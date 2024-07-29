Headlines for Monday, July 29, 2024

National Weather Service Warns of Extreme Heat Starting Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Northeast Kansans can expect more extreme heat this week with temperatures expected to climb above 100-degrees. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued an extreme heat warning in effect Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. The weather service predicts the region will see afternoon high temperatures near 100 Monday, 102 Tuesday, 105 Wednesday and 102 on Thursday. Heat index values are predicted to climb to between 105 and 115 degrees.

Trump Endorses Schmidt in KS 2nd Congressional District Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former state Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the five-candidate Republican Party primary in the 2nd congressional district of Kansas. Trump said he was impressed that Schmidt was reelected attorney general in 2016 and 2020 by wide margins. TheKansas Reflector reports that five candidates have entered the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, who decided against seeking reelection to Congress. Schmidt, has consistently led the Republican field by double digits in polling and says he is honored to receive Trump’s endorsement. In addition to Schmidt, the other Republican candidates on the August 6 ballot are Chad Young, of Lawrence; Matt Ogle of Topeka, Shawn Tiffany of Delavan and Jeff Kahrs of Topeka. The Democratic Party primary candidates are Nancy Boyda of Baldwin City and Matt Kleinmann of Kansas City, Kansas.

Kelly and Sebelius Endorse Different Candidates in Kansas Senate District 2 Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Democratic former Governor Kathleen Sebelius are endorsing opposing candidates in the primary race for Kansas Senate District 2, which includes much of Lawrence. The Kansas News Service reports that Kelly is endorsing longtime incumbent Marci Francisco. The two joined the Legislature around the same time and have a close relationship. Will Lawrence is Kelly’s chief of staff. He says Francisco has reliably supported the governor’s goals, including Kelly’s recent vetoes of tax cuts. “Senator Francisco has been there to sustain all those vetoes,” he explained. Francisco’s challenger, state representative Christina Haswood, broke with the governor by voting to override one of those tax vetoes. She’s got the support of former governor Sebelius. Haswood says she’s grateful for her support and wants to see more young people in office.

Renovations Underway at KU's Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Allen Fieldhouse at the University of Kansas in Lawrence currently seats 16,300 basketball fans. But after renovations are finished on the Fieldhouse, WIBW TV reportsthat the maximum capacity will shrink by about 1,000 seats. KU Athletics officials say the changes will improve the game-day experience for fans, especially in the upper levels. Construction crews are taking out the crow’s nest in the upper level corners, and removing parts of the third level concourse. KU officials say the changes will improve sight-lines for fans in the upper levels and say they were also necessary to comply with federal ADA accessibility requirements. KU Athletics says they plan to have most of the construction done by the annual Late Night in the Phog event on October 18th.

Wetlands Research near Lawrence Could Help Improve Water Quality

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Researchers from the University of Kansas are planning a study that could shed light on how wetland plants help improve water quality. KU Scientists and students will launch research this year into how wetland plants team up with specialized soil microbes to pull fertilizer pollution out of water. Amy Hansen, a professor of environmental engineering is leading the research in wetlands near Lawrence. “In the Midwest, we’ve lost a lot of wetlands,” Hansen said. “In Kansas, about 50 percent of historic wetland cover has been lost.” Those wetlands were drained or filled to make way for farms and development. But Hansen says restoring floodplain wetlands could help reduce nitrogen pollution in rivers. Wetland soil has microbes that can breathe in nitrogen from the fertilizer that washes off farmland, and then release it into the air. Nitrogen gas is a normal part of the atmosphere. A five-year grant from the National Science Foundation will support the research.

Betty Dunn, Former Topeka Deputy Mayor Dies in North Carolina

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital Journal) – Betty Dunn, Topeka's first Black deputy mayor, died Friday at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was 81. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that Dunn served as a city councilwoman representing southeast Topeka's District 4 from 1995 to 2003 and was deputy mayor from 2001 to 2003. She also was former president of the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association and served on the boards of various local organizations. Betty Dunn had been non-verbal the past seven years after suffering a stroke but continued to advocate for the underdogs and the less fortunate, her family said. Dunn suffered a second major stroke eight weeks ago and never fully recovered after that. Service arrangements are pending, with the family planning to hold services in Topeka in the next 10 days, according to Dunn’s family.

Study Examines Environmental Impact of Cattle Farming Methods

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas beef production is a multi-billion dollar industry, and a new study is assessing the environmental impact of different methods for raising cattle in North America. The research looks into the carbon emissions from different types of cattle production. It found that because there will continue to be a market demand for beef, the most sustainable option forward would be managing the greenhouse gas emissions cattle produce. Tong Wang of South Dakota State University led the study. She says the lowest carbon emissions come from grass fed cattle raised on land where the plants pull carbon into the earth. “If they kind of see that there is certain management practices to sequester carbon in the grassland, then that management practices could be promoted,” she explained. The federal government requested the study because of a lack of clear data on the environmental effects from different types of beef production.

Topeka Police Seek Community Help in Solving Car Theft Crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has taken to social media as they hope to solve more vehicle theft crimes. KSNT reports that the city has seen nearly 350 vehicle thefts and vehicle theft attempts thusfar in 2024. Police say that of those vehicle thefts, 72 were Kia or Hyundai vehicles. The TPD recommends Kia and Hyundai drivers respond to a Kia/Hyundai recall that works to address a security flaw. The Associated Press gathered data from seven cities showing that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix a security flaw that was exposed on social media sites, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.

Topeka Police recommend that drivers:

Never leave vehicles running and unlocked.

Ensure vehicle doors and windows are closed and locked anytime you leave the vehicle, including at night.

Invest in tracking technology such as AirTags, Tile trackers, etc.

Install security cameras outside and point them toward your vehicle.

Take any valuables or weapons out of your vehicle.

If you have information regarding vehicle theft, the police department asks you to contact detectives at telltpd@topeka.org. If you drive a Hyundai or Kia, you can check for recalls by clicking here.

Group Seeks to Boost Mental Health Services & Awareness in Clay County

UNDATED (KNS) – A nonprofit organization in Clay County, Kansas, wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression. The Kansas News Service reports that financial uncertainty and isolation contribute to increased stress on farmers. The Clay Counts Coalition aims to increase awareness of mental health services for farmers. Other counties and groups have launched similar programs across the state. The organization credits a speech by Izzy Blackwood, a high school senior in Clay County, as the inspiration for the new program. Blackwood says her farming family was devastated when her oldest brother died by suicide. She says she made it her personal mission to raise awareness. “All the men in my life are in the ag community… I didn’t want to lose another man in my family,” she added. Research shows male farmers in the state are three times more likely to die by suicide than other male workers.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Free Cook-out and School Supplies Give-Away Planned in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) –Community activists in Lawrence will be handing out free school supplies, free food and snow cones for local young people at a Back-To-School Cookout next Saturday. The Lawrence Times reports that the event will be hosted by StopGap Inc., a grassroots nonprofit that aims to empower youth aging out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness. Attendees will be offered hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages, along with school supplies including backpacks, water bottles, notebooks, binders, craft supplies and more. The cookout is open to all ages, with a focus on providing resources to local youth. It’s set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at East Lawrence Recreation Center.

KPR Community Spotlight: After The Harvest KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - When fruit and vegetable growers sell their produce to grocery stores, some of it is rejected because it's not aesthetically pleasing. So, what happens to all the rejected produce? An organization called After the Harvest KC takes the still-good produce and distributes it to KC area food pantries. This month's KPR Community Spotlight shines on After the Harvest KC. KPR News Director J. Schafer spoke Executive Director Michael Watson to learn more. (Incidentally, Watson is a former basketball star for UMKC and the Boston Celtics - wow!) (Learn more.)

Former K-State QB Martinez Signs Contract with New York Jets

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has signed with the New York Jets. KSNT TV reportsthat he most recently played for the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions, where he earned 2024 league MVP and won the UFL Championship. While in Birmingham, he compiled 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns, while his 528 rushing yards led the league. Martinez signed with Jets Saturday morning. In 2022, he spent the final season of his collegiate career with K-State after playing four seasons at Nebraska. In his time with the Wildcats, he accounted for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns in the air, and 627 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Nine Current and Former KU Jayhawks to Compete in Paris Olympics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Nine athletes with ties to the University of Kansas are competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. A press release from KU Athletics notes that the Jayhawks will be represented across multiple sports with Michael Joseph, Yoveinny Mota, Sharon Lokedi, Bryce Hoppel, Hussain Al Hizam and Alexandra Emilianov in the track and field competitions. Former Jayhawk basketball stand-out Joel Embiid will be competing on Team USA for men's basketball. Embiid is making his USA Basketball debut at the 2024 Olympics. A native of Yaounde, Cameroon, Embiid became a U.S. citizen in September 2022. He now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and was named the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player. Embiid played at Kansas in the 2013-14 season. Embiid is the first Kansas men's basketball player since Sasha Kaun to participate in the Olympic Games. Kaun won a bronze medal while representing Russia in the 2012 Olympics in London. The last KU player to play for the USA National Team was Danny Manning in 1988. (Read More)

