Headlines for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Kansas Board of Regents Considers Tuition Hikes for Public Universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The price tag of a college education will go up for most Kansas students this year. Five of the six major state universities have proposed raising tuition. The Kansas Board of Regents votes Thursday on the plan. Proposals range from a 2.8% increase at K-State to a 6% jump at Fort Hays State. Emporia State is the only university that has not proposed a tuition hike. Leaders say they’ll use one-time state funding and cash reserves to balance their budget. Other university administrators say raising tuition will help offset inflation and make up for tuition freezes imposed during the pandemic.

Kansas Plan to Lure Professional Sports Team Could Inflate STAR Bond Debt Past $1 Billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A proposal is now in place, but some state lawmakers are wondering whether Kansas can really afford to lure the Chiefs and the Royals to relocate from Missouri to Kansas. Some wonder whether the state biting off more than it can chew. The state could soon issue about $700 million in STAR bonds for construction of a new sports stadium. Kansas already has more than half a billion dollars in STAR bond debt. The state has issued STAR bonds for 23 projects since 1998. Those bonds are paid off with the sales tax revenue each project generates. Some lawmakers are concerned that a new stadium for the Chiefs or Royals would be much more costly than any existing project. Representative Henry Helgerson, a Democrat from Sedgwick County, was one those vopicing concerns during Tuesday's special legislative session. “If we spend this money on the Chiefs, you will have a billion dollars less to spend for schools, or for property tax reduction," he said. Children’s Mercy Park is the biggest project so far, receiving $150 million in STAR bonds. State officials say 80% of its STAR bond projects are on track to be paid off on time.

So far, no project has come close to the estimated $700 million in bonds it would take to construct a new sports stadium for the Chiefs or Royals. Republican State Senator Virgil Peck, from Montgomery County, says lawmakers weren’t given enough time or information to weigh the financial impact of building a new professional sports stadium. “I'm not voting 'no' to the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m voting no to the rapidity of the process that we went through today," he said Tuesday.

Some Kansas Lawmakers Say Property Tax Relief Isn't Sufficient

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) - The Kansas Legislature approved major tax cuts during its special, one-day session. Yet, some lawmakers were frustrated by the lack of serious property tax relief. The Legislature cut income and property taxes by a total of $1.23 billion over the next three years. But many lawmakers say not enough was done to reduce property taxes. Under the measure approved this week... the owner of a $250,000 home will save about $76 a year.

Farm Bill Proviso May Increase Awareness of "Forever Chemicals"

UNDATED (HPM) - The U.S. Senate’s version of the Farm Bill includes money to help farmers whose land was contaminated by “toxic forever chemicals” called PFAS. It would replicate a program in Maine put in place in 2022. More than 70 farms in that state were found to be contaminated by PFAS-tainted biosolids fertilizer. Sarah Alexander leads the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. She says the proposed $500 million fund could encourage states to test biosolids for PFAS and address contamination on farms. “They're going to be offered an opportunity to have their farm bought at fair market value, so that they can start over somewhere else. And then other farmers have been able to get that direct income replacement and pivot their businesses," she said. Two years ago, the state of Michigan shut down a farmer who used fertilizer tainted with PFAS, leaving the century farm on the brink of bankruptcy. “We're hopeful that having a safety net in place will allow states to start being a little more proactive," Alexander said. The Farm Bill is still in its early stages, but Alexander believes PFAS relief has "universal support.” The current farm bill expires in September.

Kaw River Roots Festival in Downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Downtown Lawrence will be buzzing with the sounds of folk, bluegrass, and old-time music this weekend at the 4th Annual Kaw River Roots Festival. Grammy winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O'Brien is the headliner at this year's festival. His band will be featured Saturday night and festival co-producer Mike Hannah says O’Brien’s band is always a crowd pleaser. “To have him and his band headlining on the main stage is going to be really special," he said.

Also among this year’s highlights: the return of Kansas favorites Split Lip Rayfield after a five year hiatus. More than 20 acts will appear on three stages Friday and Saturday followed by a Bluegrass Brunch on Sunday. Hannah says the music will be non-stop. “If you want to see a lot of bands in a short amount of time and not have to pay a lot, this is the kind of music festival you want to go to," Hannah said.” The Kaw River Roots Festival will be held at Abe and Jake’s Landing in Downtown Lawrence. Find more information on this weekend’s festival at kawriverroots.com.

