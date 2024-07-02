Headlines for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star / WIBW) - Storms brought heavy rains to Kansas City, leading to flash flooding in several parts of the metro. The Kansas City Star reports that nearly seven inches of rain fell over the course of just six hours Monday. The southern half of Kansas City got the heaviest rainfall. The fast rising water caught many motorists by surprise and some drivers had to be rescued.

Meanwhile, WIBW TV reports that flood waters closed part of U.S. Highway 56 in Osage County on Monday. Anywhere from four to seven inches of rain fell, leading to flooding in several eastern Kansas communities, including Osage City, Burlington, Carbondale, Overbrook, Scranton, Admire and Allen... just to name a few.

Liberty Hospital Joins University of Kansas Health System

UNDATED (KCUR) – Liberty Hospital in Missouri officially joined the University of Kansas Health System Monday, despite backlash on both sides of the state line. KCUR reports that Liberty Hospital sought a merger to keep up with industry changes and meet growing demand in Platte and Clay counties. The merger faced criticism from lawmakers who didn’t like the idea of an out-of-state hospital running one in Missouri. But Tammy Peterman, president of KU Health’s Kansas City Division, says about 35% of the health system’s patients are already from Missouri. “We knew eventually we would need a way to care for more patients in Missouri and the Northland to keep care close to home," she explains. Peterman adds they’ll focus on ways Liberty Hospital can best be integrated into the health system in the coming months. KU Health System president Bob Page says this route allows Liberty to continue serving future generations. “It is incredibly difficult in health care today to remain a completely independent hospital," he said. "By becoming part of this health system, they will be able to offer some of the most advanced treatments and expertise anywhere in the country.”

Boeing Plans to Purchase Wichita-Based Supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 Billion

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing has announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion. It says the move will improve plane quality and safety. Boeing previously owned Wichita-based Spirit, and the purchase would reverse a longtime Boeing strategy of outsourcing key work on its passenger planes. That approach has been criticized as problems at Spirit disrupted production and delivery of popular Boeing jetliners. Concerns about safety came to a head after the January blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 at 16,000 feet over Oregon.

“We believe this deal is in the best interest of the flying public, our airline customers, the employees of Spirit and Boeing, our shareholders and the country more broadly,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement late Sunday.

Concerns about safety came to a head after the January 5 blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 at 16,000 feet over Oregon. The Federal Aviation Administration soon after announced increased oversight of Boeing and Spirit, which supplied the fuselage for the plane.

No one was seriously injured in the Alaska Airlines door incident, which terrified passengers, but Boeing is under pressure from the U.S. Justice Department to plead guilty to criminal fraud in connection with two deadly plane crashes involving its 737 Max jetliners more than five years ago. Boeing has until the end of the week to accept or reject the offer, which includes the giant aerospace company agreeing to an independent monitor who would oversee its compliance with anti-fraud laws, according to several people who heard federal prosecutors detail a proposed offer Sunday.

The Justice Department said in a May court filing that Boeing violated terms of a 2021 settlement allowing the company to avoid prosecution for actions leading up to the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed 346 people. Those crashes were blamed on a faulty sensor in a flight-control system and the investigation is separate from the probe of the more recent Alaska Airlines blowout, which involved Spirit.

Boeing spun off Spirit, which is based in Wichita, Kansas, and not related to Spirit Airlines, in 2005. In recent years, quality problems have mounted, including fuselage panels that didn’t fit together precisely enough and holes that were improperly drilled.

Spirit removed its CEO in October and replaced him with Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive who served as acting defense secretary in the Trump administration.

Things seemed to be going more smoothly until the Alaska Airlines incident. Investigators said a panel used in place of an extra emergency door had been removed at a Boeing factory to let Spirit workers fix damaged rivets, and bolts that help hold the panel in place were missing after the repair job. It is not clear who removed the bolts and failed to put them back.

Spirit said in May that it was laying off about 450 workers at its Wichita plant because of a production slowdown since the January incident. Its total workforce was just over 13,000 people. “Bringing Spirit and Boeing together will enable greater integration of both companies’ manufacturing and engineering capabilities, including safety and quality systems,” Shanahan said.

The acquisition's equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit’s last reported net debt, the aerospace company said.

Boeing common stock will be exchanged for Spirit shares according to a variable formula that depends on a weighted average of the share price over a 15-trading-day period ending on the second day before the deal closes, Boeing said.

The companies also announced an agreement with Airbus to negotiate the purchase of Spirit assets involved with programs operated by the European aerospace firm. The Airbus agreement is set to commence when Boeing's acquisition of Spirit is completed, the two U.S. companies said.

Appeals Court Allows Part of Biden Student Loan Repayment Plan to Go Forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has allowed the U.S. Education Department to move ahead with a plan to lower monthly payments for millions of student loan borrowers, putting on hold a ruling last week by a lower court.

The ruling from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals puts back on track a central part of President Joe Biden's efforts to address student debt — a rule that lowers from 10% of discretionary income to 5% the amount that some borrowers qualifying for a repayment plan need to pay.

The reduced payment threshold was set to take effect July 1, but federal judges in Kansas and Missouri last week blocked much of the administration’s student loan repayment plan in two separate rulings. The appeals court ruling on Sunday means the department can move ahead with the reduced payments already calculated. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden Administration, arguing that student loans taken out voluntarily shouldn't have to be paid back by taxpayers who didn't even go to college.

The rulings have created a difficult environment for borrowers to navigate, said Persis Yu, deputy executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, which advocates for eliminating student debt. The stay granted by the 10th Circuit is temporary and subject to appeal, Yu said, leaving many borrowers in the dark about future financial obligations.

“Borrowers are having to make decisions right now about their financial lives, and they don't know the very basic information that they need in order to make informed decisions,” Yu said.

The Biden administration created the SAVE plan last year to replace other existing income-based repayment plans offered by the federal government. It allowed many to qualify for lower payments, and forgiveness was granted to borrowers who had made payments for at least 10 years and originally borrowed $12,000 or less.

The appeals court ruling does not impact the injunction issued by a federal judge in Missouri, which prevents the Education Department from forgiving loan balances going forward.

The injunctions are the result of lawsuits from Republican-led states seeking to invalidate the Biden administration's entire loan forgiveness program, which was first available to borrowers in the summer of 2023, and at least 150,000 have had their loans cancelled. The suing states argued that the administration's plan was a workaround after the Supreme Court struck down the original plan for student loan forgiveness earlier that year.

Kansas Doctors Challenging New Abortion Law

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas doctors are challenging a new law requiring them to ask patients why they’re getting an abortion. The Kansas News Service reports that doctors say the Kansas health department is not enforcing the law for now. Anti-abortion groups support the new law. But doctors say asking patients why they’re ending their pregnancies… and reporting their answers to state officials for public release… is invasive and unconstitutional. Women can technically refuse to answer the question, but lawmakers decided against informing them of their right to refuse. A Johnson County judge said doctors can add their legal challenge to the new law to an ongoing lawsuit against a handful of older abortion restrictions. Lawyers for the state sought to block that from happening. Two other new laws now in effect increase funding for anti-abortion groups and make it a felony to coerce someone to get an abortion.

New K-State Program Focuses on Drinking Water Safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - A new program from Kansas State University is helping rural families check the safety of their drinking water. K-State 105 educates Kansans on testing their well water for pollution that can come from lawn and crop fertilizers and from livestock and pets. It mails information to residents and provides free testing to some. Stacie Minson, a watershed specialist at K-State, says private wells aren’t regulated. “That’s the biggest thing - it’s the responsibility of you as the well owner to know what’s in your water. And so hopefully this helps them do that.” The state environment department, state water plan and Environmental Protection Agency help K-State 105fund this work. To learn about testing well water, contact K-State extension or your county health department.

KU Medical Center Researchers Seeking Solutions for Food Insecurity in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) – With a grant from the Sunflower Foundation, researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are working to come up with solutions to food insecurity in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that Kristina Bridges is one of the researchers working on the project. She says food insecurity is linked to preventable conditions like type-two diabetes and poor mental health. So they’ve partnered with health centers across Kansas in areas that are defined as food deserts, where people have little or no access to healthy food. Bridges says they’ve connected about 200 patients to healthy groceries. But Bridges says policy changes are needed to give more Kansans access to healthy food and improve health outcomes. “So the question is, could health insurance companies cover the cost of healthy food provision? Could Medicaid, Medicare cover the costs?,” she asked. Bridges says addressing food insecurity will ultimately save money on health costs.

(Editor's note: KPR receives financial support from the Sunflower Foundation.)

