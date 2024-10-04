Headlines for Friday, October 4, 2024

Kansas Slated to Receive More $500 Million in Federal Funding for Infrastructure Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – The state of Kansas is receiving more than a half billion dollars from the federal government to spend on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it has allocated $585 million for infrastructure in Kansas for fiscal year 2025. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that the money is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the funding is earmarked for eleven projects around the state including highway and bridge Improvements and repairs, railroad crossing improvements, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Governor Laura Kelly released a statement praising the federal funds allocation. "Kansas' transportation infrastructure is critical to attracting businesses and growing our economy and communities," Kelly said. "We appreciate this investment, which will ensure we have the resources needed to improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our roads, bridges, and highways."

==========

KCC Approves KGS Rate Increase Request

UNDATED (KNS) – Some Kansas residents will soon pay more for natural gas used in their homes. The Kansas News Service reports that state regulators signed off on a rate increase that will cost users about $46 more each year. The agreement allows Kansas Gas Service to increase rates to generate about $35 million of new revenue. It will increase monthly bills by an average of almost $4. Kansas Gas Service originally requested an increase of $58 million. The company said the rate increase is the first in five years and it has invested $600 million in capital improvement projects. The company serves about 650,000 customers throughout the state. The new rates go into effect in November.

(–Earlier reporting–)

KCC Approves Settlement Agreement in Kansas Gas Service Rate Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (Junction City Post) – The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement in the Kansas Gas Service rate case. The Junction City Post reports that the agreement reduces the $58.1 million net revenue increase sought by KGS to $35 million. Residential customers with average usage will see an increase of approximately $3.83 per month or $46.02 per year. The new rates take effect on November 1.

The company withdrew its proposal for implementing two different rate structures based on high or low usage. KGS also withdrew a proposal for implementing a new rate-making mechanism to annually adjust rates.

Click here to see the KCC's order in the settlement.

==========

Lawrence Set to Close Homeless Camp Near Amtrak Station

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - In a few weeks, the city of Lawrence will close another homeless encampment. In March, Lawrence closed its city-sanctioned camp near the Kansas River in North Lawrence as it began moving people to the Pallet Shelter Village and other housing options. KCTV reports that the camp behind the Amtrak station on East 7th Street will close on October 15th. The Homeless Outreach Team has worked since June to help the 25 people living near the train station. Not everyone welcomes the city’s s help but city officials say Lawrence is doing what it can to help those in need of shelter. The camp behind the Amtrak station has been in the area for at least a decade. Lawrence has recently changed its policy for those facing homelessness but advocates say the city is continuing to help people get into housing, shelter, and treatment. In January, the annual point-in-time census count found 414 people who are experiencing homelessness in the city. About 17% of those people are reportedly from somewhere other than Lawrence.

==========

Experts Say Lack of New Housing Driving Up Prices in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – The construction of new homes in Kansas is rising, but it is still far behind the pace 20 years ago. The Kansas News Service reports that the lack of new homes is driving up costs and has created a housing shortage. A new forecast by Wichita State University shows the average home sale price in Kansas has risen to $300,000. That’s nearly $40,000 more than the average cost of a home in 2021. Data shows the construction of new homes dropped significantly as a result of the 2008 housing crisis. Stan Longhofer is the director of Wichita State’s Center for Real Estate. He says building affordable homes that would fill that gap is too expensive, adding that "...we're still not building enough, but it's hard to build at that middle market price.” Longhofer says it could take years before the housing shortage is resolved.

==========

EEOC Suing Kansas Fast Food Franchise Operator Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

UNDATED (KNS) – A federal agency is suing a Kansas fast food company after complaints of sexual harassment at Burger King restaurants. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says supervisors at Burger Kings in Wichita and Lawrence repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances targeting women employees, including teenagers. Genesh Inc., the Lenexa-based operator of the restaurants, did not respond to calls requesting comment. Joshua Pierson is an attorney for the federal agency. He told the Kansas News Service that he hopes the legal action will prompt other employers to do more to combat harassment. “The fact that it involves this sort of repeated conduct, the fact that it involves minor employees, all of that makes the case particularly important in my mind,” Pierson said. Last year, the EEOC received over 7,000 charges of workplace sexual harassment nationwide — the most in over a decade.

==========

FAFSA Rollout for Kansas Delayed for Second Consecutive Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – For the second straight year, Kansas students will have to wait a little longer to apply for financial aid for college. The Kansas News Service reports that the U.S. Department of Education is using a staggered approach to launch this year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Officials hope to iron out technical issues before opening it to everyone on December 1st. Education consultant Jack Wallace with educational consultant group Yrify says Kansas families will have to wait until later this year to file, but that they should go ahead and gather tax forms and other documents to be ready, explaining that “...because once this thing does get rolled out and is working well, or working period, we need to prepare to file.” Widespread technical problems last year prompted Kansas colleges to postpone their application deadlines.

==========

Olathe School District Sounds Alarm About Chronic Absenteeism

OLATHE, Kan. (Johnson County Post) - Johnson County’s largest public school district is raising concerns about a large number of students who are chronically absent. Olathe Public Schools defines chronically absent students as those who miss at least 10% of school days for any reason that’s not school-related. The Johnson County Post reports that so far this school year, the district says more than 3,300 students have been chronically absent. That’s nearly 12% of the student population. There are a variety of reasons why some students miss so much class, from long-term health concerns to trouble finding transportation. Officials say the issue has only gotten worse in the years since the pandemic began, and Olathe now outpaces state averages. The district says it’s working on a messaging program to stress the importance of attending class

==========

Kansas Rescue Workers Move from Florida to North Carolina to Help after Hurricane Helene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Task Force 1, the swift-water search and rescue team that deployed to Florida on September 24 is now in North Carolina to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene there. KCTV reports that the Kansas team is conducting searches and rescues in flooded areas, providing basic medical care and carrying people and pets to dry land. Kansas Task Force 1 is made up of personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Derby Fire Department, the Junction City Fire Department, the Manhattan Fire Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, the Olathe Fire Department, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and the Wichita Fire Department.

==========

Conservation Credits to Fund Restoration of Some Prairie Chicken Habitats

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – A program is using conservation credits to pay for restoring prairie chicken habitats in southern Kansas.

The Kansas News Service reports that lesser prairie chicken populations have diminished, driven by loss of habitat. The company Common Ground Capital is paying ranchers to restore grassland. That protects bird habitat and creates better land for cattle grazing. Then the company sells the conservation credits to energy companies to offset their impact on the bird’s habitat elsewhere. Dillon Hilton, who has been working on clearing out invasive salt cedars on a 46,000 acre ranch, explained that “...the more trees we cut, the more native prairie we have, the more credits we generate. It's better for the prairie. It's better for their pocketbook. It's better for our pocketbook.” The program hopes to conserve 1 million acres of grassland for lesser prairie chicken habitat over 10 years.

==========

Kansas Tax Collections Exceed Estimates in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – September marks the fourth month in a row that Kansas tax collections came in above estimates. The Kansas News Service reports that officials say Kansas brought in more than $1 billion in tax revenue last month. That's about $8 million higher than predicted. The state’s also doing better compared to this time last year. That extra revenue mostly stems from individual income and sales taxes. Corporate income tax collections, on the other hand, were more than 20% lower than expected. Monthly tax collections have been about 2 to 3 percent above estimates since June. Overall, the state retains a healthy budget surplus, and lawmakers are expected to pursue more tax cuts next year.

==========

Student Enrollment Up 4% Across State Public Higher Education System

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday announced a 4% increase in student enrollment across the entire state public higher education system. WIBW reports that public universities, community colleges, and technical colleges all saw growth in individual enrollments and full-time equivalent enrollment. The University of Kansas's overall enrollment grew by 5.6%, the highest in the school's 159-year history. Emporia State's overall enrollment decreased by 2.2%, but saw a 16% increase in incoming freshmen, transfer students, and graduate students. Kansas State University's overall enrollment increased by 2.8%.

Click here to see a more detailed breakdown of enrollment numbers for the state's public universities and colleges.

==========

Report: School Closures Should Consider More Than Just Enrollment

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansas school districts are closing schools to cut costs. The Kansas News Service reports that a new analysis says leaders should consider test scores along with enrollment in their decisions. The Fordham Institute report shows that low-performing schools are twice as likely to have lost substantial numbers of students since the pandemic, making them potential candidates for closures. It names six Kansas schools that have lost more than a fifth of their students: three in Wichita, two in Kansas City, and one in rural Marion County. Fordham Institute president Michael Petrilli says moving students out of struggling schools can help in the long run. “When we move kids from low-performing schools to higher-performing schools, that’s good for them. And so this is an opportunity for us to do so,” Petrilli added. The report says schools showing year-to-year academic growth should not be considered low performers.

==========

CDC Testing to Examine Possibility of Human-to-Human Bird Flu Transmission in Missouri

UNDATED (HPM) – Federal health officials are testing blood from five Missouri health care workers and one other person for bird flu. Harvest Public Media reports that officials are hoping to learn if the virus can spread among humans. Missouri officials this summer identified a case of H5N1 in a person who had been hospitalized for another illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing the blood of five health care workers and one other person who got sick after contact with the patient to see if the virus spread among humans. Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox says they’re checking the blood for bird flu antibodies, adding that "...everyone wants to study this as much as possible and find a source. At the same time, it's not uncommon to to actually conclude an investigation and not actually determine a source." Cox says the health workers could have developed COVID or other respiratory infections instead.

==========

Amazon Announces Plan to Hire Thousands in Kansas City Area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring for 3,000 jobs in the Kansas City as part of an effort to fill 250,000 positions nationwide. The hiring push is designed to help the company process and deliver packages for the holiday season. The company told KCTV that all seasonal employees will earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to benefits such as healthcare coverage from day one of their employment. The company said in a press release that about a third of its seasonal employees stay on year after year. To begin the application process, visit the Amazon hiring website or text NEWJOB to 31432.

==========

Golden Algae Bloom Reported in Kansas Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – State officials say an uncommon algae bloom that is dangerous to fish appeared in a Kansas lake for the first time this year. KMUW reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment typically finds blue-green algae in lakes across the state. The blooms, often caused by fertilizer runoff, can be toxic to humans and animals. But this spring, the department found golden algae in a city park lake in Hutchinson. Golden algae is less harmful to humans but can cause mass fish kills. Tom Stiles is the director of the Bureau of Water at KDHE. "It puts out a toxin that just decimates the fisheries that are present within that reservoir or that lake. We didn't think it would show up in Kansas. We thought we were generally too cold for it," Stiles explained. He says golden algae is more common in southern states like Texas and Oklahoma.

==========

WSU Program Will Train Students for Licensed Mental Health Technician Jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita State University is launching a new program that will train students to become licensed mental health technicians. It comes amid a shortage of mental health providers in Kansas. Debra Pile, chair of the WSU School of Nursing, says demand for the roles is already high and will increase when a new psychiatric hospital opens in Wichita in a few years, adding that "...we're real excited that it not only helps fill the need for mental health care technicians across the state, but also helps these individuals with future planning and other health care pathways." Coursework is entirely online and will count toward other degrees at WSU. The university is partnering with Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita for clinical rotations and is working to form more partnerships across Kansas.

==========

Topeka Police to Sponsor Cyber-Fraud Awareness Workshops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department will sponsor three cyber-fraud awareness training sessions for the public this month. TPD officials say the sessions will focus on “common scams, how they operate and steps to protect yourself.” Organizers say the public workshops are the first of their kind in the capital city and they are in response to rising reports of online scams in the Topeka community. WIBW TV reports that the one-hour sessions will present an overview of prevalent scams followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session.

The sessions are scheduled for:

•Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Melvin Auditorium, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

•Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brewster Place Event Center, 900 SW 31st St.

•Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland Community Center, 801 N.E. Poplar St.

These workshops are in-person, open to the public and do not require registration, organizers added.

==========

ALDS Preview: Royals vs. Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – For the first time since 1980, the Royals will play the New York Yankees in the post season. KCUR reports that the first game of the American League Divisional Series is slated for Saturday. The series could come down to the Royals' superior starting pitching against the Yankees' big bats. Royals starters have the second-best earned run average in the majors at 3.55 a game. The Yankees average just over five runs a game, which is third-best in baseball this season. The New York offense is led by Aaron Judge, with 58 homers and Juan Soto, who hit 41. The Royals have Bobby Witt Jr, recently named as the American League batting champion...and Vinnie Pasquantino, who just returned to the lineup. The Royals will need their middle relief pitchers to be as sharp as they were against Baltimore.

(–Additional reporting–)

Kansas City Royals Prepare to Face NY Yankees in ALDS Game 1

NEW YORK (SI.com) - After beating the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card round, the Kansas City Royals are in New York preparing to take on the Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. SI.com reports that the team has set its early series pitching rotation, naming Michael Wacha as the Game 1 starter and Cole Ragans as the Game 2 starter. The Royals, who won just 56 games a year ago, are considered one of the hottest stories in baseball because of their turnaround this season. This is their first appearance in the post-season since winning the World Series Championship in 2015.

==========

Woodland Tied for Third Place at Sanderson Farms PGA Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (KPR) - Former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland is tied for third after the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. It was this week's stop on the P-G-A Tour. Woodland shot an eight-under-par 64 in the opening round and is four shots behind the leader, David Skinns. Woodland had brain surgery last September to remove a benign lesion. He returned to the PGA Tour in early January 2024 at the Sony Open. The 40-year old Topeka native is trying for his first victory since the 2019 U.S. Open.

==========

