part in January 6th Riot

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) - A federal judge has sentenced a Wichita man to two years of probation for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot. According to court documents, Chad Dustin Suenram participated in the “Save America March” before breaching the Capitol. He spent roughly a half hour inside the building with others. Suenram took videos on his phone and chanted “treason” at Capitol police. In addition to probation, Judge Ana C. Reynes ruled Suenram must pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

==========

School Cell Phone Ban in Kansas? Education Advisory Group Recommends It

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — An advisory group created by the Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that schools ban cell phones for students at every grade level. The Kansas News Service reports that the 36-member task force has been exploring issues around electronic devices and the effect of social media on students’ mental health. It will present its report to the state board next month. Kim Whitman, a member of the task force and a parent in the Shawnee Mission school district, says schools should take a hard line against cell phones. “This age range is really impacted by social media and the harms from that, and kids, they need and they deserve that seven-hour-a-day break.” The Kansas board plans to issue guidance for local school districts but not impose statewide restrictions.

==========

Effort Underway to Restore Walt Disney's Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — A campaign is underway in Kansas City to restore Walt Disney's Laugh-O-Gram Studio, where the illustrator first created his iconic character, Mickey Mouse. Walt Disney’s dream began in Kansas City, and one group now hopes it will continue to inspire future generations.

KCTV reports that a group called "Thank You Walt Disney" is launching a new fundraising campaign to raise money to redevelop the historic building at 31st Street and Forest Avenue that formerly housed Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram studio. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II has already secured $2 million in federal funding for the project. The group says it needs nearly $7 million to finish the restoration and expansion project.

The organization also received a grant last year to produce an educational movie about Disney’s time in Kansas City in the early 1920s.

==========

Kansas City Paid for Tiny Homes 3 Years Ago. Why Won't They Be Used to Shelter Homeless People?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — More than three years ago, Kansas City made a $200,000 down payment to purchase pallet homes intended to provide shelter for people who are homeless. The Kansas City Star reports that the city has yet to receive the materials it paid for from the company. And officials say once it does, the tiny homes will likely not be used to ease homelessness. Instead, city officials say the pallet homes could be used by the city’s emergency management department in situations like weather-related displacement.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Kansas City area has the highest percentage of people experiencing chronic homelessness living unsheltered of any major U.S. city.

==========

KDOT Encourages Residents to Take Bus Transportation Survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is launching a bus survey to better understand public transportation services across the state. Anyone can take the survey, especially users of public transit and intercity bus services. The bus survey takes about six minutes to complete and is available online. The survey will close on November 30.

The study will assess the current long-distance bus services provided by public transit agencies and private intercity carriers. Kansas supports three intercity bus carriers: Greyhound, Jefferson Lines and Village Travel.

For more information on the study, a list of frequently asked questions and more, click here.

==========

K-State Women's Basketball Picked to Win Big 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - In women’s basketball, the Kansas State Wildcats have been picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason poll.

Before this year, the K-State women had never been picked to win the Big 12. The Wildcats are also ranked No. 13 in the A-P preseason poll. At the Big 12 media day in Kansas City, K-State coach Jeff Mittie said he’s been asked a lot about the predictions. I think this: We were excited to be No. 1. Probably a little surprised," he said. "We know the league is extremely talented. We expected to be picked somewhere near the top." The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament last year on their home floor against the Colorado Buffaloes who are back in the Big 12 this year. The Kansas Jayhawks have been picked to finish eighth.

==========

