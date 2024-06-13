Headlines for Thursday, June 13, 2024

KCK Mayor Wants Chiefs and Royals in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, says he’s all in on luring both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals to Wyandotte County. Tyrone Garner is hyping a new baseball stadium in downtown KCK. He suggests the Chiefs could build a new stadium in western KCK, near the Legends. But, he says, the east side of KCK could be revitalized with a new Royals stadium overlooking the Kansas River with the Kansas City skyline as a backdrop. “Land is cheap. It’s ripe for development," he said. "It sits centrally located in the Kansas City metropolitan area.” All of this is contingent on Kansas lawmakers taking up a STAR bond proposal in next week’s special legislative session. Democratic state Senator Jeff Pittman, who represents western Wyandotte County, says there is bipartisan support for the plan.

Garner also rejects the charge that this renews a border war between Missouri and Kansas. “I think what you saw was the legislative engine here in the state of Kansas say, we don’t want to lose these teams. We want to give them an alternate option and that’s what it’s about," he said, adding that Kansas officials didn’t interfere with the sales tax election in Jackson County and only moved after voters soundly defeated it.

==========

Democratic State Senator Unveils "Kumbaya" Tax Plan for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - With just days left before Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for a special session on tax cuts, a Democratic state senator has unveiled what he calls the “Kumbaya” tax plan. Senator Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, picked that name for the bill because it proposes a number of tax cuts that he says most Kansas legislators support. That includes property tax relief and eliminating taxes on social security benefits. The plan also notably proposes no changes to state income taxes … which lawmakers and the governor have so far been unable to agree on. Republican leaders will largely determine what bills are actually considered during the special session, but Holland says he’s hopeful they will allow a discussion on his bill.

==========

Wheat Harvest Underway in Southern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas wheat harvest is underway and so far, the results are promising. KSNW TV reports that cutting began in southern Kansas June 3rd. According to the Kansas Wheat Commission and the Association of Wheat Growers, the quantity and quality of the crop are much better than in recent years.

==========

Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court Preserves Access to Abortion Medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. The nine justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA's subsequent actions to ease access to it. The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion remains legal. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was part of the majority to overturn Roe, wrote for the court on Thursday that “federal courts are the wrong forum for addressing the plaintiffs’ concerns about FDA’s actions."

The decision could lessen the intensity of the abortion issue in the November elections, with Democrats already energized and voting against restrictions on reproductive rights. But the high court is separately considering another abortion case, about whether a federal law on emergency treatment at hospitals overrides state abortion bans in rare emergency cases in which a pregnant patient’s health is at serious risk.

More than 6 million people have used mifepristone since 2000. Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone and primes the uterus to respond to the contraction-causing effect of a second drug, misoprostol. The two-drug regimen has been used to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation.

Health care providers have said that if mifepristone is no longer available or is too hard to obtain, they would switch to using only misoprostol, which is somewhat less effective in ending pregnancies.

President Joe Biden’s administration and drug manufacturers had warned that siding with abortion opponents in this case could undermine the FDA’s drug approval process beyond the abortion context by inviting judges to second-guess the agency’s scientific judgments. The Democratic administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, which makes mifepristone, argued that the drug is among the safest the FDA has ever approved.

The decision “safeguards access to a drug that has decades of safe and effective use,” Danco spokeswoman Abigail Long said in a statement.

The plaintiffs in the mifepristone case, anti-abortion doctors and their organizations, argued in court papers that the FDA’s decisions in 2016 and 2021 to relax restrictions on getting the drug were unreasonable and “jeopardize women’s health across the nation.”

Kavanaugh acknowledged what he described as the opponents' “sincere legal, moral, ideological, and policy objections to elective abortion and to FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone.”

Federal laws already protect doctors from having to perform abortions, or give any other treatment that goes against their beliefs, Kavanaugh wrote. “The plaintiffs have not identified any instances where a doctor was required, notwithstanding conscience objections, to perform an abortion or to provide other abortion-related treatment that violated the doctor’s conscience since mifepristone’s 2000 approval,” he wrote.

In the end, Kavanaugh wrote, the anti-abortion doctors went to the wrong forum and should instead direct their energies to persuading lawmakers and regulators to make changes.

==========

Kansas Education Leaders Could Revisit FAFSA Requirement Decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas education leaders may reconsider their decision to require high school students to apply for college financial aid in order to graduate. The Kansas News Service reports that the state Board of Education voted last month to require the FAFSA. It was part of the first overhaul of high school diploma requirements in 20 years. But board member Dennis Hershberger says he’s concerned about student privacy. He says failing to fill out financial aid forms should not keep students from graduating. “This should be something totally voluntary, and if there’s information that can be given, that’s enough. There shouldn’t be any kind of requirement that would stop a graduation,” he explained. The Kansas Board of Regents urged school board members to add the FAFSA requirement. States that require it have seen more students go to college and get financial aid.

==========

Federal Judge Removes Kansas from Lawsuit Challenging Student Debt Relief Plan

UNDATED (KNS) – A federal judge has removed Kansas from a lawsuit challenging a Biden administration student debt relief plan. The Kansas News Service reports that the lawsuit, led by Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, pitted Kansas and 10 other states against Biden’s plan. The program would lower monthly payments for low-income borrowers and cancel certain kinds of student debt. The states argue the federal plan would reduce tax revenue and hurt their ability to recruit public employees by offering state plans to help pay off student debt. But a U.S. District Judge in Wichita didn’t buy those arguments. He dismissed all but three of the states from the lawsuit for lack of standing. The state of Missouri is waiting for a decision on its own lawsuit against the same debt-relief plan.

==========

One Man Dead, Another in Custody After Altercation in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - One man is dead and another man is in custody following a fight in Lawrence. According to witnesses, two men were fighting Tuesday night near the Lawrence Community Shelter, where both men were residents. When a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy arrived, both men were on the ground - one of them was unconscious. That man, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Allen Lickteig, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 34-year-old George Luke Miller, was taken into custody and is facing murder charges.

==========

KU to Sell Part of Allen Fieldhouse Court Floor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCUR) – KU fans can now own their own part of Jayhawk basketball history. The University of Kansas is cutting up and selling part of the court inside Allen Fieldhouse as the historic venue installs a new floor. Chris Rose is the managing partner of the company artsmansport.com, which is selling parts of the maple court on its web site starting today (THUR). “So many Big 12 championships, so many players have gone through there. It’s just an amazing piece of history for Kansas fans to get a piece of it,” he said. The floor was installed in 2005. Rose said only a fraction of the court will be sold. This includes the foul line, center court logo and the area where KU Coach Bill Self stands, among other significant areas.

==========

Lawrence Could Become Site for a World Cup Training Camp

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Lawrence could become the site of a training camp for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA says several U.S. cities are under considertion, including Lawrence. Other cities under consideration include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Salt Lake City and San Antonio.

The Wold Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City. This will be the first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations. FIFA says 78 of 104 World Cup games will be played here in the U.S. The final will be July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA announced more details of the tournament Wednesday.

Proposed training sites in the areas of U.S. game venues are in Chester, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco, Texas; Kansas City and Riverside, Missouri, and Lawrence, Kansas; Marietta, Georgia; and St. Louis. There also are possible training camps in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Toluca, and Monterrey but none were listed in Canada. FIFA said more possible training camps will be added.

In addition, FIFA listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations.

If the U.S. wins Group D, it would play its first knockout match at Santa Clara, California, on July 1. The winner of that game plays at Seattle on July 6, could be in a quarterfinal at Inglewood, California, on July 10 and a semifinal at Arlington, Texas, on July 14.

If the U.S. finishes second in its group, it would next play at Arlington on July 3. The winner of that game plays at Atlanta on July 7, could be in a quarterfinal at Kansas City on July 11 and a semifinal at Atlanta on July 15.

The Americans open at Inglewood on June 12, play seven days later at Seattle and finished the group stage at Inglewood on June 25.

If Mexico wins Group A, its knockout games en route to a final would be at Mexico City on June 30 and July 4, Miami Gardens on July 11 and Atlanta on July 15. If El Tri finishes second, its games route would be at Inglewood on June 28, Houston on July 4, Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 9 and Arlington on July 14.

If Canada wins Group B, it would play in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 2 and then in Vancouver again on July 7 if it advances. A quarterfinal would be at Kansas City on July 11. If Canada finishes second, it could play at Inglewood, Houston and Foxborough.

==========

