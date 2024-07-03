Headlines for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Federal Judge in Kansas Partially Blocks Biden Administration's New Rules Protecting LGBTQ+ Students

Judge's Order Greatly Expands Where Biden Can't Enforce New Rule Protecting LGBTQ+ Students

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Enforcement of a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students has been blocked in four states and a patchwork of places elsewhere by a federal judge in Kansas. U.S. District Judge John Broomes suggested in his ruling Tuesday that the Biden administration must now consider whether forcing compliance remains “worth the effort.”

Broomes' decision was the third against the rule from a federal judge in less than three weeks but more sweeping than the others. It applies in Alaska, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, which sued over the new rule. It also applies to a Stillwater, Oklahoma, middle school that has a student suing over the rule and to members of three groups backing Republican efforts nationwide to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. All of them are involved in one lawsuit.

Broomes, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, directed the three groups — Moms for Liberty, Young America’s Foundation and Female Athletes United — to file a list of schools in which their members' children are students so that their schools also do not comply with the rule. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican who argued the states' case before Broomes last month, said that could be thousands of schools.

The Biden administration rule is set to take effect in August under the Title IX civil rights law passed in 1972, barring sex discrimination in education. Broomes' order is to remain in effect through a trial of the lawsuit in Kansas, though the judge concluded that the states and three groups are likely to win.

Republicans have argued that the rule represents a ruse by the Biden administration to allow transgender females to play on girls' and women's sports teams, something banned or restricted in Kansas and at least 24 other states. The administration has said it does not apply to athletics. Opponents of the rule have also framed the issue as protecting women and girls' privacy and safety in bathrooms and locker rooms. “Gender ideology does not belong in public schools and we are glad the courts made the correct call to support parental rights,” Moms for Liberty co-founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice said in a statement.

LGBTQ+ youth, their parents, health care providers and others say restrictions on transgender youth harms their mental health and makes an often marginalized group even more vulnerable. The Department of Education has previously stood by its rule and President Joe Biden has promised to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Besides Broomes, two other federal judges issued rulings in mid-June blocking the new rule in 10 other states. The rule would protect LGBTQ+ students by expanding the definition of sexual harassment at schools and colleges and adding safeguards for victims.

Like the other judges, Broomes called the rule arbitrary and concluded that the Department of Education and its secretary, Miguel Cardona, exceeded the authority granted by Title IX. He also concluded that the rule violated the free speech and religious freedom rights of parents and students who reject transgender students' gender identities and want to espouse those views at school or elsewhere in public.

Broomes said his 47-page order leaves it to the Biden administration “to determine in the first instance whether continued enforcement in compliance with this decision is worth the effort.” Broomes also said non-transgender students' privacy and safety could be harmed by the rule. He cited the statement of the Oklahoma middle school student that “on some occasions” cisgender boys used a girls' bathroom “because they knew they could get away with it.”

“It is not hard to imagine that, under the Final Rule, an industrious older teenage boy may simply claim to identify as female to gain access to the girls' showers, dressing rooms, or locker rooms, so that he can observe female peers disrobe and shower,” Broomes wrote.

Lawrence Police Search for Bank Robber

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Police in Lawrence are looking for a bank robber and asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Police say someone robbed a Bank of America branch (near 9th and Ohio) around 9:20 Tuesday morning and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. It's unclear whether a weapon was used in the robbery. No on was injured. Authorities have released some video images of the suspect. They're also asking for anyone in the area with a home security camera to check their recordings to see whether they captured anything leading up to or immediately following the robbery.

KBI Arrests Northeast Kansas Man for Multiple Child Sex Crimes

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Nemaha County man for allegedly committing multiple child sex crimes. KBI agents arrested 51-year-old Robert Motto, of Wetmore, Tuesday morning. He's facing four counts of child sex crimes including rape and sodomy. In early April, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case after a child disclosed the sexual abuse. Soon after, the KBI was asked to join the investigation. During the investigation, additional allegations of sex crimes were discovered. Motto was booked into the Nemaha County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

From Raising Alarm to Backing Biden, Democrats Grapple with Debate Aftermath

WASHINGTON (AP/KPR) - President Joe Biden's disastrous debate demeanor last week has reverberated across the Democratic Party. It is forcing lawmakers to grapple with a potential crisis that could reach beyond the results of the presidential election. The Democratic president has signaled he has no intention of dropping out of the race against Donald Trump, despite the halting and uneven debate delivery that threw a spotlight on questions about Biden's age and mental capacity to be president. Some Democrats in Congress are raising concern over Biden's ability to show voters he is up to the job. Others are standing firmly behind the 81-year-old president, including Democrats outside of Washington, like Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Children's Mercy Hospital Prepares for Holiday-Related Burns and Injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Staff at Children’s Mercy hospital are on alert to treat severe burns ahead of the Independence Day holiday. KCUR reports that last year, 50 kids went to Children's Mercy for firework related injuries in the days leading up to the 4th of July. Many cases involve sparklers, which burn at up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Another common injury comes from kids holding lit fireworks, according to Laura Kemerling of the hospital’s Center for Childhood Safety. "We see children trying to light fireworks while their holding them that creates a huge risk for not just burn but blast injuries," she said. Kemerling suggests kids wear shoes to protect their feet and goggles for eye protection, while having a parent or guardian present during fireworks use.

U.S. Justice Department Says Discipline Used in Wichita School District Was Discriminatory

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Educators in Kansas’s largest public school district discriminated against Black and disabled students when disciplining them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced an agreement Tuesday that will have the district revising its policies. Changes the Wichita district has agreed to include restraining unruly students less often and ending the practice of putting misbehaving students alone in rooms by Jan. 1, 2025, the DOJ said.

The district also agreed to offer counseling or tutoring to every student who was confined alone in a room during the past three schools years, with the number of hours matching those for which the student was secluded. The department said the district already is writing a new code of conduct for students and has scheduled crisis-prevention training for staff.

The agreement comes amid an ongoing national debate about classroom discipline and whether punishments for minority and disabled students are disproportionately harsh. The Justice Department has previously reached similar agreements with other school districts in the U.S.

The settlement “sends a powerful message to Kansas schools and schools across the nation to ensure that they must no longer alienate or target Black students or students with disabilities,” said Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas.

The Department of Justice said in a letter to the Wichita district's attorney that it investigated disciplinary practices for the past three school years and visited the district in March 2023. It concluded that the district disciplined Black students more often and more severely than white students.

The DOJ also said that in the more than 3,000 times over three years that the district restrained or secluded students, 98% of those students were disabled. And it noted that hundreds of the cases involved students in kindergarten, first or second grade. More than 40 students were restrained or secluded more than 20 times each, the DOJ said. “We substantiated allegations that the District discriminated against Black students in its administration of school discipline and referral of student conduct to law enforcement,” the department said in its letter. "We also found evidence that the District denied students with disabilities equal opportunity to participate in or benefit from its education program.”

The Wichita district has more than 46,000 students, nearly 10% of all students in Kansas. About 64% of the students are Black, Hispanic or have multiple ethnicities, according to State Department of Education figures, and the state considers nearly 78% to be at risk of failing academically.

The DOJ said the district cooperated throughout its investigation and had “expressed a desire to make positive improvements.” “We can and must create a more equitable school district by changing some of our practices and procedures,” Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld said in an online statement after the Wichita school board approved the agreement. “Safe learning communities — for students and staff — will always be of the utmost importance.”

Disability rights advocates in numerous states for years have criticized restraints and seclusion for disabled students, saying the punishments are overused and dangerous.

In 2022, Iowa's second-largest school district promised to end the use of seclusion rooms after the Department of Justice concluded that it had violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. In 2023, Alaska's largest district agreed to stop secluding students and to use restraints only when there is a real risk of physical harm to the student or others.

Kansas law already dictates that restraint can be used only when there is an imminent risk that students will seriously harm themselves or others, according to Nichols. "Wichita public schools should have been following that requirement all along," he said.

In other states, pressure to do more about unruly students has led officials to go in a different direction.

Arkansas last year expanded its restraint law so that — in addition to teachers — other school staff can restrain students in some cases. Some states still allow corporal punishment: A southwestern Missouri district reinstituted student spanking in 2022 as a form of discipline, but only in cases where the parents agree.

In Wichita, the Department of Justice said, the difference in discipline for Black and white girls was “particularly pronounced.” At one middle school, Black girls faced being punished for insubordination 4.5 times as often as white girls and were cited for dress code violations 3.6 times as often, the DOJ letter said. Wichita schools restrained students 1,570 times over three years and put them in seclusion 1,450 times, the letter added. “We concluded that most of the District's restraints and all its seclusions were improper under both District policy and generally accepted practice,” the letter said.

Kansas Total Tax Collections Back Up in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – June's tax collections in Kansas were higher than expected. Total tax collections last month came in at $1.03 billion. That's $24 million, or 2.4%, more than the estimate. The Kansas Department of Revenue reports that total tax collections are up 3.9% from June of last year. The state ended the month of May with tax collections at nearly $659 million, about 23% below the estimate.

Liberty Hospital Joins University of Kansas Health System

UNDATED (KCUR) – Liberty Hospital in Missouri officially joined the University of Kansas Health System Monday, despite backlash on both sides of the state line. KCUR reports that Liberty Hospital sought a merger to keep up with industry changes and meet growing demand in Platte and Clay counties. The merger faced criticism from lawmakers who didn’t like the idea of an out-of-state hospital running one in Missouri. But Tammy Peterman, president of KU Health’s Kansas City Division, says about 35% of the health system’s patients are already from Missouri. “We knew eventually we would need a way to care for more patients in Missouri and the Northland to keep care close to home," she explains. Peterman adds they’ll focus on ways Liberty Hospital can best be integrated into the health system in the coming months. KU Health System president Bob Page says this route allows Liberty to continue serving future generations. “It is incredibly difficult in health care today to remain a completely independent hospital," he said. "By becoming part of this health system, they will be able to offer some of the most advanced treatments and expertise anywhere in the country.”

KU Medical Center Researchers to Investigate Lead Exposure in Southeast Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are working to address lead exposure in southeast Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that children in that region of the state are four times more likely than the national average to have elevated blood-lead levels due to environmental contamination from the mining industry. Christina Pacheco, an assistant professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center, said lead exposure “...really can impact brain and nervous system damage and development, and lead to learning behavior, hearing and speech problems.”

She says children in Kansas aren’t always tested for lead poisoning until it’s too late. That’s why she’s analyzing data from states that have reduced lead poisoning rates. The goal is to make policy recommendations for Kansas. She’s also working to address rural food deserts, which are exacerbated when residents can’t safely grow home gardens in contaminated soil.

New K-State Program Focuses on Drinking Water Safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - A new program from Kansas State University is helping rural families check the safety of their drinking water. K-State 105 educates Kansans on testing their well water for pollution that can come from lawn and crop fertilizers and from livestock and pets. It mails information to residents and provides free testing to some. Stacie Minson, a watershed specialist at K-State, says private wells aren’t regulated. “That’s the biggest thing - it’s the responsibility of you as the well owner to know what’s in your water. And so hopefully this helps them do that.” The state environment department, state water plan and Environmental Protection Agency help K-State 105fund this work. To learn about testing well water, contact K-State extension or your county health department.

KU Medical Center Researchers Seeking Solutions for Food Insecurity in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) – With a grant from the Sunflower Foundation, researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are working to come up with solutions to food insecurity in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Kristina Bridges is one of the researchers working on the project. She says food insecurity is linked to preventable conditions like type-two diabetes and poor mental health. So they’ve partnered with health centers across Kansas in areas that are defined as food deserts, where people have little or no access to healthy food. Bridges says they’ve connected about 200 patients to healthy groceries. But Bridges says policy changes are needed to give more Kansans access to healthy food and improve health outcomes. “So the question is, could health insurance companies cover the cost of healthy food provision? Could Medicaid, Medicare cover the costs?,” she asked. Bridges says addressing food insecurity will ultimately save money on health costs.

(Editor's note: KPR receives financial support from the Sunflower Foundation.)

Wichita City Council Approves Agreement to Purchase Shuttered Elementary School for Use as Homeless Shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Wichita City Council has approved an agreement to purchase a shuttered elementary school from Wichita Public Schools for a dollar. The Kansas News Service reports that earlier this summer, the city announced its intent to use the former school building as a homeless shelter and resource center. With the approval, the legislature now has 45 days to decide whether it will acquire the building. The city will complete the purchase if the legislature declines. The city must go through a rezoning case and take other steps before renovations begin. It wants to open the emergency winter shelter at the former school by the fall.

Judge Sides with 16 States, Puts Pause on Biden's Delay of Consideration of Gas Export Projects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Biden administration can’t delay consideration of projects aimed at exporting liquefied natural gas while a legal challenge by 16 Republican state Attorneys General plays out in federal court, a Louisiana judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge James Cain, Jr. sided with the states, granting a preliminary injunction that puts the Biden administration’s delay on hold.

It was unlikely, however, that any of the projects would be on a fast track for consideration as the U.S. Department of Energy said late Monday that it disagreed with the court's ruling and was evaluating its next steps. The White House also voiced disappointment. “We remain committed to informing our decisions with the best available economic and environmental analysis, underpinned by sound science,” White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández said in an email to The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden in January decided his administration would delay consideration of new natural gas export terminals in the United States, even as gas shipments to Europe and Asia soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move aligned the Democrat with environmentalists who fear an increase in exports — in the form of liquefied natural gas, or LNG — is locking in potentially catastrophic planet-warming emissions.

A coalition of states including Louisiana, Alaska, Texas, Kansas, West Virginia and Wyoming sued in March, claiming that the administration was violating the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws by banning exportation of LNG to countries without a free trade agreement.

In temporarily blocking the Biden ban on new approvals, Cain said the states will likely succeed in their case. He cited evidence submitted by the plaintiffs that showed loss of revenues and deferred investments in LNG projects due to the Biden administration's actions.

The ruling comes just days after a federal commission approved what would be the nation’s largest export terminal for liquefied natural gas. Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass 2 southwestern Louisiana project, often referred to as CP2, was approved last week with little discussion by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

That project still needs DOE approval. The agency has said the project’s application was pending.

Republican members of Congress from Louisiana to Alaska have derided the administration's pause as shortsighted and a boon to foreign adversaries that produce energy, including Iran and Russia. Other supporters have argued that projects such as CP2 will be critical to global energy security.

