Headlines for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kansas Lawmakers Set to Vote on Tax Bills and More as Special Session Set to Convene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers could vote as early as today (TUE) on a bill that would cut state taxes on income, property and social security benefits. It's the first tax-cutting proposal this year that the governor and leaders from both chambers have endorsed. The bill would increase the state tax exemption on residential property. It would also combine the state’s three income tax brackets into two and lower the rates. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins says his party will continue to seek more property tax relief next year. “As far as the income tax side, this particular bill will take care of that for a good length of time,” he stated. Lawmakers will vote on the latest tax bill during what’s expected to be a brief special session. They’re also expected to vote on a bill aimed at attracting the Chiefs or Royals to Kansas.

Kansas Lawmakers to Debate Whether Wooing the Chiefs with New Stadium Is Worth the Cost

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs to their state argue that helping the Super Bowl champions build a new stadium could bring Kansas millions of dollars in income taxes from players and coaches, which are currently going to Missouri.

Some economists are dubious that new revenues from “jock taxes” would be significant for Kansas, and a debate over the question emerged ahead of a special session of the Kansas Legislature set to convene Tuesday. Lawmakers expect to consider a plan to authorize state bonds to help the Chiefs and professional baseball's Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums on the Kansas side of their metropolitan area, which is split by the border with Missouri.

Professional athletes and touring entertainers pay income taxes not only in their home states but also other states where they perform, if those states impose income taxes. For athletes, Kansas taxes a percentage of their income based on how many games they play in the state — so that if a visiting minor-league infielder has 12 of his team's 120 games each season in Wichita, 10% of their income is taxed.

Economists who've studied pro sports teams for decades have concluded that subsidizing their stadiums isn't worth the cost for their communities. But supporters of bringing the Chiefs and Royals to Kansas believe that skepticism doesn't properly consider taxes from the large incomes of the best professional players. “The amount of dollars that come in from the income tax side offset a good portion of some of the things that we're doing here,” said Kansas state Sen. J.R. Claeys, a Republican from central Kansas who is working on the stadium plan.

Kansas already collects some income taxes from professional athletes, though the state Department of Revenue does not have figures. The state is home to NASCAR's Kansas Speedway, professional soccer's Sporting KC and several minor league baseball and hockey teams.

Missouri is home for the Chiefs, the Royals, Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals and the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, plus two minor-league baseball teams.

Missouri has collected nearly $34 million in income taxes from professional athletes during the current budget year that began July 1, up 9% from the $31 million collected the previous year, according to the state. However, during the current budget year, when the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years, taxes from football players jumped 39% from about $14 million to $19 million.

It's not clear how much of Missouri's revenue would come to Kansas if its lawmakers succeed in attracting the Chiefs, the Royals or both.

Geoffrey Propheter, an associate professor of public affairs at the University of Colorado Denver who regularly publishes papers on sports economics, predicted that the figure for the Chiefs would be “trivial,” only a few million dollars, even if they also moved practice facilities to Kansas.

He also said lawmakers should consider additional issues that come with a new stadium, such as traffic congestion, light pollution and how rising property values make housing less affordable to local residents.

Others' figures for potential new income tax revenues are millions of dollars higher.

One potential issue is whether Kansas's rule could withstand a court challenge. Edward Zelinsky, a professor at Yeshiva University's Cardozo School of Law in New York City, said such rules unfairly over-tax athletes.

A tax law specialist, he’s familiar with how states tax visiting athletes. In the 1990s, Zelinsky challenged a New York rule like Kansas’s because New York taxed all of his income even though he works mostly from home in Connecticut. He lost, but in 2015, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that visiting athletes must be taxed based on how many total work days they spend in the state — in that case, two out of 157 — instead of the games played there, a larger percentage.

Zelinsky said stadium advocates can argue that being able to tax athletes' incomes is an advantage, but it doesn't drive the economics surrounding a venue. “It’ll be a nice chunk of change, but I wouldn’t use this to control the debate,” Zelinsky said.

Number of Uncontested Races for Kansas Legislature Drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - This year's legislative races should be more competitive in Kansas. That's because there are fewer uncontested races. Elections for the Kansas House and Senate are in November. But a quarter of the state Legislature essentially won their seats five months early when nobody filed to run against them. Still, the number of uncontested races is declining, in part because more Democrats decided to run in 2024. Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass says the party will compete in 92 state House contests, a dozen more than last cycle. “It was putting full effort into it. I legitimately spent the weekend calling candidates right up to the filing deadline.” Republican leaders in Kansas expect to net two legislative seats overall in 2024.

Blowing Dust, Crashes Close U.S. 56, I-70 in Western Kansas

ENSIGN, Kan. (KSNW) - Much of western Kansas was shut down on Monday because of blowing dust! U.S. Highway 56 and eastbound Interstate 70 were closed in western Kansas due to crashes, high winds and blowing dust. Many western Kansas counties were placed under a blowing dust advisory. KDOT closed eastbound I-70 between Wakeeney and Hays to allow for cleanup of vehicle crashes blocking the roadway. KSNW TV reports that the interstate was later reopened. Authorities say some roads in western Kansas had zero visibility because of blowing dust. For the latest information on road closures and conditions in Kansas, call 511.

Attorney General Sues Pfizer; Alleges Company Misled Kansans About COVID-19 Vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging the pharmaceutical company misled consumers about the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine. During a news conference in Topeka today (MON), Kobach said Pfizer promoted its coronavirus vaccine as being safe for pregnant women even though the company's own data suggested otherwise. "In February of 2021, Pfizer possessed reports for 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event and more than 10% reported a miscarriage - many within days of the vaccination," he said. Kobach said Pfizer also misled the public about negative cardiac side effects of its vaccine in young men.

Pfizer later released a statement saying the state's case has no merit. The company also said representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based and that its COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to more than 1.5 billion people.

Kansas A-G Files Suit Against Pfizer; Says Company Mislead Kansans About Safety of Vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer, alleging that the company knowingly made false claims about its COVID-19 vaccine. Kobach announced the lawsuit at a press conference in Topeka. “Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,” Kobach said. According to the complaint, filed Monday in Thomas County District Court, Pfizer misled Kansans about the vaccines’ risks, including to pregnant women and for the risk of myocarditis. Additionally, Pfizer claimed its vaccine protected against COVID variants, despite company data showing otherwise. The pharmaceutical giant also suggested its vaccine prevented COVID transmission, but later admitted it had never studied whether its vaccine actually stopped transmission.

The complaint also alleges that Pfizer coordinated with social media officials to censor speech critical of COVID-19 vaccines and declined to participate in the federal government’s vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, to avoid government oversight.

Pfizer released a statement following Kobach's press conference announcing his lawsuit. In part, Pfizer's statement reads:

“We are proud to have developed the COVID-19 vaccine in record time in the midst of a global pandemic and saved countless lives. The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based. The company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the suit in due course. Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death."

Investigators Discover Cause of Garden City House Explosion

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A house explosion that injured a person in Garden City last weeked was caused by a natural gas leak. Investigators say the leak was isolated to the gas line inside the home and that the gas was ignited when the victim turned on the stove. KSNW TV reports that the State Fire Marshal and the Garden City Fire Department continue to investigate. Saturday night's explosion (in the 800 block of West Fair Street) caused significant damage to the home and even caused minor damage to a nearby elementary school.

Black Hills Energy encourages customers to remember the following safety tips:



If you smell natural gas, leave the building or area immediately and tell others to leave, too.

After you’re safely away from the area, call 911 and our emergency number at 888-890-5554.

Never assume someone else has reported a natural gas leak.

Alert your neighbors.

Do not turn on lights, ignite a flame, use a cell phone, or use anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Kansas Woman Wins Big on "The Price is Right"

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman had to keep a victory to herself for about three months. With the moment finally televised, the secret is out. Kansas native Gracen Truskett was a big winner on “The Price is Right.” The episode on which Truskett appeared aired Monday. She joined her family for a watch part to recapture the moments she was told to “Come on down.” KWCH TV reports that Truskett was on a Spring Break trip to California with a group of friends when they decided to attend a taping of the popular daytime game show. She won $1,000, some Coach purses, a hot tub, a car, a jukebox, a record player, a couch, and a trip to Nashville. Truskett had to keep her big win from being public knowledge until after the show aired on Monday, June 17.

Governor Celebrates Juneteenth at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas African American Affairs Commission Monday to celebrate Juneteenth at the Statehouse. This marks the first year Juneteenth is observed as a state holiday. “Juneteenth is a time to celebrate the progress we have made and acknowledge the ongoing struggles for racial equality,” Kelly said. The governor designated Juneteenth a state holiday in October 2023 and has issued proclamations recognizing Juneteenth every year since 2020. In observance of the holiday, Wednesday, Executive Branch state offices will be closed. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved Americans received word that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation to abolish slavery. Slaves in Texas received news about their freedom more than two months after the Civil War had ended.

Missouri Man Accused of Killing Wife on Kansas Camping Trip

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Missouri man is accused of killing his wife during a camping trip in northeast Kansas. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Gavino McJunkins-Macias, of Carthage, Missouri, for allegedly killing his wife, 24-year-old Kenia Lopez. Investigators with the Miami County Sheriff's Office believe the woman was killed in rural Louisburg, Kansas, and then her body was transporated to Carthage, Missouri. KAKE TV reports that the suspect is currently being held at the jail in Jasper County, Missouri.

An online fundraiser has been started to help with funeral expenses for Lopez. The fundraiser says: "On June 13, 2024, one of my best friends passed away due to homicide. Kenia was raising not only her 2 babies, but her 3 siblings as well. At this time, I know that her family will be needing a lot of support, and support for the funeral expenses."

Johnson County Leaders Pledge Money to Prep for 2026 World Cup

JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. (JoCo Post) – Johnson County leaders last week began chipping in money to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The Johnson County Post reports that the Johnson County commission has pledged at least $1.5 million to go towards organizing efforts for the global soccer tournament. Kansas City is set to host six World Cup matches — including a quarterfinal — starting in June 2026. It’s expected to be the biggest sporting event in the region’s history. The area will need to provide 55,000 hotel rooms, a third of which will be on the Kansas side. Johnson County’s initial spending is likely just a drop in the bucket of what the final tab will be, and that has some concerned. Two commissioners voted against the move, pointing to the county’s already-tightening budget. Some advocates also questioned why Johnson County was earmarking funds that could be used for things like affordable housing.

Group Seeks Provisions in Farm Bill for Abatement of "Forever Chemicals"

UNDATED (HPM) – A group worried about “forever chemicals” contaminating farmland wants to see money put into the Farm Bill. Harvest Public Media reports that the provision would support farmers whose land is affected by PFAS contamination. The U.S. Senate’s draft version of the Farm Bill includes a fund to help farmers recover from PFAS contamination. Two years ago, the state of Michigan shut down a farmer who used fertilizer tainted with PFAS, leaving the century farm on the brink of bankruptcy. In Maine, the state set up a fund to help more than 70 farms with contaminated land. Sarah Alexander leads the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and wants to see a 500-million-dollar federal fund. “We're hopeful that having a safety net in place will allow states to start being a little more proactive,” she said. The current Farm Bill expires in September.

BNSF Railway Ordered to Pay Millions to Swinomish Tribe in Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) — BNSF Railway must pay nearly $400 million to a Native American tribe in Washington state, a federal judge ordered Monday after finding that the company intentionally trespassed when it repeatedly ran 100-car trains carrying crude oil across the tribe's reservation. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik initially ruled last year that the the railway deliberately violated the terms of a 1991 easement with the Swinomish Tribe north of Seattle that allows trains to carry no more than 25 cars per day. The judge held a trial early this month to determine how much in profits BNSF made through trespassing and how much it should be required to disgorge.

The tribe sued in 2015 after BNSF dramatically increased, without the tribe’s consent, the number of cars it was running across the reservation so that it could ship crude oil from the Bakken Formation in and around North Dakota to a nearby facility. The route crosses sensitive marine ecosystems along the coast, over water that connects with the Salish Sea, where the tribe has treaty-protected rights to fish.

Bakken oil is easier to refine into the fuels sold at the gas pump and ignites more easily. After train cars carrying Bakken crude oil exploded in Alabama, North Dakota and Quebec, a federal agency warned in 2014 that the oil has a higher degree of volatility than other crudes in the U.S.

