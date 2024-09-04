Headlines for Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Contaminated Feed from Kansas Kills 70 Horses in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Nearly 70 horses in Oklahoma were killed by contaminated feed that came from Kansas. The president of Livestock Nutrition Center has admitted that a shipment of horse feed sent to a rodeo company in Oklahoma was contaminated with an additive (Monensin) that is toxic to horses. KWCH TV reports that the additive is often used in cattle feed but is dangerous to horses. A statement from the feed company says the additive likely ended up in the horse feed because of a failed cleanout procedure and a sensor malfunction. An equine veterinarian says high enough doses of the additive can lead to an acute heart attack in horses.

KU Research: Rural, Urban Areas Fare Differently Under Medicaid Expansion

UNDATED (KNS) — New research out of the University of Kansas finds the mortality reductions that have been tied to Medicaid expansion in other states don’t always extend to rural communities. The Kansas News Service reports that the study, from the University of Kansas Medical Center, found that expansion reduced mortality in urban Black populations, but not in rural Black populations, and some rural white populations saw mortality increase. Author Tom Mueller says that might be tied to opioid overprescribing during the years many states expanded Medicaid, and the fact that not all doctors accept Medicaid. “This doesn't mean that expansion is foolhardy or not worth doing," Mueller said. "It does open up health care to a lot of people. But if you are in one of those places where there is no clinic that accepts Medicaid, you might have a very hard time finding care just because you're going to have to travel so much further than, say, someone in Kansas City." He says if Kansas does expand Medicaid, the findings could help policymakers improve outcomes for rural areas.

Geary County Sheriff: Soldier Drowns at Milford Lake

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Geary County Sheriff's Office has identified a person who drowned over the weekend in Milford Lake. KSNT reports that the drowning victim is 29-year-old Ismael Ouedraogo, a soldier at nearby Fort Riley. Witnesses say he was seen swimming Saturday near some buoys when he went under the water and did not resurface. Bystanders recovered him about 10 minutes later and tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Women Rescued from Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Two women in a boat became stranded on a sandbar in the Kansas River for two days until they were rescued late Monday night. WIBW TV reports that the women became stranded on the sandbar after they were unable to fight the strong river current. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone and used other technology to locate the women in the dark. The Topeka Fire Department, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Silver Lake Fire Department all participated in the rescue.

Kansas Tax Revenues Slightly Exceed Expectations for August

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The state of Kansas collected slightly more tax revenue in August than predicted. State budget officials say Kansas brought in more than $660 million in tax revenue last month. The Kansas News Service reports that’s nearly $23 million, or 3.5 percent, higher than estimated. That mostly stems from a bump in revenue from individual income and sales taxes. Revenue in those areas was also higher when compared to this time last year. Corporate income tax collections, on the other hand, came in below estimate. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says the state’s monthly revenue reports will reflect the impact of tax cuts starting next year.

Irish Fest Warns of Possible Scam Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Officials with the Kansas City Irish Fest are warning of a possible fundraising scam following the murder of a popular chef and restaurant owner last week. KCTV reports that the Kansas City Irish Fest posted a GoFundMe site after the death of Shaun Brady, who owned and operated Brady and Fox Restaurant in Kansas City.

A separate GoFundMe site has been posted that does not have a known connection with the Irish Fest or Brady's family. Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Brady. He was killed last week outside his restaurant while trying to prevent a carjacking.

New COVID Vaccine Expected to Become Available as Soon as This Week

UNDATED (KCUR) — People could get access to a new COVID vaccine as early as this week. KCUR reports that the FDA is recommending the new vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The new shot is meant to target the KP.2 strain of the virus, which is thought to have fueled this summer’s surge in cases. Many pharmacies are offering appointments on a walk-in basis, but you can also schedule appointments online with large retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. People insured by Medicare, Medicaid and many private plans can receive the shot for free but may be charged a fee depending on where they get it. Federally qualified health centers, like KC CARE, can give the shot for free to uninsured and under-insured residents.

Food Assistance Still Available for Low-Income Kansas Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Low-income Kansas families still have time to apply for a summer food program that offers $120 in grocery assistance. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food program this year. It’s available to all Kansas school children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Families have until September 11th to apply through the Kansas Department for Children and Families website. Haley Kottler, with the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, says grocery assistance is crucial. “With inflation, we know that families are cash-strapped,” Kottler said, “So, if we can get more in the food budget for them, families are a lot better off.” Kansas Appleseed works to fight poverty across the state. Kansas is one of 37 states that launched the permanent food benefits this year. More than a quarter-million Kansas children could qualify for the program.

Wichita Repurposes Old School into Multi-Agency Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — The city of Wichita is getting closer to repurposing an old school and turning it into a multi-agency center. The center will house the city’s emergency winter shelter and provide other resources for people in need. The city council approved acquiring the former Park Elementary School building for a dollar to house the center. About $2 million dollars worth of renovations will be made to part of the building to open the winter shelter by Thanksgiving. Union Rescue Mission’s Executive Director David Hoge spoke in favor of moving forward with the center. “I believe our community’s at a point where we can make a difference," he said. "But if we continue to wait, the cost and difficulty to address what you’re about to address is going to be very difficult to catch.” Wichita’s Board of Education is expected to approve the sale at its September 9th meeting.

Southwest Kansas Aims to Create Sustainable Jet Fuel Using Corn Stalks

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — Some of the corn that grows abundantly in western Kansas will be used to fuel airplanes in the coming years. Two of the biggest industries in western Kansas -- agriculture and renewable energy -- will join forces in a new project to produce sustainable jet fuel at a facility in Liberal. Industry leaders, congressmen and local officials are celebrating the new project focused on turning corn stalks into airplane fuel. The ethanol plant Conestoga will help the project with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and Southwest Airlines. The Department of Energy says ethanol based fuels can reduce carbon emissions from planes by more than 80%. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said the new project could create a long-term economic driver for people in western Kansas. “They recognize that if we do something today,” Moran said, “… good things can happen for our kids and grandkids and for Kansans we've never, ever met.” The facility in Liberal will start small, producing a fraction of fuel used by jets annually. But the budding renewable energy industry is likely to grow in rural Kansas.

Mizzou Researchers Create New Vaccine to Protect Cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KNS) — Researchers at the University of Missouri say they have created a new vaccine to protect cattle from bovine anaplasmosis. They did it by removing a gene from the pathogen that causes the disease, which is then injected for immunization. Anaplasmosis is a bovine disease that can cause anemia and even death. Experts say it’s costing ranchers millions in treatment, decreased production, and cattle deaths. The researchers say it will take a few more years of research before cattle producers can get their hands on a vaccine. It will require a few more years of research and eventually, approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

K-State Prof Looks to Classic Children's Book for Modern Lessons

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas State University professor says a beloved children’s story has a lot to teach kids and adults about the power of imagination. Phillip Nel is a distinguished professor of English at K-State. His new book exploring the legacy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon” will be published this month. The children’s book by author Crockett Johnson was first published in 1955. Nel’s new book examines that beloved story with a modern lens. It also shows how Harold inspired generations of artists. Legendary musician Prince, for example, chose purple as his signature color because of his love for “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Nel says there’s usually more than meets the eye when it comes to children’s literature. “The more we look at children’s literature - or, for that matter, any art - the more we see and the more we learn why it’s worth looking at.” Nel’s book is the first in a new series that will revisit several works of children’s literature.

Royals Fall to Cleveland, Lose Seven Straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Royals have suffered their 7th straight loss. The Cleveland Guardians beat the Royals 7-1 Tuesday night. About a week ago, the Royals were in first place in the AL Central Division. Now, they're 5.5 games back.

