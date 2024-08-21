Headlines for Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Kansas Trooper Involved in Fatal Vehicle Accident

HOXIE, Kan. (KPR) - A state trooper has been involved in a fatality accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the trooper was responding to a two-vehicle fatality accident late Monday morning near Hoxie in Sheridan County. The trooper was driving to the scene of the accident with lights and sirens activated when he approached an intersection and struck the driver's side of an SUV. As a result of the collision, the male driver was killed. A female passenger in the front passenger seat and a 1-year-old passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old passenger was air lifted from the scene. The trooper was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.

==========

KBI Examines Disappearance of Peabody Interim City Clerk

PEABODY, Kan. (KPR) - The interim city clerk in Peabody is still missing from the small Marion County town. Prior to working in Peabody, Jonathan Clayton was hired by the Kansas Department of Commerce to oversee millions in federal pandemic aid. But before that, he had been convicted of multiple financial felony crimes. Now, hundreds of thousands of dollars may be missing in Peabody and the KBI is investigating. Clayton disappeared August 3rd amid concerns about how he administered a state grant worth nearly $750,000. The state awarded the grant to the Peabody Main Street Association, which works to revitalize the city’s downtown area. State officials have since demanded the group return that money, citing a lack of required financial reports. In 2018, Clayton pled guilty in Philadelphia to financial crimes including forgery and theft. Given his felony record, it remains unclear why Clayton was hired by the Kansas Department of Commerce, where he oversaw millions in federal pandemic aid.

==========

Former Kansas Teacher and Coach Gets 7 Years for Child Sex Crimes

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Salina school teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison for child sex crimes. KAKE TV reports that 61-year-old Barry Fritz was sentenced to nearly eight years for aggravated indecent liberties and solicitation of a child. Fritz formerly taught and coached at Salina's Sacred Heart and at Canton-Galva USD 419.

===========

Feds Agree Not to Push for Enforcement of Quivira Wildlife Refuge's Water Rights

UNDATED (KNS) – Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water. Quivira National Wildlife Refuge is a critical stop for hundreds of thousands of migrating birds. Under Kansas law, these wetlands have a right to some of the water being used for crop irrigation. But enforcing that right would hurt farmers. The Kansas News Service reports that the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service can push Kansas to enforce it, but so far it has agreed not to do that. The federal agency says Kansas and farmers are making progress to improve water flow to Quivira.

==========

New Youth Crisis Center Aims to Divert Kids in Crisis Away from Detention, Hospital Facilities

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (The Beacon) – A new youth crisis facility is opening in Johnson County to divert kids in mental health crises away from detention facilities and hospitals. Kids in mental health crises do poorly in jail. And institutionalized facilities like a hospital might be overkill. The Beacon reports that Johnson County is creating an alternative option — one with video games, weekly yoga and licensed clinicians. The center is designed for short stays … to take a child in crisis and give them a place to cool down. The parents can get some sleep knowing their child is safe …, and getting care from professionals. Chad Anderson has worked with children in crisis for years. “This is about setting youth up for success. These are kids, man, like these are youth and they deserve our best shot,” he explained. The facility hasn’t opened yet but plans to soon.

==========

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas Storms in May 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance is being made available to the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding last May. President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state, opening up public assistance federal funding to the state, tribal governments, eligible local governments, and some nonprofit organizations. The counties covered by the declaration are Barton, Ellsworth, Harvey, Hodgeman, Lincoln, Morris, Ottawa, Pawnee, Reno, Rush, Russell, Stafford, Wabaunsee, and Wyandotte.

==========

ACLU Warning Kansas Public Schools About Distribution of Bibles and Other Religious Material

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A civil rights group is warning Kansas public schools that they cannot hand out Bibles or other religious materials. Kansas ACLU officials say that in May, an elementary school principal in Belleville allowed someone from The Gideons International to distribute Bibles to students during recess. Belleville is a district of about 500 students in north central Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that in a letter to the principal and members of the Belleville school board, ACLU legal director Monica Bennett says the action violated the First Amendment, which mandates governmental neutrality when it comes to religion. Bennett says allowing someone to hand out Bibles during the school day also violated a district policy that bans employees from promoting religious viewpoints. School officials could not be reached for comment.

==========

Certification Revoked for Former Police Chief in Small Town of Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers has revoked the certification of a former Sedgwick Police Chief Lee Nygaard, who resigned last year. KWCH reports that Nygaard resigned in October 2023 during an investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct. Those allegations included harassment and improper use of city equipment for unauthorized activities. Nygaard resigned five days after the city afforded him the chance to refute the allegations.

==========

Kansas Jayhawks Name Jalon Daniels as Starting QB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold has named his starting quarterback for the 2024 season: Jalon Daniels. After playing a career-high nine games in 2022, Daniels appeared in just three games last year, sidelined by an injured back. But KU coach Lance Leipold says that Daniels has looked impressive in the preseason drills so far. "His enthusiasm is contagious," Leipold said. "We all know that it’s important for him to stay healthy and it’s good to see." KU’s season opener is Thursday, August 29, against Lindenwood University of St. Louis. The game will be played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

