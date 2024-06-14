Headlines for Friday, June 14, 2024

Kansas GOP Lawmakers Strike a Tax Deal with Democratic Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Republicans in the Kansas Legislature say they’ve reached a deal with the governor on cutting taxes. House and Senate leaders offered few details but described the plan as a more modest version of the last tax bill passed during the regular session. Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed that bill over its projected cost. The new version would combine the state’s three income tax brackets into two and lower the rates. It would also reduce state property taxes and eliminate taxes on social security benefits. Kelly says the bill isn’t perfect but says she would sign it. Republicans say they’ll pursue more tax cuts next year. The special legislative session on tax cuts begins Tuesday in Topeka.

(-Related-)

Democratic State Senator Unveils "Kumbaya" Tax Plan for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - With just days left before Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for a special session on tax cuts, a Democratic state senator has unveiled what he calls the “Kumbaya” tax plan. Senator Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, picked that name for the bill because it proposes a number of tax cuts that he says most Kansas legislators support. That includes property tax relief and eliminating taxes on social security benefits. The plan also notably proposes no changes to state income taxes … which lawmakers and the governor have so far been unable to agree on. Republican leaders will largely determine what bills are actually considered during the special session, but Holland says he’s hopeful they will allow a discussion on his bill.

==========

Missouri Governor Worries Kansas Will Persuade Chiefs and Royals to Relocate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says everyone needs to calm down about the Royals and Chiefs possibly moving to Kansas. However, Missouri's governor, Mike Parson, is worried. He also says Missouri needs to be worried about the incentives Kansas may use to persude the teams to cross the state line. Kansas lawmakers are holding a special session on Tuesday to discuss tax cuts, but lawmakers are also promising to make a play for booth teams, using STAR bonds to build a new stadium for the Chiefs and maybe a ballpark in downtown KCK for the Royals. "I don’t blame them (Kansas) one bit trying to get those teams on their side of the state line because they have a huge economic impact," Parson said. He also said he won't call a special session to counter any proposal that comes out of Topeka. Still, he believes Missouri will remain competitive.

(-Related-)

KCK Mayor Wants Chiefs and Royals in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, says he’s all in on luring both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals to Wyandotte County. Tyrone Garner is hyping a new baseball stadium in downtown KCK. He suggests the Chiefs could build a new stadium in western KCK, near the Legends. But, he says, the east side of KCK could be revitalized with a new Royals stadium overlooking the Kansas River with the Kansas City skyline as a backdrop. “Land is cheap. It’s ripe for development," he said. "It sits centrally located in the Kansas City metropolitan area.” All of this is contingent on Kansas lawmakers taking up a STAR bond proposal in next week’s special legislative session. Democratic state Senator Jeff Pittman, who represents western Wyandotte County, says there is bipartisan support for the plan.

Garner also rejects the charge that this renews a border war between Missouri and Kansas. “I think what you saw was the legislative engine here in the state of Kansas say, we don’t want to lose these teams. We want to give them an alternate option and that’s what it’s about," he said, adding that Kansas officials didn’t interfere with the sales tax election in Jackson County and only moved after voters soundly defeated it.

==========

Thousands of Kansas Children Lose Health Insurance Since Beginning of Medicaid Eligibility Review

UNDATED (KCUR) – Over 24,000 Kansas children have lost their health insurance since the state began reviewing Medicaid eligibility last year. KCUR reports that Kansas began Medicaid unwinding in April 2023, when the federal government stopped pandemic protections for health care coverage. By the end of last month, the Kansas health department had removed over 75,000 people from the rolls. Almost half of those were under 18, according to the Kansas Reflector. Children’s advocates have criticized Kansas for a confusing review process, which was complicated by slow call center and mailing times. Nationwide, the majority of people who lost Medicaid coverage were disqualified for paperwork reasons, like failing to turn in their application by the deadline.

==========

Kansas Department of Corrections Providing Naloxone to Some Outgoing Inmates

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is helping some inmates leaving prison combat opioid drug overdoses. The Kansas News Service reports that state officials say the plan may help reduce skyrocketing opioid overdose deaths. The new Kansas program provides naloxone to outgoing inmates who suffer from drug addiction. Naloxone is an antidote to opioids like fentanyl and can reverse an overdose. State prison officials say more than 200 naloxone kits have been issued since March. Seth Dewey of the Kansas Recovery Network says providing naloxone can help educate inmates who are returning to civilian life on the dangers of opioids. “They could be very well going back into that kind of an environment where even if they do not use drugs, the people who live in the house might,” he added. In 2022, more than two-thirds of overdose deaths in Kansas were caused by opioids.

==========

Kansas Abortion Providers Relieved by SCOTUS Ruling on Mifepristone

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas abortion providers say they’re relieved that the U.S. Supreme Court has preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The court unanimously ruled Thursday that a group of Texas doctors does not have standing to challenge the FDA’s authorization of the pill. Around 60% of abortions in Kansas involve mifepristone. The Kansas News Service reports that Emily Wales, president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says the decision means doctors do not have to shift to an alternative medication protocol, adding that "...if we had had to do that, we could have, but it also means telling patients about increased pain.” The ruling represents a loss for Kansas Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, who had joined the lawsuit. In an email, Kobach said he believes states do have standing in the case and “it is essential that this case continue.”

==========

Juneteenth KC Heritage Festival Set for Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Juneteenth KC’s 2024 Heritage Festival is tomorrow (Saturday) in the Historic 18th and Vine district. KCUR reports that the theme of this year’s Heritage Festival is “The Resistance,'' and it’s Juneteenth KC’s biggest event of the month. Special performers include local jazz vocalist Lee Langston and Grammy nominated singer Kelly Price. Program Director Makeda Peterson says they’ve also added new elements to celebrate and cater to Black men, since it’s also Father’s Day weekend. “We're hosting a men's lounge in addition to like a men’s tent with giveaways and male-centered programming,” Peterson added. The festival is free to the public, but Peterson says to arrive early. Events kick off at noon. Visitors are advised to expect road closures around 18th and Vine all day Saturday.

==========

Lawrence Police: Early Morning Shooting Thursday Kills 17-Year-Old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A teenage boy was shot and killed in Lawrence early Thursday morning. Police were called to 2406 Alabama Street around 1:15 am where they found 17-year-old Isaiah Neal suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene but later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. Investigators are asking anyone with information in the fatal shooting to come forward.

===============

Northeast Kansas School District Loses $121,000 to Out-of-State Fraudster

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas school district has been swindled out of $121,000. USD 336 in Holton saw its bank account fall victim to financial fraud and reported the theft to authorities. Superintendent Bob Davies says someone from outside the state illegally withdrew cash from the Holton school district's bank account on several occasions.KSNT reports that the crimes took place last summer when the district was changing its accounting systems.

==========

Topeka's Gary Woodland Competes in U.S. Open Golf Championship

UNDATED (KPR) - Topeka native Gary Woodland shot a two-over-par 72 and is tied for 50th after the first round of the U.S. Open golf championship. Woodland won the U.S. Open in 2019. The second round is taking place Friday in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Woodland played golf at KU, but isn't the only golfer in the field with ties to the Jayhawks. KU senior Gunnar Broin, from Minnesota, is in the field as an amateur and shot 75 in the opening round.

==========

Chiefs Give Nod to Winning Play in Jewel-Filled Super Bowl Championship Ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showed off their glitzy new Super Bowl rings that sparkled with diamonds, rubies — and “Tom & Jerry.” The championship-winning team gathered inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to receive the flashy jewelry that celebrates the Chiefs’

25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in February. The ring features 529 diamonds and 38 rubies and totals 14.8 carats. The top of the ring opens up to reveal an inscription of “Tom & Jerry,” the nickname given to the winning play when Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Four marquise diamonds represent the franchise's four Lombardi Trophies, including the last two seasons. The base of the trophies are made from 19 custom-cut baguette diamonds distinguishing the Chiefs as the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 seasons.

And the top of the ring opens to reveal an inscription of the “Tom & Jerry” play, the nickname given to Mahomes' 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win the Super Bowl. The design on the ring depicts head coach Andy Reid’s handwritten sketch of the play.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who also wore the team’s 2019 and 2022 Super Bowl rings before the ceremony, said this year’s version told the story of last season. “You can think about some of the cool things that happened this year and they’ll be incorporated one way or another," Hunt said. “And like last year’s ring, it’s got some really neat surprises. And I can’t wait to see the expression on the players faces when they open the boxes.”

The inside of the ring also includes a Lombardi Trophy depending on the recipient’s time with the Chiefs. The inside band features the word “United,” which was the team’s motto last season, along with the scores of Kansas City's four playoff wins and each player’s signature.

Other clever touches include 28 diamonds that celebrate the defense for holding every opponent to fewer than 28 points in each game, 17 miniature gold leaf confetti marking the Chiefs' points scored in the AFC championship game to beat Baltimore and 16 custom-cut rubies that recognize the club’s number of division titles.

One of the challenges for the team was keeping the ring design under wraps until its unveiling at the celebration that included 400 players, coaches, team employees and their guests. “The only thing I heard is that it's bigger than it was last time," said linebacker Nick Bolton, who wore last year's ring for only the third time. "I’ve been trying to sneak a peak for about three or four days.”

The boxes in which the rings were kept included a combination to keep anyone from seeing them too early. The code 777 was revealed in a slot machine video following Hunt’s address to the audience.

“We always try to figure out a way to get the ring in the front of every single individual during dinner,” team president Mark Donovan said. “And then make sure they don’t open it too early, because it’s a real reveal moment.”

The Chiefs completed their mandatory minicamp this week and will resume preparations for the defense of their back-to-back Super Bowl titles next month at training camp. “Once you get through that parade, you’re kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season,” Reid said. “It’s a night — I don’t want to slight tonight — because there’s a lot that goes into that and there’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into that and this is kind of the reward for it. I think the guys know that it’s going to be nice to get the ring, but they’ve moved on.”

And the Chiefs are already planning to be back for a third straight ring ceremony — which would be a first in NFL history.

“Every year in this league, you have to come in with that same mentality, you have to be hungry,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard. You saw last year, you’ve seen it every year that I’ve been here. You have to battle in order to win that Super Bowl. Guys have to have that mentality.”

==========

KU to Sell Part of Allen Fieldhouse Court Floor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCUR) – KU fans can now own their own part of Jayhawk basketball history. The University of Kansas is cutting up and selling part of the court inside Allen Fieldhouse as the historic venue installs a new floor. The company artsmansport.com is selling parts of the maple court on its website. The floor was installed in 2005. Only a fraction of the court will be sold. This includes the foul line, center court logo and the area where KU Coach Bill Self stands, among other significant areas.

==========

Lawrence Could Become Site for a World Cup Training Camp

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP/LJW) - Lawrence could become the site of a training camp for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA says several U.S. cities are under considertion, including Lawrence. Other cities under consideration include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Salt Lake City and San Antonio.

The Wold Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City. This will be the first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations. FIFA says 78 of 104 World Cup games will be played here in the U.S. The final will be July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

==========

Royals Beat the Best Team in Baseball with 4-3 Victory over Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR/AP) — The Kansas City Royals beat the best team in baseball, the New York Yankees, 4-3, Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. The Royals now head to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers.

==========

It's Flag Day and the U.S. Army's 249th Birthday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The U.S. Army was formed on this date - June 14th - back in 1775! So, in addition to celebrating Flag Day, KPR also celebrates the U.S. Army's 249th birthday! Thanks to all men and women serving our country in uniform, particularly those serving in the army at Fort Leavenworth and Fort Riley.

==========

