Headlines for Friday, June 28, 2024

Rainy, Stormy Weather in Store for Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Rainy, stormy weather is expected across eastern Kansas Friday night and into Saturday morning. Hot and humid weather is also expected. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7pm Friday for the Manhattan and Emporia areas. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Missouri River, affecting Atchison and other communities along the river, until July 5th.

==========

Unrestricted Cash Grants Announced for People Injured at KC Chiefs Parade Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The people injured by gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade learned Thursday how much they will each receive from the “KC Strong” fund. KCUR reports that 20 of the injured people received between $22,000 and $100,000. Chris Rosson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Kansas City, says the money is unrestricted, so it can be spent on medical bills or anything they need, adding that “...giving unrestricted funding directly to those verified gunshot victims, allows them to make the decisions that are right for them and their family and their path forward.” In all, the United Way raised about $2 million. The victims got $1.2 million. The remaining money will go to 14 community organizations.

==========

Supreme Court Ruling Won't Affect Kansas Opioid Settlement Money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Attorney General’s office says a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court against the Purdue Pharmaceuticals bankruptcy agreement will not affect the state’s opioid settlement funds. The state is expected to receive $340 million dollars over the next 18 years. The money is part of a national legal settlement against prescription opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies. The attorney general’s office is continuing to review what the ruling means for Kansans. But Assistant Attorney General Chris Teters says the office is doing what it can to hold Purdue Pharma and the family who owned it accountable for the opioid crisis: “We’re not done here yet," he said. "There’s still more work to do to try to get to a resolution that is acceptable to the state of Kansas.” Now that the courts have ruled against the settlement, it will have to be renegotiated, which will likely take many years.

The bankruptcy case before the Supreme Court would have granted immunity to the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharmaceuticals, and protect the family from further litigation in exchange for billions of dollars. Kansas could have seen some additional money from the settlement scrapped by the Supreme Court.

==========

Kansas Joins Pilot Program on Cattle Testing for Bird Flu

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas and three other states have joined a pilot program that makes it easier for cattle farmers to test for bird flu. The Kansas News Service reports that the voluntary protocol allows herds that test negative to move more freely across state lines. Farmers will have to regularly test their milk for the virus. Health officials have detected bird flu in four Kansas cattle herds, but the federal government says there are no active cases in the state. Dozens of herds have tested positive across the country. Justin Smith, the animal health commissioner at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said "...the testing, one, is to minimize that exposure, but two is to…allow us to sleep better that those herds are not infected.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk is still low for most people.

(–Related–)

Iowa Makes Case for Mandatory Bird Flu Testing for Certain Cattle

UNDATED (HPM) – Bird flu has infected dairy cows in a dozen states since the first outbreak earlier this year. But unless cows are going to be moved across state borders, testing for the virus is largely voluntary. Harvest Public Media reports that shortly after the bird flu was detected late this spring in northwest Iowa, the state announced that dairies within a 12-mile radius of infected poultry sites would need to be tested. The virus can spread from dairy cows to poultry, and vice versa. Yuko Sato, an Iowa State Extension poultry specialist, said during a recent webinar that testing is key. "We don't know how to do anything about control, prevention or eradication until we start with diagnosis," she said. The USDA has a voluntary testing program of dairy cattle. Producers from Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, and New Mexico have enrolled. Federal regulations only require testing for dairy cattle moving across state lines.

==========

Missouri Governor Says New Public Aid Plan in the Works for Chiefs, Royals Stadiums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he expects the state to put together an aid plan by the end of the year to try to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from being lured across state lines to new stadiums in Kansas. Missouri's renewed efforts come after Kansas approved a plan last week that would finance up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums for the professional football and baseball teams. “We’re going to make sure that we put the best business deal we can on the line,” Parson told reporters while hosting the Chiefs' two most recent Super Bowl trophies at the Capitol, where fans lined up for photos. “Look, I can’t blame Kansas for trying,” Parson added. “You know, if I was probably sitting there, I’d be doing the same thing. But at the end of the day, we’re going to be competitive.”

The Chiefs and Royals have played for over 50 years in side-by-side stadiums built in eastern Kansas City, drawing fans from both states in the split metropolitan area. Their stadium leases run until 2031. But Royals owner John Sherman has said the team won't play at Kauffman Stadium beyond the 2030 season, expressing preference for a new downtown stadium.

Questions about the teams' future intensified after Jackson County, Missouri, voters in April rejected a sales tax that would have helped fund a more than $2 billion downtown ballpark district for the Royals and an $800 million renovation of the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

The tax plan faced several headwinds. Some Royals fans preferred the teams' current site. Others opposed the tax. And still others had concerns about the new stadium plans, which changed just weeks ahead of the vote.

The emergence of Kansas as an alternative raised the stakes for Missouri officials and repeated a common pattern among professional sports teams, which often leverage one site against another in an effort to get the greatest public subsidies for new or improved stadiums.

Sports teams are pushing a new wave of stadium construction across the U.S., going beyond basic repairs to derive fresh revenue from luxury suites, dining, shopping and other developments surrounding their stadiums. On Monday, the city council of Charlotte, North Carolina, approved public funds to help fuel an $800 million renovation of the Carolina Panthers' football stadium. On Tuesday, the city of Jacksonville, Florida, approved a $1.25 billion stadium renovation plan for the NFL's Jaguars that splits the cost between the city and team.

Many economists assert that while stadiums may boost tax revenue in their immediate area, they tend to shift consumer spending away from other entertainment and seldom generate enough new economic activity to offset all the public subsidies.

Parson said “the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are big business,” comparing them to large companies that have received public aid such as Boeing, Ford and General Motors. But he added that any deal “has to work out on paper, where it’s going to be beneficial to the taxpayers of Missouri.” “I think by the end of this year, we’re going to have something in place” to propose for the stadiums, Parson said.

Missouri’s still undefined plan likely would require legislative approval, but Parson said he doesn’t anticipate calling a special legislative session before his term ends in January. That means any plan developed by Parson’s administration in partnership with Kansas City area officials also would need the support of the next governor and a new slate of lawmakers.

Now that Kansas has enacted a financing law, discussions between the sports teams and the Kansas Department of Commerce could start at any time, but the agency has no timeline for finishing a deal, spokesperson Patrick Lowry said Thursday.

==========

State of Kansas Online Age Verification Law Takes Effect July 1

UNDATED (KNS) – A new law taking effect July 1st in Kansas will require age verification to access adult content online. The Kansas News Service reports that the rule applies to sites hosting material that the law calls harmful to minors, including pornography. In July, visitors of certain pages might see pop-ups asking them to upload information proving they’re 18 or older. State Representative Ken Collins is one of the only Republican lawmakers who voted against the law. He says it should have defined harmful content more specifically. “You know, someone will say it's inappropriate just because they don't like it. You know, I mean, there's things that I don't like that I don't necessarily believe need to be banned,” he added. Supporters say it’s a necessary step to protect kids from the unfiltered online world.

==========

KanCare to Cover Doula Services Beginning July 1

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Medicaid program, called KanCare, will cover doula services for pregnant women starting July 1. Sara Skiles is the owner of Wichita Doula. She says doulas bridge the gap between physicians and pregnant people by providing the parents-to-be with extra support and education, and by being present during birth. Skiles says even though doulas are not medical providers, their intervention can be lifesaving. She says she thinks expanding coverage to doula services will be good for patients, but she has some reservations. “We have heard in some other states the reimbursement rates were below market rate, which would make it really difficult to continue to make a living as a doula,” she explained. The National Health Law Program reports 12 other states have implemented Medicaid coverage of doula care as of January. (Read more.)

==========

Wichita Regional VA Benefits Office Changes Location

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Veterans Administration celebrated the expansion of its Wichita Regional benefits office Thursday. KMUW reports that the office used to operate out of the basement of the Dole VA medical center on East Kellogg. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says he wants the new facility to prevent veterans from waiting months or years to receive benefits. “This center is designed to make certain that that process works better, works more quickly, helps us retain and recruit employees who do that work,” he explained. Earlier this year, Congress expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service. Since then, the benefits office has added more staff to process an increase in claims. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough also attended the Thursday ceremony.

==========

Kansas Warns of Increased Tick & Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The state of Kansas is warning of increased cases of tick and mosquito-borne diseases. Ticks can spread a variety of diseases, like spotted fever and alpha-gal syndrome - a red meat allergy. Dr. Erin Petro is the state's public health veterinarian. She says several tick-borne diseases have already ended in hospitalization this year. "Those were happening in early May, which is about three to four weeks ahead of when we start really getting our rush of tick borne diseases," she said. Petro says factors like a warm spring and more rainfall can increase increase tick activity.

Professor Town Peterson, a biologist at the University of Kansas who studies ticks, says climate change plays a role and may make the insects more active. "It gets warmer earlier in the spring, and it stays warmer later in the fall," he said. "And that means the ticks have the potential to get out and look for a host in parts of the year when they never would have been able to before." Peterson says a thriving deer population also plays a role. State health officials recommends applying insect repellent (with DEET) and wearing long pants outdoors.

==========

Wichita Plans to Use Closed Elementary School as Homeless Shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Wichita School Board declared the former Park Elementary School a surplus property Thursday, the first step in allowing its sale to the city. KMUW reports that earlier this month, the city of Wichita announced it intended to purchase the building and convert it into a homeless shelter and resource center. Under state law, the Kansas Legislature has the first option to acquire former school buildings. If it declines, the city intends to buy Park Elementary for a dollar. The city says it wants to open its emergency winter shelter there by the fall.

==========

Remembering the Kansas Woman Who Became the Nation's First Food Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - The discussion of food seems to be everywhere these days. There's even a TV network dedicated to it. From best-selling cookbooks to numerous shows on The Food Network, Americans seem to be obsessed. But that wasn't always the case. Things began to change when a woman from Riley County, Kansas, studied journalism at Kansas State University and then... started writing about food. Clementine Paddleford, America's first food writer, has largely been forgotten since she died in 1967. Hear her story, from KPR Commentator Katie Keckeisen.

==========

Floodwaters Devastate Midwest; Raw Sewage Dumped into Missouri River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KPR) — Floodwaters continue to ravage the Midwest. Numerous homes have been damaged or destroyed by recent floodwaters in parts of Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. Torrential rains last week led to the deluge. Hundreds of people have been rescued and at least two people have died after driving in flooded areas. In the coming days, Nebraska and northwestern Missouri are expected to start to see the downstream effects of the flooding. The National Weather Service says the Missouri River will crest at Omaha Thursday.

In the Sioux City, Iowa, area, water spilled over the Big Sioux River levee, damaging hundreds of homes. And the local wastewater treatment plant has been so overwhelmed by the floodwaters that officials say they're having to dump about a million gallons of untreated sewage per day into the Missouri River.

==========

Habitat for Humanity Builds Homes, Repairs Homes and... Issues Low-Interest Mortgages?

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - Most people are familiar with Habitat for Humanity. But the agency does far more than build and repair houses. Josh Brewer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills, says they also originate, service and provide underwriting for mortgages. This month's KPR Community Spotlight shines on Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills. Find out what else the agency does.

==========

Kansas State Agrees with Women's Hoops Coach on New 5-Year Deal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State and women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie have agreed to a new five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced the deal Friday. The financial terms were not immediately available. Mittie’s previous contract, which was signed in 2022, would have lasted through the 2025-26 season. Mittie has spent the past 10 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to the postseason eight times while going 190-135 with four 20-win seasons. His best may have been this past season, when Kansas State briefly ascended to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and went on to finish 26-8 with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado. Kansas State returns four starters from that team this season, including All-American center Ayoka Lee.

==========

Overland Park's Leanne Wong Takes Part in Olympic Trials

UNDATED (KPR) - The competition will be fierce among the women competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics, which begin Friday night. Those trials include Overland Park native Leanne Wong. It’s an unusual route for Wong to the trials. Some elite gymnasts have been training for the trials since January, but Wong chose to balance her college competition at the University of Florida with elite training. Wong says she’s glad she chose that path. "That was a big challenge in balancing full elite and college gymnastics," she said. "But I always find things to learn during the college season that I can incorporate to elite." Wong is a four-time world medalist. She qualified to be on the USA team that competed three years ago in the Tokyo Olympics. But Wong ended up not competing because she was quarantined after close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.

==========

