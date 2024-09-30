Headlines for Monday, September 30, 2024

Moran Helping Launch Senate Sustainable Aviation Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C — Republican U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas is leading a bi-partisan effort to promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The Junction City Post reports that Moran spoke on the Senate floor telling colleagues he believes the nation should be investing in all types of energy production, including wind, solar, fossil fuels, ethanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF. Moran is launching the Senate Sustainable Aviation Caucus with co-chairs Republican Senator John Bozeman and Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The Department of Energy says SAF is a biofuel used to power aircraft that has similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with a smaller carbon footprint. Depending on the feedstock and technologies used to produce it, SAF can cut carbon emissions dramatically compared to conventional jet fuel.

==========

State Agencies Gather Input on Latest Kansas Water Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Several Kansas state agencies held a public meeting Monday to gather feedback on how it plans to fund the latest state water plan. KMUW reports that the Kansas Water Plan lays out goals like conserving aquifers and protecting reservoirs. Currently, Kansas puts about $60 million a year toward the plan. But officials sought input on increasing that to $140 million annually. Some of the increase would go to improving water quality and clearing sediment from reservoirs. Anthony Seiler is the Sedgwick County Farm Bureau's Executive Director. He says the proposal doesn't put a lot more money toward conserving the shrinking Ogallala aquifer, which farmers depend on. "A lot of the political will to spend money in this space is coming out of the stories in western Kansas, how this is really an existential level threat to the economy...but we're not spending the money there," he added. Potential funding sources include fees, sales tax and bonds.

==========

Some Community Health Centers to Receive Federal Money to Expand Mental Health Services

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Several community health centers in Kansas will receive federal funding to expand mental health and substance use disorder services in the state. The Kansas News Service reports that about $3 million will go to centers that are located in mostly rural parts of the state, including Pittsburg, Junction City, and Salina. The money will go toward expanding access to mental health care, including telehealth. It also includes increasing access to opioid use disorder treatment and medications. Carol Johnson is with the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees the funding. She says rural areas have historically lacked access to mental health and substance use treatment options, adding that “...what we're going to hold our grantees accountable for here is expanding appointments, expanding access. Are you seeing more people? Are more people able to get it in a timely way?” Clinics in Wichita and Lawrence also received funding from the administration.

==========

Independent Birthing Center in Kansas City Area Closes

UNDATED (KNS) – Women in eastern Kansas now have fewer options to give birth holistically. The Kansas News Service reports that the last independent birthing center in the Kansas City region closed. After more than a decade delivering babies, New Birth Company closed its doors in Overland Park, citing financial issues primarily due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates. Kendra Wyatt, the center’s former CEO, says their services were in high demand. She says policymakers, hospitals and insurance companies need to respect women and their birth plans. “And if we listen to women, and there are plenty of groups in Kansas City who are providing that feedback to our institutions, to the plans, if we listen to them, they’re telling us what to do,” she added. Wyatt says many of their clients experienced trauma giving birth in hospital settings, but now, unless they can afford a home birth, they don’t have many other options.

==========

Kansas City, Missouri Approves Plan for More Affordable Housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri leaders have approved a plan to bring more affordable housing to the city. KCTV reports that Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council have approved eight new projects totaling nearly $7 million. City leaders say the projects will create and preserve 684 affordable homes in and around the city. The affordable housing will be available for individuals whose income is equal to or less than 60% of the median income level in their geographic area.

Mayor Lucas says the Housing Trust Fund has made it possible for the city to invest nearly $40 million to create and preserve more than 2,000 affordable homes since 2021. The eight projects most recently approved include: $198,938 for a transitional housing project to provides housing and services to insecure LGBTQ+ young people; $412,868 for a Teacher Village to house eight teachers for three-year increments; and $425,623 for Heroes Home Gate to provide 24 transitional houses for homeless veterans.

==========

Johnson County Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Former Johnson County Commission Chair Annabeth Surbaugh

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags in Johnson County, Kansas, be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday in honor of former Johnson County Commission Chair Annabeth Surbaugh. Surbaugh died in August at the age of 79. She was a member of the Board of Johnson County Commissioners for 18 years, and was the first publicly elected, at-large chairman of the Board after passage of the county’s Home Rule Charter. She served two terms as chairman after 10 years as Third District commissioner. Prior public service included being elected to the board of Rural Water District No. 2 in 1988. In 1989, she was elected to the board of Water One of Johnson County, becoming Chair in 1991. “For more than three decades, Chair Surbaugh was a fierce advocate for the people of Johnson County,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Her work with countless organizations will be remembered fondly and touched the lives of many. My sincere condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

==========

Topeka Police Investigate Suspicious Death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found unresponsive in southwest Topeka Saturday night. WIBW TV reports that officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the 900 block of SW Mifflin Road just after 8:00 Saturday night. Medical personnel pronounced a person dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

==========

Kansas and Missouri Becoming Home to Multiple Biogas Facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) The renewable natural gas industry has surpassed 400 facilities nationwide, with more than two dozen now in Kansas and Missouri. Renewable natural gas repurposes methane from sewage, hog farms and other sources to make fuel. Kansas and Missouri now have 25 facilities and more are planned Shell USA plans to capture methane from a southwest Kansas dairy. Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri, want to produce renewable natural gas from wastewater or landfills Proponents say this biofuel helps the climate. Some environmental groups are skeptical. They say, for example, that switching homes from combustion to electricity is greener and better for human health.

==========

Leavenworth Teacher Named Kansas Teacher of Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - A Leavenworth teacher has been named the 2025 Kansas Teacher of the Year by the State Department of Education. Elizabeth Anstine is a business teacher at Leavenworth High School, where she teaches business marketing, entrepreneurship, and finance classes. Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson made the announcement Saturday in Wichita at a gathering of more than 300 educators, business representatives, and others. Finalists for the award included Benjamin Eckelberry, who teaches at Tecumseh North Elementary School; Amber Pagan, a Pre-K teacher in Shawnee Mission; and Ryan Mellick, an industrial technology teacher in Bonner Springs.

==========

Shawnee County Authorities Identify Driver Killed in Weekend Crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified a driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 75 just north of Topeka over the weekend. WIBW TV reports that 37-year-old Bryan S. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred just after 10:00 Friday night near NW 62nd Street and US 75 Highway involving two vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Ranger collided with a Jeep after the Ford failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Jeep. Meyer was driving the Ford.Two people in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

==========

Lawrence to Host Electric Vehicle Showcase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - The Lawrence Electric Vehicle Showcase is planned for next Sunday (October 6). The Lawrence Times reports that the event will focus on the latest electric vehicles and e-bikes and highlight the vehicles’ benefits for the environment. The showcase is sponsored by the Sustainability Action Network and will feature a number of electric vehicles including Teslas, Tesla Cybertrucks, and electric cars and pickup trucks produced by Toyota, Hyundai and Ford. The public will also have an opportunity to see a Lawrence Transit e-bus and various electric bicycles from two local bicycle shops. There will also be displays by local solar companies, and the University of Kansas Engineering School will sponsor a display of EV battery technology. The event is part of National Drive Electric Week and it’s set for next Sunday, October 6th in Lawrence’s South Park.

==========

Chiefs Remain Undefeated After Beating LA Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KPR) – The Kansas City Chiefs are the only unbeaten team left in the A-F-C after raising their record to 4-and-0 Sunday. They came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 17-10. The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after forcing a pair of Chiefs turnovers on their first two possessions in the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he knew the Chiefs offense had some work to do. “We weren’t playing good,” Mahomes said. “But I think the best thing about it is, no one talks about and they’re starting to now, our defense is a really good defense.” The Chiefs grabbed the lead for good in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Samaje Perine, but the win was costly. Wide receiver Rashee Rice left the game with what’s being talked about as a potentially season-ending knee injury. One week earlier, Rice had 12 receptions, a career-high. I’

==========

Royals Headed to MLB Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Kansas City Royals are headed to Major League Baseball’s postseason for the first time in nearly nine years. KCUR reports their playoff run begins Tuesday. The Royals’ 4-to-2 win over Atlanta on Sunday was enough to ensure at least some October baseball for the Boys in Blue. With a regular season record of 86 wins and 76 losses, the Royals are the second wild card team in the American League. They’ll face off against the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. If they win at least two of those games, the Royals will advance to the Division Series … against American League leaders the New York Yankees. That 5-game series is set to start October 5th.

(–Earlier reporting–)

Kansas City Royals to Face Baltimore Orioles in AL Wild Card Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — With the end of the regular season, the Kansas City Royals will head to Baltimore to face the Orioles in the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series. Kansas City has made the postseason for the first time since winning the World Series Championship in 2015. KSHB TV reports that Kansas City closed out the regular season Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Braves in Atlanta. Royals Manager Matt Quatraro announced Sunday that Cole Ragans would start Game 1 and Seth Lugo would start Game 2 for the Royals. Michael Wacha would start Game 3, if necessary. Thanks to Kansas City's win in Atlanta and the Detroit Tigers' loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Kansas City claimed the second AL Wild Card spot. The Orioles won the first AL Wild Card and Detroit, which heads to Houston to face the AL West champion Astros, claimed the third AL Wild Card spot. First pitch for Game 1 in the Royals / Orioles series is set for 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

