Headlines for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Kansas Leaders Hatch Plan to Lure KC Chiefs to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas legislative leaders are trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to Kansas. Top Republican leaders plan to use STAR bonds to finance the move. House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson said Tuesday that they would offer to let the Chiefs shape a plan for using state bonds to finance a new stadium in Kansas. The plan favored by Hawkins, Masterson and other Republicans would pay off ther bonds with sales and alcohol tax revenues generated in a designated area around the new stadium. This is similar to how the state and officials in Kansas City, Kansas, financed construction of NASCAR's Kansas Speedway and the adjacent shopping and entertainment district known as Village West. Lawmakers will consider the proposal during a special session set to convene June 18.

Kansas Leaders Try to Lure Kansas City Chiefs Away from Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — The state of Kansas is making a play to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to Kansas. Top legislative leader have intensified efforts to woo the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the state by offering to let the professional football franchise shape a plan for using state bonds to finance a new stadium in Kansas.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson said late yesterday (TUE) that the Legislature would consider the proposal during a special session set to convene June 18. The two leaders invited the Chiefs to weigh in on the plan in a May 23 letter to the team's chairman and CEO. Meanwhile, a new nonprofit group called Scoop and Score has launched a campaign for the proposal and registered 20 lobbyists. Scoop and Score started an online petition aimed at the Legislature, sent texts saying the Chiefs “deserve a permanent home in Kansas,” and registered 20 lobbyists to represent it at the Statehouse, including a former House speaker and some of the state's most prominent contract lobbyists.

Kansas officials saw an opening in early April after voters on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metropolitan area decisively refused to extend a local sales tax used to keep up the complex housing the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium, home to professional baseball’s Kansas City Royals. “Your insights and expertise are invaluable in shaping the success of this project,” Hawkins and Masterson said in their letter. “Your organization’s stature and experience in professional sports will help shape our understanding and ensure that this initiative aligns with the interests of all stakeholders involved.”

The lobbyists who registered to represent Scoop and Score included Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area businessman who served as Kansas House speaker from 2017 through 2022. His former legislative chief of staff, Paje Resner, also registered, and she was listed as the group’s incorporator when it filed its articles of incorporation with the state on May 13.

Hunt told reporters in April that the Chiefs would take “a broader perspective” about the team’s future home after the vote in Missouri. The Chiefs had hoped to use their share of the local sales tax to help pay for an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead.

The plan favored by Hawkins, Masterson and other members of the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature would pay off bonds for a new stadium with sales and alcohol tax revenues generated in a designated area around the stadium. It would be similar to how the state and officials in Kansas City, Kansas, financed construction of NASCAR's Kansas Speedway and an adjacent shopping and entertainment district. “We are poised to make the Kansas City Chiefs even stronger,” Hawkins and Masterson said in their letter. “It also promises to be a victory for Kansas taxpayers and a game-changer for our state’s economy.”

Some legislators were pushing a similar proposal to build new stadiums in Kansas for both the Chiefs and the Royals before lawmakers adjourned their annual session May 1, but the plan never came to a vote. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called the special session to consider broad tax cuts after vetoing three previous tax plans, but legislators can consider whatever they want.

The earlier stadium-financing proposal faced opposition from Americans for Prosperity-Kansas, a small-government, low-tax group long against the use of such bonds and influential with Republicans. Critics have argued that using the bonds for big projects represents the state picking economic winners and losers instead of the free market.

Ascension Still Working to Restore Electronic Access to Health Records One Month After Cyberattack

UNDATED (KNS) - Healthcare company Ascension is still grappling with a massive, multi-state cyberattack. Ascension officials say they are still working to restore access to electronic health records in Kansas and other states. They hope to have that access restored by the end of next week. The health care system suffered a cyberattack in early May. The company hasn't said whether patient data was compromised. Ascension operates 140 hospitals, clinics and nursing homes in 18 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Another Florida Resident Accused of Election Fraud in Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) - A Florida woman is accused of committing election fraud in Kansas, allegedly forging petition signatures. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says 47-year-old Jamie Johnson, of Dade City, Florida, has been behind bars in Nebraska since May 29, following an investigation by authorities in Nebraska and in Johnson County, Kansas.

Jamie Johnson is facing several counts of election fraud in Johnson County, Kansas - including 18 counts of forgery and one count of election perjury. Prosecutors accuse her of forging signatures on a petition to make "No Labels" an officially recognized political party in Kansas. She's the second Florida resident accused of committing election fraud in Kansas. In February, George Andrews, also of Dade City, Florida, was arrested on similar allegations.

GOP State Representative Brenda Landwehr Won't Seek Re-Election

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Several Kansas lawmakers have announced they will not seek reelection this fall, including Representative Brenda Landwehr. The Wichita Republican advanced a conservative agenda as chair of the House health committee. She led opposition to Medicaid expansion and abortion rights. She withdrew minutes before the Monday filing deadline, citing family reasons, and endorsed Republican newcomer Jill Ward.

Wichita State University political scientist Neal Allen

says this could be part of a larger strategy to influence who runs for her seat next. “Her stepping down just before the filing deadline, and then endorsing a chosen successor, does box out other Republicans. And this is a fairly common thing that happens in Kansas and all over the country,” he clarified. Allen says Democrats could aim for Landwehr’s House seat as they try to break a Republican supermajority this fall. Landwehr’s northeast Wichita district voted for Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in 2022.

Chair of Kansas Senate Education Committee Won't Seek Re-Election

UNDATED (KNS) – The Republican lawmaker who chairs the Education Committee in the Kansas Senate is not running for re-election this year. State Senator Molly Baumgardner withdrew her filing for Senate District 37, south of Kansas City, as Monday's noon deadline approached. The Kansas News Service reports that Baumgardner has served in the Kansas Senate since 2014. She pushed for the creation of the state’s Dyslexia Task Force in 2018 and the Kansas Blueprint for Literacy, which was adopted earlier this spring.

Republican Doug Shane filed to run for Baumgardner’s seat. His opponent will be Democrat Sherry Giebler, a counselor and community volunteer.

GOP Representative Les Mason Dies Age 69

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a state lawmaker who died this week. Representative Les Mason of McPherson died Monday at age 69 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The GOP lawmaker represented the McPherson area for 10 years and was seeking re-election this November.

Kansas Revenues Fall Far Short of Expectations for May

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas tax collections fell far short of expectations in May, after a revenue spike the previous month. The Kansas News Service reports that the state brought in about $660 million in taxes last month, 20 percent less than predicted. Kansas took in less than half of what was anticipated in corporate income taxes. Personal income taxes were also well below the forecast. But those May numbers might be a result of higher collections in April. The Kansas Department of Revenue says faster processing of tax payments inflated revenue in April and led to lower numbers in May. The shortfall comes two weeks before lawmakers hold a special session to consider state tax cuts.

Interactive Map Educates Kansans About Prescription Drug Savings Program

UNDATED (KNS) – A recently published interactive map helps Kansans learn which hospitals in the state participate in a federal drug savings program called 340B. The Kansas News Service reports that the map, created by the Alliance for Integrity and Reform of 340B, also highlights news articles exposing hospitals that misuse the program. Nicole Longo, a representative for the alliance, says 340B was originally designed as a way for hospitals that serve low-income communities to lower prescription drug costs. But Longo says some hospitals profit by marking up the price of the discounted drugs, making patients pay more. “The website and tool is to help everyday people get a better sense of how the 340B program works in their state and to give them the information they need to ask their hospitals what they’re doing with the program,” she explained. Longo says more than 90 hospitals in Kansas are part of the 340B program.

Tick-Related Illnesses on the Rise in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (KCUR) – Cases of tick-related illnesses are increasing in Kansas and Missouri as summers get longer and hotter. One of those diseases is alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS. That's an allergy to red meat that usually occurs after a tick bite. Taylor Harris with the Platte County Health Department in Missouri suggests wearing long clothing and using insect repellent if you go into the woods or areas with long grass, cautioning that “...after you are out in woody areas, be sure to examine yourself and even your pets for ticks and try to remove those immediately.” Symptoms of AGS usually appear a few hours after eating. They range from hives to vomiting to a life-threatening drop in blood pressure.

