Headlines for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police say one man is dead and another man is in custody following a late night altercation that ended in murder. Officers were called Tuesday night to the intersection of East 25th Terrace and Franklin Road after witnesses reported seeing two men in a fight. A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was first on scene and saw two men lying on the ground, one of them unconscious. The unconscious man, later identified as 43-year-old Christopher Allen Lickteig was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities arrested the other man, 34-year-old George Luke Miller, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Both men were staying at the Lawrence Community Shelter.

Drought Emergency Warnings Updated for Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas has updated drought emergency warnings just before summer starts to heat up. The Kansas News Service reports that Ness, Pawnee, Hodgeman and Rush counties in western Kansas were placed into emergency status this week. As temperatures heat up, the Kansas Water Office in a news release says counties under drought warnings should be mindful of water usage as less precipitation is expected. Western Kansas depends on irrigated grain crops, but as the state experiences major drop-offs in water resources, drought can cause the overpumping of that vital source. The Kansas Water Office will continue to monitor drought conditions and make recommendations to balance the water supply with farming needs. (Check out the U.S. Drought Monitor.)

Bird Flu in Dairy Cattle Confirmed in Iowa and Minnesota

UNDATED (HPM) – Iowa and Minnesota are now the 10th and 11th states to confirm bird flu infections in dairy cattle. Harvest Public Media reports that two poultry farms recently experienced a bird flu outbreak in Iowa. Now the state’s Department of Agriculture says it will test dairy farms around those sites. The announcement came after two dairies in northwest Iowa tested positive for avian influenza. Teri Bos is the director of Community Health Partners in Sioux County, Iowa, and said “...at the national level, at the state level but also at the county level, this is something that is an emerging illness and we are taking it very seriously.” Bos says the risk for the general public remains low, and the Food and Drug Administration says the commercial milk supply is safe. Kansas is among the states where avian influenza has been detected in dairy cows.

Electronic Records Access for Ascension Facilities Now Restored, More than a Month After Cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Ascension Via Christi says all of its Kansas hospitals and clinics have restored access to electronic medical records, more than a month after a large-scale cyberattack took them offline. The health care nonprofit announced Tuesday that its hospital in Manhattan and its health center in Wamego have regained access. It said Monday that facilities in Wichita and Pittsburg also had restored access. Ascension says patients should see improved efficiency and shorter wait times. It says it’s still working to restore some other systems. The attack is suspected to be tied to a cybercriminal group called Black Basta. Ascension has not yet said whether patient data was stolen.

Wichita's Trust Women Clinic Remains Closed Following Leadership Shakeup

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita’s largest abortion clinic remains closed more than three weeks after it stopped seeing patients. The Kansas News Service reports that Trust Women was a major abortion access point for women across the South and Midwest, providing several hundred abortions each month. Upwards of 80% of them were administered to patients traveling from states with abortion bans. That was before the clinic temporarily closed last month and canceled appointments amid reports of leadership turmoil. Sources who asked to remain anonymous say Trust Women’s board recently fired its executive directors and medical director. A majority of the clinic’s doctors then resigned, as did other key staff and two board members. Board president Sapphire Garcia declined to comment on the reports or say when the clinic will reopen. She says more information is coming next week, adding that “...I don’t want to speak prematurely, but we will have some very good news very soon.”

Wichita School Leaders Consider $450 Million Bond Issue to Rebuild, Consolidate Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita school leaders are considering a $450 million dollar bond issue to rebuild and consolidate schools. The Kansas News Service reports that consultants hired by the district say Wichita needs to reduce its number of older, smaller schools and build new ones designed for the way kids learn today. They say a bond issue would not require a tax increase. Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld says the plan calls for rebuilding several elementary schools and two middle schools and closing nearly a dozen buildings. "If we want to continue to invest in our kids and we want to continue to invest in the future, it's important that we continue to invest in facilities," he explained. A learning center in northeast Wichita would be turned into an early childhood center, and a building south of East High would become a career center for construction trades.

2024 an Active Year for Tornadoes and Severe Storms

UNDATED (HPM) – It’s been an extremely active year for tornadoes and other severe storms in the middle of the U.S. Harvest Public Media reports that there were more than 6,000 severe storms across the country in May, many occurring in the Midwest and Great Plains. That makes last month the second-most active May for tornadoes and other big storms in the past 20 years. Weather conditions were ripe, according to Patrick Marsh, the chief of science and support for the national Storm Prediction Center. “We’ve had ingredients in place for supercell thunderstorms over the Plains for pretty much the entire month of May. And when you have that many of these kinds of thunderstorms, inevitably you will have an increase in tornadoes as well,” he added. Marsh and others studying storms anticipate tornado activity to wind down early this month. Beyond that, Marsh says it’s difficult to know exactly what to expect.

