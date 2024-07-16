Headlines for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas Following April Storms

WASHINGTON (KPR) – FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from April 25 to 30, 2024. Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the April weather events. The major disaster declaration covers Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Elk, Greenwood, Linn, Morris, Neosho, Pottawatomie and Wilson counties.

==========

Experts: Climate Change Affecting Midwestern Temperatures

UNDATED (KNS) – Heat and storm advisories are sweeping across Kansas this summer. The Kansas News Service reports that climate experts say it’s due to climate change. Jen Brady, a senior data analyst with Climate Central, says winter generally brings the most drastic temperature changes in Kansas and other Midwestern states due to climate change. But she says summers in Kansas are hotter, too, and extreme temperatures are starting earlier than they used to and lasting longer. She says the heat can negatively impact people and crops, adding that “...this is kind of the new normal. I mean, this is not like, oh, we're having a rough 2024. We’re probably gonna have a rough 2025 and 2026.” Brady says Kansas may have to create more cooling centers, in both urban and rural areas, and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

==========

KC Man Arrested In Connection with Kidnapping Plot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A Kansas City man is being held in connection with a drug-related kidnapping plot. The Kansas City Star reports that 50-year-old Carlos Niebla-Machado has been charged with attempted kidnapping for plans to kidnap and torture a Kansas City man who owed a drug debt of $300,000. Undercover agents say Niebla-Machado took agents to a rural property in Wabaunsee County where the attack against the man would take place. He also allegedly identified a California man that he planned to kidnap and have killed. Niebla-Machado was arrested earlier this month in Alma, Kansas, and is being held at the Leavenworth Federal Correctional Institution. The next hearing in the case is set for July 17th.

==========

Shawnee Mission School District Revises Student Handbook

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (JoCoPost) – A suburban Johnson County school district has tweaked its student handbook in response to fallout from a fight last year that involved one student yelling racist slurs. The Johnson County Post reports that the fight caught on video at Shawnee Mission East High School last fall showed a white male student rushing a Black female student, exchanging blows with her and calling her the N-word. The incident drew national attention, and prompted some students to urge the Shawnee Mission School District to do more to address what they said was a tolerance for racial slurs in schools. Now heading into a new school year, the district’s student handbook includes specific consequences for using racist slurs, jokes or other derogatory language. A first offense could result in a parent conference or an apology. Repeat offenses could warrant an out-of-school suspension or, in some cases, an expulsion.

==========

Kansas High School Football Team Escapes from Burning School Bus

CENTRAL KANSAS (Wichita Eagle) — A bus carrying Kansas high school football players and coaches caught fire... but everyone onboard safely escaped. The Wichita Eagle reports that a bus carrying the Marion High School football team caught fire Friday on I-135 between Salina and McPherson. The football team was headed back home from a football camp in Salina. All 29 people on the bus escaped unharmed, but the bus went up in flames, destroying everything inside.

==========

Atchison Schools Offering Free Breakfast and Lunch to All Students in the 2024-25 School Year

ATCHISON, Kan. (KWCH) - Atchison Public Schools will provide all district students with free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school school year. The district recently made the announcement on its Facebook page. KWCH TV reports that the free meals come from the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). School officials say all students will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch without having to pay a fee or submit any kind of meal application.

==========

Farmers Urged to Keep Wheat Stubble on Their Fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas State University soil scientists are encouraging wheat farmers to leave the crop residue on their fields after harvest. Most Kansas wheat was harvested by early July. After the harvest, some farmers clear the field. Some burn the wheat stubble and till the ashes into the ground, others sell it as livestock bedding. DeAnn Presley is a soil specialist at Kansas State University Research and Extension. She wants farmers to consider leaving the stubble instead. “If you keep removing that wheat straw, hauling it away, then you have to bring fertilizer back to replace those nutrients,” Presley says. The soil scientists also say keeping the wheat stubble can support healthy soil and reduce erosion.

==========

Kansas Officials Plan Outdoors Workshop for Women

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas wildlife officials will run a three-day workshop in Junction City this fall where women can learn about outdoor recreational activities such as camping, fishing, hunting, kayaking and more. Tanna Wagner, at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, says outdoor activities are growing in popularity among women. The agency runs a biannual workshop where women can learn outdoors skills from women teachers. “We have 26 different classes offered,” Wagner says. “Like hunting and fishing, camping, backpacking. The list goes on and on.” Registration for the September workshop opens Monday. For details, visit KSOutdoors.com.

=========

