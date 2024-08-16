Headlines for Friday, August 16, 2024

City Clerk Missing in Peabody; Money May Be Missing Too

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (Mariona County Record) - The interim city clerk in Peabody, Kansas, is missing. Some grant money from the state might be missing too. The Marion County Record reports that Jonathan Clayton has been missing since August 3rd. That's the same weekend that a state lawyer demanded the return of $740,000 in COVID assistance that Clayton had helped the city obtain.

Before the demand became known publicly, city officials repeatedly suggested there had been no financial wrongdoing connected to Clayton, whose husband is a member of the Peabody city council. Clayton is a former employee of the Kansas Department of Commerce. He's also a convicted felon and several officials in Peabody were apparently aware of this.

In 2016, Clayton was convicted of forgery and theft in Pennsylvania. The Marion County Record reports that he is late in making court-ordered restitution. In March of 2018 Clayton was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $210,000. Last month, he still owed nearly $196,000.

More information is available in the Marion County Record.

==========

CDC: Kansas and Missouri Among States with "Very High" Levels of COVID-19 in Wastewater

UNDATED (KNS) – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Kansas and Missouri are two of 27 states with, quote, “very high” levels of COVID-19 in wastewater. When a person has COVID, the virus can be detected in their waste even before they’re symptomatic. That’s why researchers across the nation monitor wastewater to determine how high COVID levels are in a community. The Kansas News Service reports that Marc Johnson, a professor at the University of Missouri, tracks COVID in Missouri wastewater. He says other forms of COVID testing, like the tests doctors or clinics administer, are happening less. Johnson says wastewater testing is a good indicator of how much COVID is going around. “What this probably means is, if you feel like you might have COVID, you probably have COVID. It’s there, it’s circulating. People are being exposed to it,” he explained. Johnson says levels still aren’t as high as they were during previous outbreaks, but they’re nearing the highest he’s seen in two years.

==========

Kansas Homeless Problem Blamed on Lack of Affordable Housing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – A lack of affordable housing in Kansas may be driving an increase in homelessness. The Kansas News Service reports that a new study shows a nearly 7% increase of people experiencing homelessness in the state. An official count of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas grew by 179 people this year compared to 2023. The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition report shows more than 2,800 people were homeless on a single night in January. The report counts both sheltered and unsheltered people. Eric Arganbright of the coalition says Kansas communities need more affordable and permanent housing options to end homelessness. “The problem is if we don't have the permanent housing to move folks out of the shelters, we're just keeping people on the streets,” he stressed. He says increases in rent and home prices are outpacing wage growth.

==========

Heat-Related Deaths in Midwest Likely Higher than Statistics Indicate

UNDATED (HPM) – Heat is the deadliest climate-driven disaster in the U.S. Already in the Midwest and Great Plains, there have been several reports of heat-related deaths this year. According to Harvest Public Media, experts say many more people likely die of heat than the numbers show. Extreme heat can cause all kinds of life-threatening health effects. Some are explicitly related to high temperatures, like heat stroke. But something like a heart attack spurred by heat can be harder to track. Dr. Alok Sengupta is an emergency medicine physician and Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. “If heat illness or heat exhaustion or heat stroke isn't listed as a cause, you're not going to know that that was a contributing factor. So it's definitely underreported,” Sengupta said. Even without a clear picture of the data, the National Weather Service says heat kills more people every year than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

==========

Kansas Parents Less Insistent that Their Kids Attend College

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — A new survey shows that Kansas parents are less insistent about their children going to college. Slightly more than half of Kansas parents say they hope their child attends a four-year college after high school graduation. That’s down from nearly 63% just five years ago. A growing percentage of parents said they’d be happy if their child went to a technical school or community college - or pursued a skilled trade. Kristin Brighton, director of HirePaths, which conducted the survey, says parents are concerned about the cost of higher education and seeing their kids rack up student debt. “After high school, their students have a buffet of options," she said. "All of them are possible paths to success. The kid and the family have to work together to choose what is the best path for them and their personal situation.” A larger percentage of parents support apprenticeships, saying they’re a good way to explore careers while making money. Parents' opinions of community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeships are on the rise. And State Board of Education member Jim Porter says schools are getting better at presenting a variety of options to students.

==========

Settlement Approved in Transgender Discrimination Lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A panel of Kansas lawmakers and the governor approved a settlement Thursday for a former state employee, who alleged discrimination based on their transgender identity. The Kansas News Service reports that William Dawes filed a discrimination claim against the Kansas Highway Patrol in January 2023. The lawsuit accused the agency of firing Dawes because of a gender transition. Attorneys for the Highway Patrol argued the agency terminated Dawes for failing to cooperate in a sexual misconduct investigation related to emails Dawes sent to a coworker. A District Judge ruled that argument was not enough to dismiss the discrimination case. The State Finance Council, a small group of Kansas lawmakers, unanimously voted to approve a settlement, but didn’t make the terms public.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers to Hold Marijuana Hearings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Will Kansas ever legalize medical marijuana? Some say yes and now, state lawmakers say they'll hold at least two hearings on the issue this fall. The meetings will be held in October. Lawmakers formed the committee on medical marijuana after a federal proposal to reschedule the drug - which would lower criminal penalties and allow more medical research. The hearings will focus on how other states legalized cannabis and how a change to federal law could impact the state.

==========

Kansas City Current Plays in Women's Cup Championship Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Before the regular season in the National Women’s Soccer League resumes, the Kansas City Current will wrap up what’s being called their “International Summer of Soccer” with a title match at home Saturday night. After defeating the Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa Wednesday night, the Current will face Atletico Madrid from Spain in the Women’s Cup championship match. Current forward Michelle Cooper, who scored one of the Current’s three goals on Wednesday, says playing a team they haven’t faced means quick adjustments. "There are similarities in them and teams that we’ve played," she said. "But it’s little things that make the differences. Being able to play against them and playing against other teams from the world stage is really awesome. It’s a great opportunity." After the Women’s Cup title match, the Current will return to NWSL play with a road match against the Washington Spirit on August 25. The Current are in second place in the NWSL standings. Kickoff is at 8 pm Saturday at CPKC Stadium.

==========

