Headlines for Tuesday, September 10, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) - Multiple school districts in the Kansas City area are investigating online threats of violence. At least six districts in Missouri and Kansas have confirmed that they are working with law enforcement to determine the credibility of those threats made against various high schools and middle schools. The threats come less than a week after a deadly school shooting (at Apalachee High School) in Georgia.

KMBC TV reports that school officials in Grain Valley, Grandview, Independence, Lee's Summit and Raytown, Missouri -- as well as officials in Kansas City, Kansas -- have all confirmed that they are investigating threats. It's unknown if any of the threats are connected. Police haven't commented on the exact nature of the threats.

Kansas Senators Advance Governor's Pick to Lead Office of the Child Advocate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas senators on Monday advanced Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s pick to lead the new Office of the Child Advocate. The Kansas News Service reports that Kerrie Lonard is a family law attorney who worked with the nonprofit Kansas Legal Services for 14 years. She also previously worked as a case manager and a school social worker. Lonard has been the acting child advocate since 2021, when the position was first being developed. “I’m proud of the foundational framework that we’ve built over the last couple of years and would be honored to continue to carry that torch,” she said. The Office of the Child Advocate investigates complaints of abuse toward children in state custody. Supporters say it promotes transparency and accountability in the state’s child welfare system. If Lonard’s appointment is confirmed by the full Kansas Senate, she’ll serve a four-year term.

Report: Kansans Living in Areas with More Nurses Have Better Health Outcomes

UNDATED (KNS) – A new report by the Kansas Nursing Workforce Center at KU finds that Kansans are healthier and live longer when they reside in areas with higher concentrations of nurses. But the Kansas News Service reports that the state’s nursing shortage persists. The shortages are worse in rural Kansas and in certain specialties, like maternity and long-term care. And they could soon get worse — between 20 and 30% of Kansas nurses plan to retire within the next five years. But co-author Amy Garcia says the report identified why some Kansas nurses leave their jobs. Three quarters of unemployed registered nurses in the state say they’re not working due to family responsibilities. That’s much higher than the national average. “That suggests to us that answers as simple as strengthening child care around health care systems … could allow nurses who are staying out of the workforce to care for family to go back to work,” Garcia adds.

Wichita School Board Votes to Put Bond Issue on Ballot in 2025

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Wichita school board voted Monday night to put a $450 million bond issue on the ballot. The Kansas News Service reports that board members voted 6-1 to put the bond issue to a vote on February 25th. It will be the district's first bond election in about 17 years. Plans call for building several new schools and closing about a dozen aging buildings. Leaders say "newer and fewer" facilities will reduce the district's overall footprint and make it more efficient in the long run. Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld says the bond issue is a worthwhile investment because schools are crucial to the overall community. "Our kids deserve this. Our kids are worth it. Our kids are deserving of great facilities, just like every other kid is," he added. Board member Kathy Bond voted against the plan. It would not increase the current bond tax rate, but it would extend the existing tax for another two decades.

Shortage of Referees in Kansas Forcing Schools to Change Game Schedules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas has been dealing with a shortage of referees for high school sports for several years and the situation does not seem to be improving. KSNW TV reports that schools across the state are having to pivot their games from Friday night lights to Thursday night due to the shortage. According to officials with the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the problem has continued to get worse for both rural and urban schools.

Anyone who would like to learn how to become a sports official can contact the KSHSAA.

Manhattan Car Dealership Will Reward One Lucky Student with a Car for Perfect School Attendance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — This Thursday, one lucky student at Manhattan High School will drive away with a free, 2016 Kia SOUL. For more than 20 years, Briggs Automotive has sponsored a program at Manhattan High that rewards students with perfect attendance - giving them a chance to win a free car. This year, 30 students with perfect attendance are entered in the random drawing. KSNT reports this year's giveaway will take place Thursday night at the home opener football game against Lawrence Free State. The giveaway will take place just before kickoff at 6:30 pm.

Flags Will Be Flown at Half-Staff Across Kansas Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunup to sundown Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of those attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more. The governor also said she wants everyone to remember "the bravery and courage of our nation’s first responders." More than 400 first responders - firefighters, police officers, EMTs and others - were killed in the attacks.

KU Professor Says Trees are Transforming the Great Plains

UNDATED (KCUR) – A University of Kansas professor says trees are invading the Sunflower State … and dramatically transforming the Great Plains. KU ecologist Town Peterson says the dust bowl, mass extinction of the bison, and rapid expansion of mechanized agriculture all played a role in what scientists call “the afforestation process.” Peterson told KCUR that “...the contrast is night and day. We now have trees across the whole landscape.” He came to his findings after retracing the steps of 19th-Century railroad photographer Robert Benecke — it’s called “repeat photography.” Peterson expects human impact on the Kansas plains to continue for at least the next 30 to 40 years.

New Kansas City Bar to Open, Showcasing Women's Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — Missouri will get its very first bar dedicated solely to women’s sports, in downtown Kansas City. The new bar is joining a wave of pubs devoted to women’s athletics opening in the last few years. "The Dub" is named for the phrase “getting the W” or getting the win. Co-founders Rachel Glenn and Monica Brady will open the bar in a spot near downtown Kansas City’s central library. Glenn says they want to help introduce people to sports they don’t follow yet. “Come to our bar and we’ll teach you some 101s so that you can engage, or you can be around other people that are learning, just to build some community around those sports as well." Glenn and Brady hope to open The Dub before the end of the year.

