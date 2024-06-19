Headlines for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Kansas Legislature Approves Tax Cut Package; Governor Will Sign It

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – After nearly six months of on-and-off debate, Kansas lawmakers on Tuesday passed tax cuts amounting to nearly $400 million per year, and the governor says she will sign it. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would combine the state’s three income tax brackets into two and lower the rates. It would also eliminate taxes on social security benefits. The bill lowers state property tax rates. Republican Representative William Clifford of Garden City voted for it, but argued that it does not cut property taxes enough, saying “...at worst, we are forcing seniors out of their homes, closing small businesses and strangling our producers’ ability to feed the world.” Tax cuts were a top priority for lawmakers during the special session because the state has a nearly $4 billion surplus.

(-Related-)

Lawmakers Pass Plan to Lure KC Chiefs, Royals to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR/AP) - Kansas lawmakers have approved a proposal to offer massive incentives to bring the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to the state. The debate over the proposed tax incentives, called STAR Bonds, defied normal partisan divides.

Critics on both sides of the aisle said the effort raised too many questions to cover in a one-day special session.

But other Democrats and Republicans came out in support of the bill. Republican Senator J.R. Claeys defended the new plan from some opponents in his own party. “This is really a unique opportunity," he said. "We have the opportunity to do something other states can’t do.” The governor praised the agreement, signaling she will likely sign the bill.

Kansas lawmakers backed away from an earlier plan that would have allowed state bonds to cover ALL of the stadium construction costs. In the end, lawmakers approved a measure that would allow the state to issue bonds to cover up to 70% of the cost of a new stadium in Kansas for the Chiefs and another for Royals.

The state would pay off its bonds over 30 years with revenues from sports betting, Kansas Lottery ticket sales and new sales and alcohol taxes collected from shopping and entertainment districts around the sites for the new stadiums.

Kansas legislators see the two teams as in play because in April, voters on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metropolitan area refused to extend a sales tax used to keep up the teams’ existing stadiums, which sit side by side.

A new nonprofit group, Scoop and Score, formed last month to push for bringing the Chiefs to Kansas, and that group and the Royals together hired more than 30 lobbyists for the special session. But the national free-market, small-government group Americans for Prosperity and the Kansas Policy Institute, a free-market think tank, oppose the measure, and both have been influential with conservative Republicans.

Free-market conservatives have long opposed state and local subsidies for specific businesses or projects. And economists who’ve studied pro sports teams have concluded in dozens of studies over decades that subsidizing their stadiums isn’t worth the cost. "Most of the money that gets spent on the Chiefs is money that would otherwise be spent on other entertainment projects,” said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in central Massachusetts who has written multiple books about sports.

The two teams' lease on their stadium complex runs through January 2031, but Korb Maxwell, an attorney for the Chiefs who lives on the Kansas side, said renovations on the team's Arrowhead Stadium should be planned seven or eight years in advance. “There is an urgency to this,” added David Frantz, the Royals’ general counsel.

Supporters of the stadium plan argued that economists' past research doesn't apply to the Chiefs and Royals. They said the bonds will be paid off with tax revenues that aren't being generated now and would never be without the stadiums or the development around them. Masterson said it's wrong to call the bonds a subsidy.

==========

Governor Celebrates Juneteenth at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas African American Affairs Commission this week to celebrate Juneteenth at the Statehouse. This marks the first year Juneteenth is observed as a state holiday. “Juneteenth is a time to celebrate the progress we have made and acknowledge the ongoing struggles for racial equality,” Kelly said Monday. The governor designated Juneteenth a state holiday in October 2023 and has issued proclamations recognizing Juneteenth every year since 2020. In observance of the holiday, Wednesday, Executive Branch state offices will be closed. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved Americans received word that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation to abolish slavery. Slaves in Texas received news about their freedom more than two months after the Civil War had ended.

==========

Oscar Winner Directs Documentary on KC Civil Rights Icon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - A new film about a local civil rights icon will get a Juneteenth premiere in Kansas City today (WED). “The Heroic True-Life Adventures of Alvin Brooks” comes from Oscar-winning screenwriter and KU film professor Kevin Willmott. His documentary follows Brooks at age 92 and examines his long life dedicated to community, and fighting violent crime. "There's a service element in that civil rights tradition and the belief that that you could call someone like Mr. Brooks and they were going to help you," Willmott said. The premiere is part of the second annual Juneteenth Film Festival, hosted at Screenland Armour theater.

==========

Heat-Related Emergency Room Visits on the Rise in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas health department data shows emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses have increased in the past week, nearing 20 per day statewide. The Kansas News Service reports that experts say most Kansans will see hot and humid weather continue this week and into next, with heat index readings approaching 100 this weekend. John Woynick, with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says daily highs are around 10 degrees above average for June. Woynick advises that “...the main thing is just to remain hydrated, limit your time outside especially if you have to work outside, get into a shady area or at least take frequent breaks."

People who are homeless and those with certain heart and respiratory conditions are at greater risk of heat-related illness. Officials say pets also need access to cool shelter and water. The city of Lawrence is offering cooling sites at parks and rec centers. Residents can also ride air-conditioned Lawrence Transit buses.

==========

Investigators Discover Cause of Garden City House Explosion

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A house explosion that injured a person in Garden City last weeked was caused by a natural gas leak. Investigators say the leak was isolated to the gas line inside the home and that the gas was ignited when the victim turned on the stove. KSNW TV reports that the State Fire Marshal and the Garden City Fire Department continue to investigate. Saturday night's explosion (in the 800 block of West Fair Street) caused significant damage to the home and even caused minor damage to a nearby elementary school.

Black Hills Energy encourages customers to remember the following safety tips:



If you smell natural gas, leave the building or area immediately and tell others to leave, too.

After you’re safely away from the area, call 911 and our emergency number at 888-890-5554.

Never assume someone else has reported a natural gas leak.

Alert your neighbors.

Do not turn on lights, ignite a flame, use a cell phone, or use anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

==========

Kansas Woman Wins Big on "The Price is Right"

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman had to keep a victory to herself for about three months. With the moment finally televised, the secret is out. Kansas native Gracen Truskett was a big winner on “The Price is Right.” The episode on which Truskett appeared aired Monday. She joined her family for a watch party to recapture the moments she was told to “Come on down.” KWCH TV reports that Truskett was on a Spring Break trip to California with a group of friends when they decided to attend a taping of the popular daytime game show. She won $1,000, some Coach purses, a hot tub, a car, a jukebox, a record player, a couch, and a trip to Nashville. Truskett had to keep her big win from being public knowledge until after the show aired on Monday, June 17.

==========

Group Seeks Provisions in Farm Bill for Abatement of "Forever Chemicals"

UNDATED (HPM) – A group worried about “forever chemicals” contaminating farmland wants to see money put into the Farm Bill. Harvest Public Media reports that the provision would support farmers whose land is affected by PFAS contamination. The U.S. Senate’s draft version of the Farm Bill includes a fund to help farmers recover from PFAS contamination. Two years ago, the state of Michigan shut down a farmer who used fertilizer tainted with PFAS, leaving the century farm on the brink of bankruptcy. In Maine, the state set up a fund to help more than 70 farms with contaminated land. Sarah Alexander leads the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and wants to see a 500-million-dollar federal fund. “We're hopeful that having a safety net in place will allow states to start being a little more proactive,” she said. The current Farm Bill expires in September.

==========

