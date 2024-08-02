Headlines for Friday, August 2, 2024

Evergy: Several Thousand Remain Without Power Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Nearly 5,000 people in Kansas remained without power Friday morning. Evergy, the state's largest utility company, says power has been restored to 95% of those who lost electricity in Wednesday night's storms. As of 8 am Friday, about 900 people in the Topeka area - and about 2,000 people in the Salina area - were still without electricity. Evergy says some outages in Topeka and Salina could stretch into Saturday afternoon. In Lawrence, about 800 customers were without power Friday morning.

The Topeka and Salina area were hit hardest by Wednesday night's severe weather, where storms knocked down more than 50 power poles. With high temperatures expected for the next several days, customers without power may want to consider going to a cooling center or other air-conditioned space. Local cooling centers can be found by calling 2-1-1.

Check out Evergy's outage map for the latest information.

==========

Increasing Heat Could Cost Area Workers Wages in Future

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – Outdoor workers in Kansas may lose labor hours and wages in the future because of excessive heat. The Kansas News Service reports that climate change is expected to increase the number of days with dangerous temperatures. A study by Climate Central, a nonprofit group that compiles weather data, shows much of the U.S. is expected to see a rise in the number of days with extreme heat. And added humidity makes the heat worse. That means outdoor laborers like farmers and construction workers will need to take more breaks to stay cool. Matthew Neidell is a public health professor for Columbia University. He says more breaks for outdoors laborers means work will slow down. “You're going to get less done at the end of the day. And somebody is going to have to bear the cost of that,” he explained. Neidell says federal regulators are adapting rules to protect workers from heat-related illnesses.

==========

More Kansas Communities Impose Water Restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - Several places in Kansas, like Hays, already have water restrictions in place - and have for years. Other cities are now following suit. The city of Wichita is enacting restrictions next week as water levels at Cheney Reservoir continue to fall. The city gets its water from the reservoir and the Equus beds. Levels at Cheney are the lowest since 2013.

Wichita water customers will be limited to one day a week for outdoor watering. That day depends on where residents live.

Residents are also only allowed to water in the late evening to early morning. The restrictions will last for at least two months.

Residents who use well water are exempt.

More information is available at savewichitawater.com. (Read more.)

==========

Key Down-Ballot Races Often Overlooked in Primary Elections

UNDATED (KNS) – Primary elections are coming up in Kansas and Missouri on August 6th. The Kansas News Service reports that key down-ballot races often go overlooked by voters. Most voters know who the president is, and many can name their representatives in Congress. But county commissioners, sheriffs, board of education members — not so much. Don Haider-Markel, a political science professor at the University of Kansas, says those officials decide property taxes, the quality of roads, and a lot more. “On a day-to-day basis those issues matter and have a greater impact on our lives than anything the president or the Senate or the House might do,” he explained. To learn about state and local officials in Kansas who shape daily life, Haider-Markel recommends talking to family or friends, in addition to doing some research online. For more information on voting in Kansas, including key voter registration deadlines, visit VoteKansas.gov.

==========

Kansas Man Guilty of Brandishing Gun, Making Death Threats to Black People

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun and making death threats to Black people in Wichita. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Austin Schoemann, of Wichita, admitted that in July 2022, he flashed a firearm and used racial slurs in order to threaten two Black juveniles while they were entering a QuikTrip gasoline station. He then used his firearm to threaten a Black adult who intervened to support the juveniles. Prosecutors say Schoemann also made threats to a white woman and her family that he would shoot and kill any Black person visiting her home.

When entering his guilty plea Wednesday, Schoemann acknowledged that he interfered with the federally protected housing rights of a white woman by making threats to hurt or kill any Black people who visited her home. Schoemann further admitted that he sent videos and messages to the woman’s family members and others in which he repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill Black people.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 16. He faces up to seven years in prison.

The Kansas City Field Office of the FBI and the Wichita Police Department investigated the case. (Read more.)

==========

State of Kansas Revenues Come in Slightly Below Estimates for July

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The state of Kansas collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in July. Total tax revenue last month came in at $660 million. That's about $6 million below estimates.

==========

Car Clocked Going 136 MPH in Western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) - A driver was caught driving 71 mph OVER the speed limit in western Kansas. It happened Wednesday morning in Hamilton County, when a sheriff's deputy clocked a driver traveling 136 mph on Kansas Highway 27. KSNW TV reports that the total fine - before court costs - is $810.

Law enforcement across Kansas has seen a sharp increase in excessive speeding. As of July 22, the Highway Patrol had issued more than 1,500 citations for motorists speeding over 100 mph.

==========

Free Cook-out and School Supplies Give-Away Planned in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) – Community activists in Lawrence will be handing out free school supplies, free food and snow cones for local young people at a Back-To-School Cookout on Saturday. The Lawrence Times reports that the event will be hosted by StopGap Inc., a grassroots nonprofit that aims to empower youth aging out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness. Attendees will be offered hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages, along with school supplies including backpacks, water bottles, notebooks, binders, craft supplies and more. The cookout is open to all ages, with a focus on providing resources to local youth. It’s set for noon to 5 pm Saturday, August 3 at East Lawrence Recreation Center.

==========

Granny Hoops National Tourney Underway in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - This weekend (FRI/SAT), the National Granny Basketball Tournament will be held in Kansas City, Kansas. Teams from nine states and Canada will make it the biggest field yet in the history of the tournament. The tournament has grown steadily since it was held on the campus of the University of Kansas in 2019. There were 16 teams then, and 28 teams this year. Michele Clark of Berryton, Kansas, does the volunteer work as Granny Basketball’s executive director. "Sometimes we get contacted by ladies who are not near a team," she said. "So, we’ll work with them and see if they’re interested to start a new team in their area." Seven of the 28 teams this year are from northeast Kansas. The age range of the senior women is 50 to 92. There is an admission fee for the games at the newly-opened Homefield KCK Showcase Center, but all the money from admissions will be donated to charities.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitterr).