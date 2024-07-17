Headlines for Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Early Voting Underway for Kansas Primary Elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Early voting is underway for the primary election in Kansas. Kansas voters can cast an early ballot in person or by mail. The primary lets voters pick which candidates the two major parties will nominate for political office in the November general election. While the presidential nominees appear to be set, Kansans still need to select candidates for other races, like those in the U.S. Congress and the state Legislature. Kansas voters can get details on how to vote early in-person or by mail through their county election office. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 6th, and received by local officials within three days after the election.

==========

Thousands of Kansans Missing Out on Child Care Subsidies Every Year

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Tens of thousands of Kansas families are missing out on thousands in child care benefits a year, a new report found. The Beacon reports that only 12% of Kansas families eligible for federal child care subsidies in 2020 got the help. The Center for Law and Social Policy estimates that's around 88,000 Kansas families who missed out on thousands each in yearly benefits. Stephanie Schmit worked on the study, and says “...it is an injustice to not provide the support that families need to meet what is a basic need of their life.” Families miss out for multiple reasons. Some don’t know the program exists. Others run into road blocks when the child care centers where they take their kids don’t sign up for the program.

==========

Can a Cheap Drug Prevent Dementia? Clinical Trial in Wichita Hopes to Find Out and Recruits Patients for Clinical Trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Researchers are enrolling eligible Kansans in a clinical trial to study whether a common diabetes drug can help prevent dementia. The trial is led by Columbia University and is taking place at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Wichita. It’s testing whether the inexpensive and widely available drug metformin can slow the progression of memory decline. Columbia professor Jose Luchsinger says the research could be especially pivotal for states with aging populations. “It is necessary, definitely, from a public health standpoint that states such as Kansas prepare for this; that the health care system prepare for this,” he explained. According to Wichita State University, the state's 65-and-older population is projected to grow faster than any other age group over the next 50 years.

==========

Evergy Restores Power to Most Kansans Who Lost Electricity in Tuesday's Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/WIBW) - Severe storms Tuesday morning knocked out power to thousands of Kansans. At one point, some 20,000 Evergy customers were without electricity, as temperatures soared to 90-degrees. As of 9:30 Wednesday morning, power has been restored to all but 280 Evergy customers. (See Evergy's outage map.)

WIBW TV reported storm damage to trees and power poles in Topeka, Rossville and Wamego. High winds up to 70 mph toppled tents at the Fiesta Topeka event, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. But the storm didn't affect the start of the Fiesta, which began its five-day run Tuesday evening.

In western Kansas, wind gusts approaching 100 mph overturned campers and knocked down power lines. KWCH TV reports tree and power line damage as well as power outages in Russell, Lincoln and Ellis counties. In Sylvan Grove, two campers were overturned due to high winds. No injuries were reported.

==========

Kansas Nursing Home Owners Say they Can’t Afford to Hire More Staff; Advocates Say It’s Essential

UNDATED (KNS) - New rules from the Biden administration will force most Kansas nursing homes to hire more staff. The owners of those nursing homes aren’t happy. The Biden administration finalized its new federal staffing mandate this spring. Once it takes effect, nursing homes must provide at least 3.48 hours of daily nursing care for each resident — nearly double the current minimum set by Kansas regulators. They must have a registered nurse on duty 24/7. Facilities in urban areas have two years to comply; those in rural areas have three.

Fewer than 40% of Kansas nursing homes currently meet the new requirements, according to an analysis by the health research organization KFF.

There’s been fierce pushback: from Republican and Democratic politicians, including Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, Republicans who are fighting the mandate in Congress. And the state’s Democratic Governor, Laura Kelly,has urged federal officials to delay implementation of the new rules.

But the response has been fiercest from the nursing home industry, which is seeking to block the new mandate in court. In a federal lawsuit, the American Health Care Association describes regulators’ actions as “a baffling and unexplained departure” from the past, and the new standards as “impossible” to meet. In Kansas, nursing home operators say the problem is rooted in an acute lack of health care workers. (Read more.)

==========

Explorers to Share Findings in Atchison on Search for Amelia Earhart's Lost Plane

ATCHISON, Kan. (KPR) - Deep sea explorers who believe they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s lost plane will share their findings at panel discussions this weekend in the pilot’s hometown of Atchison. Earhart disappeared 87 years ago over the Pacific Ocean while trying to fly around the globe. But now, explorers believe they’ve found an object 16,000 feet below the Pacific that matches the dimensions of Earhart’s Lockheed Electra aircraft. The free panels are part of this weekend’s Amelia Earhart Festival. More information is available online at: VisitAtchison.com

==========

988 Crisis Line Marks 2-Year Anniversary

UNDATED (KCUR /Side Effects Public Media) - It's the two-year anniversary of 9-8-8. This week marks two years that people experiencing a mental health crisis have been able to dial 9-8-8 for help. Roughly 24,000 people in Kansas have used the hotline in the past year. Nationwide, some 10 million Americans have contacted the line. But according to national polling, just about a quarter of people are familiar with the services 988 provides. Side Effects Public Media reports that the federal government is expected to do a national campaign this summer to promote 988.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

==========

Body Found Floating in the Missouri River in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A body seen floating in the Missouri River has been recovered in Kansas City. Firefighters found the body Monday evening. The body was located near a boat ramp about 50 feet offshore in the Berkley Riverfront area. KMBC TV reports that no other information has been released.

==========

Mexican National Indicted in Drug Trafficking Operation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Mexican national in Kansas City for his role in a major drug trafficking operation. The indictment accuses Jose Feliciano Cordova Rodriguez with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He also faces charges of possessing meth and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. KMBC TV reports that authorities searched Cordova Rodriguez’s home last month and discovered more than 54 kilos of meth and more than 430 grams of fentanyl.

==========

Democrats Vying for State Senate Seat in Wyandotte County Disagree on Royals Move

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) – The Democratic candidates for the 4th Senate District in Kansas disagree on moving the Royals to their Wyandotte County district. KCUR reports that incumbent David Haley says he is leading the charge to bring the Royals to Kansas City, Kansas. He said that "...similar to the site that was proposed for downtown Kansas City, Missouri, that failed…we have a downtown site that is in the northeast area of Kansas City, Kansas." Haley's challenger, Ephren Taylor the Third,says a stadium would be hard on low-income residents, adding that "...when I've looked at the studies on subsidizing stadiums, they don't really bring that many jobs, and if they do, they're low paying, it gentrifies neighborhoods, and the places most vulnerable to gentrification is going to be the Northeast." The primary election is August 6th.

==========

TripAdvisor Rates the Best Free Things to Do in Kansas

UNDATED (KSNT) - Not everything enjoyable costs money. In fact, KSNT reports on a roster of completely free things to do in Kansas this summer. Using date compiled from Tripadvisor, the website Stacker Media compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Kansas. The list includes:



Touring the Kansas Statehouse or the Brown v. Board of Education Historical Park in Topeka

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Strong City

The Great Plains Nature Center and the Keeper of the Plains in Wichita

The Booth Family Hall of Athletics and the original rules of basketball in Lawrence

The Oz Winery in Wamego

Monument Rocks in Oakley

Coronado Heights in Lindsborg

The Louisburg Cider Mill

Fort Scott, Fort Larned, Fort Leavenworth

And, of course, the World’s Largest Ball of Sisal Twine in Cawker City, Kansas

(Come on, Kansans... get out there and see something!)

==========

Wichita Schools Running Out of Time to Pass Bond Issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita, the state’s largest school district, is running out of time to pass a major bond issue without raising local taxes. The Kansas News Service reports that a plan calls for a $450 million bond issue to rebuild and repair Wichita schools. Right now, that technically would not require a tax increase. It would extend a tax from the district’s 2008 bond issue for a dozen or more years. But consultants say the bond mill levy could drop to zero next fall, and they advised the board to get a bond issue on the ballot before May of next year. Board member Julie Hedrick told KNS “...I think it gives us things we need to think about. But I do think that it says to us, ‘Time is of the essence.’” Board members have until August 15th to put a bond issue on the November ballot. After that, they would have to pay for a special election.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter,).

