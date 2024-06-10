Headlines for Monday, June 10, 2024

Heavy Rains Lead to Flooding in Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Heavy rains fell over portions of northeast and east-central Kansas over the weekend, causing flooding in several areas. The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings until Wednesday afternoon for the:



Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo , affecting Osage and Franklin counties

, affecting Osage and Franklin counties Cottonwood River near Emporia

Neosho River near Neosho Rapids, affecting Lyon County

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. People should be especially cautious at night when it's harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

==========

Kansas Trans Athlete Ban Hasn't Been Employed Yet

UNDATED (The Beacon) - A Kansas law banning transgender women and girls from female sports hasn’t prompted any specific cases yet. That's according to the Beacon. The Kansas State High School Activities Association and multiple public universities say the almost one-year-old ban didn’t prevent anyone from competing in any sports. The ban applies to sports from kindergarten through college. Republicans knew few athletes would be affected, but they argued it protected women’s and girls’ sports from unfair competition. Taryn Jones, with the LGBTQ rights group Equality Kansas, says the law is still harmful even if nobody has been officially banned. “It harms a lot of people in the trans community who don't feel safe and who don't feel welcome here anymore," she said. Jones also worries that trans athletes may not consider playing sports at all. “This has done real harm, even if it doesn't show in numbers.

==========

Bear Tunnels Out of Zoo Enclosure in Southeast Kansas, Almost Escapes

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) - Some tense moments Sunday at a zoo in southeast Kansas when a bear went missing. KSNW TV reports that the Siberian bear appeared to be missing from its enclosure at the Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence. Within minutes, the entire zoo was cleared of all visitors. A few minutes later, the bear was located. The female bear partially tunneled out of her enclosure and under the public viewing platform. City officials say the bear never made it out of the enclosure itself but was briefly out of sight of zoo workers. Staff members eventually coaxed the bear back into her pen.

==========

K-State Launches Agriculture Innovation Initiative

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas State University has broken ground on its Agriculture Innovation Initiative to attract more students from diverse backgrounds into the state’s ag industry. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas farmers are aging and there’s a need for a new generation to contribute to the multibillion dollar ag industry. K-State hopes to bolster its agriculture department with new buildings and programs to study the challenges Kansas farmers and ranchers face. Ernie Minton is dean of the College of Agriculture at K-State. He says the initiative will also focus on lesser-known parts of the industry, like the pet food corridor that stretches from Wichita to central Missouri. “In order to sustain a student population, we're going to have to find things that are also attractive to students from more urban settings,” he explained. The new academic programs are slated to start in 2026.

==========

Tick Season Underway Across Kansas and Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ticks are likely creeping around your neck of the woods. Entomologists say tick season generally runs from April to September and some of these ticks could be carrying crippling diseases. WIBW TV reports that ticks in Kansas can contain 4 virulent strains of bacteria that can make people sick, including Lyme disease. The best way to avoid getting a tick bite is to dress appropriately: wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts tucked into your pants can help. Insect repellant containing Deet can also help. But even with precautions, those who spend time in the woods should check their bodies after going outdoors.

==========

Wichita Announces New Homeless Shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The City of Wichita announced it's planning to use the former Park Elementary school as a new shelter for people who are homeless. KMUW reports that the city has been looking for a location for what it calls a multi-agency center: a facility with emergency shelter beds, affordable housing units and social services. Now, the city has settled on the former school north of downtown Wichita. Wichita Public Schools shuttered it earlier this year as the district faced a budget deficit. "Given its close proximity to multiple homeless service providers, the location is ideal for referrals and coordinated services...the project is also more financially feasible as the property will be effectively donated to the city," assistant city manager Troy Anderson explained. Anderson says the building will provide between 150 to 200 shelter beds. The city hopes to have it ready to use as a winter shelter this year.

==========

SNAP Benefits a Point of Contention in New Farm Bill

UNDATED (HPM) – The long overdue Farm Bill is finally making its way through Congress, after the House agriculture committee recently advanced a proposal. Harvest Public Media reports that food assistance has been one of the biggest sticking points. More than 41 million Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly to put food on the table. The program takes a lot of funding: about 80% of the Farm Bill’s massive budget goes to SNAP. In the House Farm Bill proposal, Republicans suggest placing limits on how the benefits are calculated. Megan Hamann is a community organizer with Nebraska Appleseed. She says the limits would take about $30 billion out of the program over the next 10 years, adding that "...while families wouldn't see their SNAP benefits go down in an immediate sense, their SNAP benefits would be increasingly less efficient as time goes on." Hamann says she’s hoping the Senate’s Farm Bill proposal can find support, which would increase eligibility for SNAP among other things. (Read more.)

==========

$150,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Robbery of KC Postal Carriers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City postal carriers were held up at gunpoint last month. Now, the U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of $150,000 that leads to an arrest. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for a suspect and two accomplices who robbed two letter carriers on May 29th. One robbery happened outside the Westport Post Office (200 Westport Road). The other robbery happened nearby the same day (at 39th and Warwick), around 5:30 pm. WDAF TV reports that the suspects were seen driving a red 2011 Dodge Charger with a broken rear passenger window. Last November, two men wearing masks pistol whipped another mail carrier in Kansas City and stole his keys.

The FBI and Kansas City Police are assisting in the investigation. The suspects face a minimum of five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine. Attempted robbery of a postal carrier is a federal offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 876-2455. The reference case is: No. 4318555-ROBB.

==========

Kansas Wildlife Officials Hope to Reintroduce Alligator Snapping Turtle to the State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks hope to reintroduce a species that hasn't been seen in the state for more than 30 years. Efforts are underway to bring the alligator snapping turtle back to Kansas. The last confirmed sighting of the reptile in Kansas was in 1991 in a tributary of the Verdigris River. The alligator snapping turtle is larger than the average snapping turtle, with a larger head, a hooked beak and star-shaped eyes. KSNT reports that the reptile can weigh more than 200 pounds and live for more than 100 years. The turtles used to be abundant in the Neosho and Verdigris Rivers near Emporia, but the population suffered greatly due to over-hunting. Wildlife officials hope to reintroduce the alligator snapping turtles by the fall of 2024.

==========

500+ Injured in Work Zone Accidents on Kansas Roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 500 people were injured in work zone crashes last year. That's according to data from the Kansas Department of Transportation. New statistics from KDOT show an increase in the number of crashes taking place in designated work zones. Six deadly crashes last year led to nine people being killed. KSNT reports that the leading causes of work zone crashes in Kansas are: inattention, following too closely, improper lane changes and speeding. State officials are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention, especially in designated work zones.

==========

