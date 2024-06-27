Headlines for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Kansas Warns of Increased Tick & Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The state of Kansas is warning of increased cases of tick and mosquito-borne diseases. Ticks can spread a variety of diseases, like spotted fever and alpha-gal syndrome - a red meat allergy. Dr. Erin Petro is the state's public health veterinarian. She says several tick-borne diseases have already ended in hospitalization this year. "Those were happening in early May, which is about three to four weeks ahead of when we start really getting our rush of tick borne diseases," she said. Petro says factors like a warm spring and more rainfall can increase increase tick activity.

Professor Town Peterson, a biologist at the University of Kansas who studies ticks, says climate change plays a role and may make the insects more active. "It gets warmer earlier in the spring, and it stays warmer later in the fall," he said. "And that means the ticks have the potential to get out and look for a host in parts of the year when they never would have been able to before." Peterson says a thriving deer population also plays a role. State health officials recommends applying insect repellent (with DEET) and wearing long pants outdoors.

==========

Kansas Joins Pilot Program on Cattle Testing for Bird Flu

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas and three other states have joined a pilot program that makes it easier for cattle farmers to test for bird flu. The Kansas News Service reports that the voluntary protocol allows herds that test negative to move more freely across state lines. Farmers will have to regularly test their milk for the virus. Health officials have detected bird flu in four Kansas cattle herds, but the federal government says there are no active cases in the state. Dozens of herds have tested positive across the country. Justin Smith, the animal health commissioner at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said "...the testing, one, is to minimize that exposure, but two is to … allow us to sleep better that those herds are not infected.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk is still low for most people.

==========

KU and KDHE Collecting Feedback on Maternal and Child Health Services

UNDATED (KNS) – The State of Kansas health department and the University of Kansas are collecting feedback this week on maternal and child health services. The Kansas News Service reports that researchers are hosting drop-in listening sessions in Kansas City Thursday and Pittsburg on Friday. They want to hear about residents’ experiences accessing services like developmental screenings and breastfeeding support. The feedback will help determine which programs officials prioritize in the future. The researchers say feedback from other cities in Kansas highlighted interest in more support for prenatal care, child care and healthy food. The Kansas City session is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kansas City, Kansas, library in the 2nd floor auditorium. The Pittsburg session is happening from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Pittsburg Public Library in the large meeting room.

==========

KanCare to Cover Doula Services Beginning July 1

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Medicaid program, called KanCare, will cover doula services for pregnant women starting July 1. Sara Skiles is the owner of Wichita Doula. She says doulas bridge the gap between physicians and pregnant people by providing the parents-to-be with extra support and education, and by being present during birth. Skiles says even though doulas are not medical providers, their intervention can be lifesaving. She says she thinks expanding coverage to doula services will be good for patients, but she has some reservations. “We have heard in some other states the reimbursement rates were below market rate, which would make it really difficult to continue to make a living as a doula,” she explained. The National Health Law Program reports 12 other states have implemented Medicaid coverage of doula care as of January.

==========

Federal Report: Kansas Traffic Deaths Fall in First Quarter of Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – A new federal report shows traffic deaths fell in Kansas in the first quarter of the year, but not in some neighboring states. The Kansas News Service reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that in the first three months of the year, 68 people died in Kansas crashes. That's down almost 22% from the same time last year. Traffic deaths nationally have been falling since 2022. Federal officials still say the number of dead is too high, and distracted driving is one cause. Traffic deaths increased in Missouri by 16% during the first part of this year. In Nebraska, deaths rose 34%.

==========

Habitat for Humanity Builds Homes, Repairs Homes and... Issues Low-Interest Mortgages?

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - Most people are familiar with Habitat for Humanity. But the agency does far more than build and repair houses. Josh Brewer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills, says they also originate, service and provide underwriting for mortgages. This month's KPR Community Spotlight shines on Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills. Find out what else the agency does.

==========

Free State Festival in Lawrence Continues Through Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The Free State Festival in Lawrence continues through Sunday. The six-day event celebrates film, music, art and ideas. The schedule of films and other events can be found online at FreeStateFestival.org.

==========

"Tayvis" Romance Inspires New Football-Oriented Hallmark Film

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story inspired Hallmark to make a Chiefs-centered romance of their own. KCUR reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark, which is also based in Kansas City, are partnering to produce “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which depicts a Chiefs superfan and team staffer falling in love during its “Fan of the Year” contest. All of the buzz around Kelce and Swift’s relationship brought renewed worldwide attention to Kansas City, and even more attention to the Chiefs. The superstar lovers even inspired an earlier spoof of a football romcom with a trailer for the fake movie “Falling for Football.” Hallmark’s new sports-themed film will begin production in July and will be shot entirely on the Kansas City, Missouri, side of the metro – including at Arrowhead Stadium. The movie will premiere during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas special sometime beginning in October.

==========

Whatever Happened to the Plan to Create "West Kansas"?

WESTERN KANSAS (KPR) - More than 30 years ago, a group of southwest Kansas counties tried to secede from Kansas and form their own state called West Kansas. The movement is largely forgotten now, but it was prompted by cultural divisions and disagreements over tax and education policy - and many of those issues remain, diving eastern and western Kansas.

Secession movements in places like eastern Oregon continue to make headlines today, but back in the 1990s, parts of western Kansas made an effort to secede that previewed the political divisions that still cause people in the U.S. to consider cutting ties from their governments. In Kansas, the effort involving nine southwest Kansas counties all started with a disagreement over school funding policies.

So, whatever happened to the movement to create a 51st state and call it West Kansas? Find out here.

==========

KU's Johnny Furphy Among Best Available Players Entering NBA Draft's 2nd Round

UNDATED (AP) - Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Marquette's Tyler Kolek are among the top prospects still available entering the second round of the NBA draft. Both were Associated Press second-team All-Americans who were projected to be possible first-round picks. The list of top players still available includes Kansas one-and-done wing Johnny Furphy. The first round of the draft was held Wednesday night. The second round begins today (THUR) with Toronto making the 31st overall pick.

Furphy, the 6-8, 189-pound freshman wing from Australia, showed his potential during the last 18 games of the season by averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Basketball insiders say he's not a great athlete and his defense is a question, but his perimeter size and shooting offers floor-spacing potential that fits today's NBA game. Furphy has time to improve; he doesn't turn 20 until December.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter,).