Headlines for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Dozens Evacuated after Fire at Lawrence Senior Residence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Dozens of residents were evacuated from the Brandon Woods at Alvamar senior living facility in Lawrence Monday afternoon after a fire broke out. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews responded. The Lawrence Journal World reports that one police officer suffered smoke inhalation, but no residents were injured. Approximately 85 residents were moved to a condominium across the street. The Red Cross and Douglas County Emergency Management were working last night to find alternative housing for people displaced from the fire. Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Johnson County, including the Overland Park and Olathe fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze controlled by 2:20 p.m. Brandon Woods provides independent living, assisted living and memory care services to senior citizens and retirees.

KBI Examining Disappearance of Peabody Interim City Clerk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the disappearance of the interim city clerk in Peabody, a small town north of Wichita. The Kansas News Service reports that Jonathan Clayton disappeared earlier this month amid concerns about how he administered a state grant worth nearly $750,000. The state awarded the grant to the Peabody Main Street Association, which works to revitalize the city’s downtown area. State officials have since demanded the group return that money, citing a lack of required financial reports. In 2018, Clayton pled guilty in Philadelphia to financial crimes including forgery and theft. He also previously worked for the Kansas Department of Commerce.

New Youth Crisis Center Opening to Divert Some Kids in Crisis Away from Detention, Hospital Facilities

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (The Beacon) – A new youth crisis facility is opening in Johnson County to divert kids in mental health crises away from detention facilities and hospitals. Kids in mental health crises do poorly in jail. And institutionalized facilities like a hospital might be overkill. The Beacon reports that Johnson County is creating an alternative option — one with video games, weekly yoga and licensed clinicians. The center is designed for short stays … to take a child in crisis and give them a place to cool down. The parents can get some sleep knowing their child is safe …, and getting care from professionals. Chad Anderson has worked with children in crisis for years. “This is about setting youth up for success. These are kids, man, like these are youth and they deserve our best shot,” he explained. The facility hasn’t opened yet but plans to soon.

USFWS Agrees Not to Push for Enforcement of Quivira Wildlife Refuge Water Entitlement

UNDATED (KNS) – Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water. Quivira National Wildlife Refuge is a critical stop for hundreds of thousands of migrating birds. Under Kansas law, these wetlands have a right to some of the water being used for crop irrigation. But enforcing that right would hurt farmers. The Kansas News Service reports that the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service can push Kansas to enforce it, but so far it has agreed not to do that. The federal agency says Kansas and farmers are making progress to improve water flow to Quivira.

Kansas and Nebraska at Odds over River Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas and Nebraska are at odds over a river project that could expose Kansas lakes to invasive fish. Nebraska is considering funneling water from one river basin - the Platte - through canals to another - the Republican. This would get more water to farmers in an area where decades of irrigation have depleted their supplies. It would also open a path for invasive carp into the Republican River and into Lovewell and Milford lakes in Kansas. The carp harm native species and out-compete sport fish. Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach want Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to nix the plan.

Kansas Attorney General Wants SCOTUS to Uphold AZ Proof of Citizenship Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is wading back into a legal battle over whether to require proof of citizenship for people registering to vote. Kobach and 23 other top legal officers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a proof of citizenship law in Arizona. A lower court there has blocked the provision. In 2018, a federal judge struck down a similar law in Kansas. But Kobach hopes this challenge in Arizona will lead to the same restrictions coming back to Kansas. “If the U.S. Supreme Court does take the Arizona case and does rule that the state can require proof of citizenship to register to vote, there may be a path forward to Kansas reinstating some form of citizenship requirement," he said. Voting rights advocates say voter fraud is negligible and that these laws keep citizens from getting registered to vote.

New Fertility Clinic to Open in Johnson County

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (KNS) - Advent-Health Shawnee Mission has opened a fertility clinic to better serve people who live in eastern Kansas. The clinic brings services like in vitro fertilization and other reproductive surgeries to the hospital system for the first time. Dr. Dan Gehlbach who previously led the Midwest Reproductive Center in Olathe, will head the new clinic. Gehlbach said he is excited to work with AdventHealth. “Being part of a big health network allows us to expand options for patients,” Gehlbach said. “Things that were very difficult to do in my own practice, Advent can provide those resources.” The clinic will offer comprehensive fertility treatment and bring in-vitro fertilization to the hospital system. Gehlbach says joining AdventHealth will also help more people in eastern Kansas access reproductive health services.

Lawsuit Filed Against Alleged Abuse of Northeast Kansas Student with Down Syndrome

ST MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against an employee of a rural Kansas school who allegedly and repeatedly shoved a teenager with Down Syndrome into a utility closet. The lawsuit also accuses the paraprofessional with hitting the 15-year-old boy and photographing him locked in a cage used to store athletic equipment. WIBW TV reports that the lawsuit, against the Kaw Valley School District in St. Marys, was filed Friday in federal court. It names the employee, other special education staff members and the district itself. The lawsuit also alleges the paraprofessional made the teen stay in soiled clothing for long periods of time and denied him food during lunchtime.

Severe Heat Wave Scorches Southwest Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - A blistering heat wave smothered southwest Kansas over the weekend. For most of the region, Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far. Garden City and Dodge City recorded temperatures of 106 degrees. And temperatures soared to 111 near Ashland. The National Weather Service says the weekend temperatures were reminiscent of 2011, one of the state’s warmest summers recorded. Weather Service meteorologists say relief won’t come soon. They project more triple-digit temperatures for southwest Kansas for at least another week.

Thieves Steal Auction Items from Wildlife Group

LINWOOD, Kan. (KPR) - Leavenworth County authorities are investigating a break-in that resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of auction items from Operation WildLife. The auction goods were going to be used to raise money for the non-profit group in Linwood. The facility provides rehabilitation and veterinary services to injured and orphaned wild animals. Officials at the wildlife center say the stolen items include designer handbags, Native American items, and various antiques. Operation Wildlife is the largest wildlife rehabilitation and educational center in Kansas. Anyone wanting to help can contact Operation Wildlife online at OWL-online.org.

Certification Revoked for former Sedgwick Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers has revoked the certification of a former Sedgwick police chief Lee Nygaard, who resigned last year. KWCH reports that Nygaard resigned in October 2023 during an investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct. Those allegations included harassment and improper use of city equipment for unauthorized activities. Nygaard resigned five days after the city afforded him the chance to refute the allegations.

Astronauts on the ISS to Answer Topeka Student Questions

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will take questions from a group of Topeka students Wednesday morning. KSNT TV reports that NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matthew Dominick will participate in a 20-minute call to Earth with students from Topeka’s Whitson Elementary, Most Pure Heart Catholic School, and Aviation Explorers Post 8. The call will be livestreamed at 9:30 Wednesday on the NASA website. Both astronauts will answer prerecorded questions from students on the day of the call.

Former SW Kansas Bank Exec Sentenced for Embezzlement

ELKHART, Kan. (KNS) - A former Kansas bank executive was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for a cryptocurrency scheme that led to the failure an Elkhart bank. Authorities say Shan Hanes embezzled $47 million dollars from the southwest Kansas bank in 20-23. He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer. Federal officials say Hanes stole the money in a foreign get-rich-quick scheme involving cryptocurrency. It’s one of the biggest financial schemes the state has seen. Prosecutors plan to return money they recovered back to the bank.

KC Woman Gets 7 Years for Stealing from Retail Stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for repeatedly stealing merchandise from retail stores. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Asia Marshall pleaded guilty to stealing $35,000 worth of goods throughout the course of 2023. KCTV reports that Marshall was involved in 12 separate thefts from places like Bath and Body Works, Sephora, PINK and Ulta.

Inflation Causing Problems for Farmer and Ranchers

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - After years of drought and supply chain interruptions that have hurt the agriculture industry, Kansas farmers are still reeling from the impact of inflation. The rising cost of groceries can be a symbol of inflation for consumers, but Kansas farmers have also faced higher prices to produce those groceries. In 2022, fertilizer costs increased by 300% and western Kansas had one of its worst droughts in almost a century. Farmers are still trying to recover. Glynn Tonsor, agriculture economist for Kansas State University, says based on how the beef industry is set, higher prices for consumers do not guarantee farmers will benefit. A lot of people look at the sticker price, and jump to the conclusion that whoever's selling that to them, are making money, and that isn't enough to guarantee it.” And younger farmers trying to keep their operations going are adversely affected by inflation.

Heat-Related Deaths in Midwest Likely Higher than Statistics Indicate

UNDATED (HPM) – Heat is the deadliest climate-driven disaster in the U.S. Already in the Midwest and Great Plains, there have been several reports of heat-related deaths this year. According to Harvest Public Media, experts say many more people likely die of heat than the numbers show. Extreme heat can cause all kinds of life-threatening health effects. Some are explicitly related to high temperatures, like heat stroke. But something like a heart attack spurred by heat can be harder to track. Dr. Alok Sengupta is an emergency medicine physician and Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. “If heat illness or heat exhaustion or heat stroke isn't listed as a cause, you're not going to know that that was a contributing factor. So it's definitely underreported,” Sengupta said. Even without a clear picture of the data, the National Weather Service says heat kills more people every year than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

Noted Game Show Host Peter Marshall Dies, Age 98; Had Special Connection to Kansas City Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – Peter Marshall, who was perhaps best known for being the game show host of the original Hollywood Squares, died last week in Southern California at the age of 98. Marshall took a liking to Kansas City when his son played for the Kansas City Royals. Marshall’s son was Pete LaCock, a first baseman on the 1980 Royals team that made the franchise’s first trip to the World Series. Long before actor Paul Rudd and his celebrity friends established the Big Slick events to raise money in Kansas City for charity, Peter Marshall did it and LaCock says he has fond memories of his father's involvement. "We’d have a big show, a comedy show and everybody from Alex Trebek to Fred McMurray. There were really some great people that came into Kansas City through my dad," LaCock said. During LaCock’s four seasons in Kansas City, Marshall brought with him the Hollywood friends he had made through Hollywood Squares, which he started hosting in 1966. The Emmy-winning Marshall was host to more than 5,000 episodes of the game show.

