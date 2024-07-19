Headlines for Friday, July 19, 2024

Widespread Global Tech Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Hospitals, State Agencies and Media Outlets

FRANKFURT, Germany (LJW) — A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses, state government agencies and other services Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the trouble with the update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and affecting computers running Microsoft Windows was not a hacking incident or cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which apologized and said a fix was on the way. But hours later, the disruptions continued — and escalated.

Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services at a time when many travelers are heading away on summer vacations. Hospitals and doctors’ offices had problems with their appointment systems, and cancelled non-urgent surgeries. Several TV stations in the U.S. were also prevented from airing local news early Friday.

Microsoft spokesperson Frank X. Shaw confirmed in an emailed statement that “a CrowdStrike update was responsible for bringing down a number of Windows systems globally.” Earlier, the company had posted on the social media platform X that it was working to “alleviate impact” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

Meanwhile, governments and companies across the world scrambled to respond. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the outage and his team has been touch with the company and other impacted entities.

In the U.S., airlines United, American and Delta said that at least some flights were resuming after severe disruptions, though delays would persist. Airlines and railways in the U.K. were also affected, with longer than usual waiting times.

In Kansas, some state government agencies were affected, including the Kansas Department of Labor, which was unable to release its monthly unemployment report.

==========

Report: Kansas Under-Performing in Some Women's Health Metrics

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A new report by the Commonwealth Fund finds Kansas under-performs other states on key women’s health metrics. Kansas ranks poorly on health care access and affordability issues. Kansas has among the lowest per-capita rates of maternity care providers. And Kansas women are less likely to have health insurance before pregnancy.

Researchers think the state's poor ranking is related to the state’s failure to expand Medicaid. Sara Collins is lead author of the report. “It’s pretty clear that having health insurance that’s adequate, that covers your costs, is really necessary to access the health insurance system. And states like Kansas could make a big difference in their rankings were they to expand Medicaid," she said. Kansas performed better than average on some metrics, including early prenatal care and some preventive care, like flu shots.

In the report, Kansas ranks 32nd - below average - on overall women’s health metrics. But it scores particularly poorly on issues of affordability and access. Kansas women of reproductive age are less likely to be insured than the same group nationwide, and are nearly twice as likely to self-pay for hospital births.

==========

Kansas Health Institute Promotes Plan to Prioritize Senior Health in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan (KNS) - The Kansas population is aging quickly. The Kansas Health Institute (KHI) says it wants to better serve the needs of that age group. The non-profit agency is working on an action plan to prioritize the well-being of older Kansans. KHI says it will work with state agencies to craft a plan that aims to improve health and quality of life for older residents. That could include improving health care systems and helping connect older residents to their communities. David Anderson, of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, says older Kansans often suffer from loneliness. “That has some real negative impacts on their mental health, and I think substance abuse as well," he said.

Megan Wolfe, with the organization "Trust for America’s Health," is working to launch the initiative in Kansas. She says older people are more likely to suffer from chronic health problems. And loneliness can lead to even worse outcomes. "Even social isolation can increase the risk of heart disease, depression, cognitive decline, and death," she said. The Kansas population is aging quickly. Wichita State University research shows people 65 and older make up the fastest growing age group in the state.

The Kansas News Service receives funding from the Kansas Health Foundation in Wichita, which also funds the Kansas Health Institute in Topeka . KPR reports on both, just like it reports on everything else.

==========

Kansas City's Skywalk Collapse Took Place 43 Years Ago this Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was 43 years ago this week that disaster struck in downtown Kansas City. KCTV reports that the Skywalk Collapse forever changed the way we construct buildings. On July 17, 1981, two overhead walkways at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel in Crown Center came crashing down during a dance, killing 114 people and wounding 200 others. Experts say it was a small design flaw that led to the catastrophic collapse.

==========

Experts: Bird Flu Impact on Dairy Industry Currently Minimal

UNDATED (HPM) – The pocketbooks of the dairy industry and everyday consumers have not felt the impact of bird flu on their milk…at least, not yet. Harvest Public Media reports that so far, the outbreak in dairy cattle has been fairly contained. Thirteen states in the U.S. have reported avian influenza in dairy cows. Cattle on about 160 dairy farms tested positive so far. But that’s just a drop in the bucket of total dairies in the country — which tallies about 25,000. While individual farmers have taken sick cows out of their rotation, the impact on the dairy industry has been minimal, says University of Wisconsin ag economics professor Chuck Nicholson. "With any kind of epidemiological situation that we have going on, the future can be quite uncertain. So, it’s something that we need to keep a close eye on, but, for the moment, we don’t see any major shifts," he added. Nicholson says that could change, but the bird flu outbreak would have to get much worse.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Plan to Use Federal Funds for Infrastructure Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are hoping to tap into a federal program to help fund several infrastructure projects around the state. The program uses state and federal dollars to pay for projects like railway improvements, new storm sirens and shelters, and efforts to make cities more walkable. Local governments apply for funding through the state. Then, Kansas lawmakers determine whether to OK the application and send it to the feds for final approval. Matthew Voltz with the Kansas Infrastructure Hub says the federal grant program often has more applicants than it can provide for: “It’s like a batting average really. I mean, if you’re batting .300 to .400, that’s really good in this field of grant-writing.” At their most recent meeting, lawmakers who oversee the program advanced several applications that amount to tens of millions of dollars.

==========

Lawrence Gets Another Sister City

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The City of Lawrence has a new sister city, its fourth one so far, and this one is in South America. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Mayor Bart Littlejohn signed a proclamation Thursday, formally establishing Tocopilla, Chile, and Lawrence as sister cities. Tocopilla is a city of 25,000 people along the coast of northern Chile. Lawrence now has four sister city relationships. The other three are located in Germany, Japan and Greece.

==========

In Other news... There's a Big Double-Feature Showing Friday Night at Liberty Hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Bored? Consider going to Liberty Hall in downtown Lawrence Friday night for Cinema a Go Go! It's a fantastic double-feature of Roger Corman flicks:“Attack of the Crab Monsters” (1956) and “Swamp Women” (1956). Doors open at 6:30 pm and the first show begins at 7 pm. In an effort to fight inflation, tickets will be available at the door for just $12.50.

CAUTION: These scary movies may not be suitable for scaredy-cats and some young children.

==========

Kansas Nursing Home Owners Say they Can’t Afford to Hire More Staff; Advocates Say It’s Essential

UNDATED (KNS) - New rules from the Biden administration will force most Kansas nursing homes to hire more staff. The owners of those nursing homes aren’t happy. The Biden administration finalized its new federal staffing mandate this spring. Once it takes effect, nursing homes must provide at least 3.48 hours of daily nursing care for each resident — nearly double the current minimum set by Kansas regulators. They must have a registered nurse on duty 24/7. Facilities in urban areas have two years to comply; those in rural areas have three.

Fewer than 40% of Kansas nursing homes currently meet the new requirements, according to an analysis by the health research organization KFF.

There’s been fierce pushback: from Republican and Democratic politicians, including Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, Republicans who are fighting the mandate in Congress. And the state’s Democratic Governor, Laura Kelly,has urged federal officials to delay implementation of the new rules.

But the response has been fiercest from the nursing home industry, which is seeking to block the new mandate in court. In a federal lawsuit, the American Health Care Association describes regulators’ actions as “a baffling and unexplained departure” from the past, and the new standards as “impossible” to meet. In Kansas, nursing home operators say the problem is rooted in an acute lack of health care workers. (Read more.)

==========

State Health Officials: Kansans At-Risk for West Nile Virus

UNDATED (KNS) – Residents in a large swath of Kansas are at high risk for being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued warnings across the state. The Kansas News Service reports that the central and northwest portions are at high risk, while the east and southwest areas of Kansas are at moderate risk. Health officials say people over 50 and those who are immuno-compromised should adjust outdoor activities to avoid peak mosquito hours, which are from dusk to dawn. The West Nile virus can cause flu-like symptoms. About one in 150 infected people develop swelling of the brain, which can be fatal.

==========

Explorers to Share Findings in Atchison on Search for Amelia Earhart's Lost Plane

ATCHISON, Kan. (KPR) - Deep sea explorers who believe they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s lost plane will share their findings at panel discussions this weekend in the pilot’s hometown of Atchison. Earhart disappeared 87 years ago over the Pacific Ocean while trying to fly around the globe. But now, explorers believe they’ve found an object 16,000 feet below the Pacific that matches the dimensions of Earhart’s Lockheed Electra aircraft. The free panels are part of this weekend’s Amelia Earhart Festival. More information is available online at: VisitAtchison.com

==========

TripAdvisor Rates the Best Free Things to Do in Kansas

UNDATED (KSNT) - Not everything enjoyable costs money. In fact, KSNT reports on a roster of completely free things to do in Kansas this summer. Using date compiled from Tripadvisor, the website Stacker Media compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Kansas. The list includes:



Touring the Kansas Statehouse or the Brown v. Board of Education Historical Park in Topeka

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Strong City

The Great Plains Nature Center and the Keeper of the Plains in Wichita

The Booth Family Hall of Athletics and the original rules of basketball in Lawrence

The Oz Winery in Wamego

Monument Rocks in Oakley

Coronado Heights in Lindsborg

The Louisburg Cider Mill

Fort Scott, Fort Larned, Fort Leavenworth

And, of course, the World’s Largest Ball of Sisal Twine in Cawker City, Kansas

(Come on, Kansans... get out there and see something!)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


