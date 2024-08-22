Headlines for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Kansas Legislature Reviewing Budget Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are reviewing the state Legislature’s budgeting process to consider how they can better examine new spending proposals. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican Representative Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill is leading the committee conducting the review. He says the Legislature currently crafts a nearly $10 billion state budget in just six weeks. He says that is an aggressive timeline that may need systemic changes, adding that the Legislature may need to be “...moving forward in an earlier fashion than what we have done in previous years and maybe even for decades.” Changes could include allowing lawmakers to begin analyzing parts of the budget before receiving the governor's recommendations, which are published in mid-January. The committee overall is looking at the Legislature’s historical practices and how other states craft their budgets.

GOP Fundraiser in Mission Hills to Host Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – The top Republican brass in Kansas will meet Thursday night in Mission Hills to raise money for Donald Trump's campaign for president. The Kansas News Service reports that the event in the wealthy Kansas City suburb is set to host a crowd of 300, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Roger Marshall, and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance. It costs $5,000 per couple to attend, and $10,000 for a photo opportunity. The chair of the Kansas GOP, Mike Brown, is optimistic that Kansas donors will show up at the national and local level. “There’s plenty of money to go around…for our local races and for our state house races…this is a very different pool of money,” he clarified. Brown estimates the event will raise 3 to 5 million dollars for former President Trump's campaign.

KU Gets $26 Million Grant to Maker "Greener" Refrigerants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/LJW) - The University of Kansas has won a $26 million federal grant to help develop new technology to make everything from air conditioners to refrigerators more environmentally friendly. The money, from the National Science Foundation, will be used by KU researchers to come up with new types of refrigerants that are kinder to the environment. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that KU Professor Mark Shiflett will lead the effort.

Michelin Layoffs Will Affect Emporia Plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (Emporia Gazette) - Workers at the Michelin plant in Emporia will be affected by layoffs sometime in the near future. The Emporia Gazette reports that layoffs are expected but it remains unclear exactly when they will take place and how many workers will be affected. The Emporia plant employs about 370 people. A company official says Michelin will help affected employees by offering voluntary separations and severance pay.

Brandon Woods Fire in Lawrence Caused by Smoking Materials

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/LJW) - The fire that displaced residents at a senior living center in Lawrence was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire at Brandon Woods at Alvamar forced the evacuation of dozens of residents and staff members Monday afternoon. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that investigators determined the origin of the fire was on a third floor balcony deck. Forty-eight residential units were damaged. About 8,200 square feet of roof was also damaged.

Construction Project Will Cause Long Delay on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Part of I-70 in Topeka is set to close tonight (THUR), as part of a larger project on I-470. Starting around 9 pm, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close part of westbound I-70 in Topeka to work on the I-470 bridge. If all goes well, the work should wrap up early Friday morning. Motorists in Topeka heading west on I-70 will be re-routed to northbound U.S. 75, then to westbound U.S. 24, over to southbound K-99 in Wamego and then back to westbound I-70. KSNT reports that all of this will amount to an almost hour-long detour. All told, motorists driving west on I-70 in Topeka will get caught up in the 46-mile-long detour. Transportation officials are encouraging drivers to follow the detour route or... use another route that is not affected by construction.

Major Gift Made to Help Restore Former KC Home of Satchel Paige

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Efforts are underway to restore the former Kansas City home of baseball star Satchel Paige. And now, a $750,000 gift has been made to help restore the dilapidated home. The money comes from the Mellon Foundation of New York. Satchel Paige, a star pitcher in the Negro Leagues, lived in the home for the last 32 years of his life. The Kansas City Star reports that the restoration project, in Kansas City's historic Santa Fe neighborhood, may cost between $5 million and $7 million.

Paige was a pitcher for several teams in the Negro Leagues, including the Kansas City Monarchs. In 1948, at the age of 42, Paige entered Major League Baseball, where he pitched for Cleveland, St. Louis and Kansas City. In 1971, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

KC Area Gets a Break from the Heat... but It's Coming Back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR/KC Star) - The Greater Kansas City area has been experiencing a bit of a cooling trend for the past few days, with temperatures topping out in the 80s. But the mild weather won't last long. Eastern Kansas will climb back into the 90s this weekend and early next week. From May through July this year, the hottest day of the year was June 24, when the high temp hit 102. According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, it was the only triple digit day so far this year. By this same time last year, Kansas City had hit 100 degrees four times. The Kansas City Star reports that if low rainfall totals continue, eastern Kansas and western Missouri could experience drought.

Feds Agree Not to Push for Enforcement of Quivira Wildlife Refuge's Water Rights

UNDATED (KNS) – Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water. Quivira National Wildlife Refuge is a critical stop for hundreds of thousands of migrating birds. Under Kansas law, these wetlands have a right to some of the water being used for crop irrigation. But enforcing that right would hurt farmers. The Kansas News Service reports that the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service can push Kansas to enforce it, but so far it has agreed not to do that. The federal agency says Kansas and farmers are making progress to improve water flow to Quivira.

Some Kansas School Districts Turning to Public Transit for Students

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansas school districts are using public transportation to get students to and from school. The Kansas News Service reports that the Wichita school district first partnered with the city bus system on a small scale about seven years ago, buying discounted bus passes for some students. This year, about 800 middle- and high-school students are catching city buses instead of regular yellow school buses for their rides to school. That's about 5% of the total number of students being bused. Fabian Armendariz is director of operations for the Wichita district. He says public transit saves money, but it’s possible only in limited areas. “So it’s much more cost-effective, but again we’re limited on where we can do those routes,” he explained. Armendariz says partnering with Wichita Transit also helps alleviate an ongoing bus-driver shortage.

New Youth Crisis Center Aims to Divert Kids in Crisis Away from Detention, Hospital Facilities

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (The Beacon) – A new youth crisis facility is opening in Johnson County to divert kids in mental health crises away from detention facilities and hospitals. Kids in mental health crises do poorly in jail. And institutionalized facilities like a hospital might be overkill. The Beacon reports that Johnson County is creating an alternative option — one with video games, weekly yoga and licensed clinicians. The center is designed for short stays … to take a child in crisis and give them a place to cool down. The parents can get some sleep knowing their child is safe …, and getting care from professionals. Chad Anderson has worked with children in crisis for years. “This is about setting youth up for success. These are kids, man, like these are youth and they deserve our best shot,” he explained. The facility hasn’t opened yet but plans to soon.

