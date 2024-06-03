Headlines for Monday, June 3, 2024

Man Claims He Was Abducted in Oklahoma, Escaped Captors in Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) - Authorities in Kansas and Nebraska are looking for two men accused of kidnapping another man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the bizarre and unfolding case in which a man in Oberlin, Kansas, told police he had been abducted and held histage by two men. Late Saturday morning, the victim told police he had been kidnapped from a bar in Oklahoma and was held captive until he was able to escape in Decatur County, Kansas. Authorities in Kansas and Nebraska are currently trying to locate two suspects: a white male and a black male, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

==========

Kansas Senator Working to Speed Up Mail Delivery in Kansas City Area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - Slow mail delivery has been plaguing the Kansas City area and now, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says he's trying to do something about it. Marshall helped secure an audit of U.S. mail services at Kansas City's mail processing and distribution Center. As part of the audit, the USPS Office of Inspector General will conduct a thorough review of delivery operations and property conditions at post offices in KCK, Mission and Kansas City, Missouri.

"This audit is a great first step in getting much-needed answers for the Kansas City area communities who deserve reliable mail services," Marshall said. "We have been sounding the alarm on these delays for months and are now in close contact with the USPS. This audit represents a significant step toward improving services for Kansans," he said

The Kansas-Missouri region has been significantly affected by mail delivery delays, with some of the worst performance data of any region in the country. According to the USPS's online service performance dashboard, less than 68% of First-Class Mail is delivered on time, with an average delivery time of over three days.

==========

Smallest School District in Kansas Close to Closure

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – The smallest school district in the state - Healy, in western Kansas - is on the verge of closing because of low student enrollment. It's a trend that could affect other rural schools in Kansas.

Healy Public Schools has seen student enrollment drop by nearly half since 2021. Only 21 students were enrolled this year. Projections from Wichita State University show rural counties in Kansas could lose up to half of their population in the next 50 years, further stressing school districts and their budgets. Lawmakers passed a bill to stop funding from going to a school district with no students attending classes there. But that could complicate funding allocations as rural school districts consolidate or share students and resources. Healy Superintendent Jeff Jones declined to comment on the potential closure.

==========

Former Overland Park Police Officer Lands Job as Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (JoCoPost) – A former Overland Park police sergeant accused of mishandling charity funds has landed a new law enforcement job, one county over. The Johnson County Post reports that Tim Tinnin was one of four Overland Park officers accused of mishandling funds for a charity intended to help the families of fallen police officers. An audit found the officers disbursed thousands of dollars to themselves to pay for personal expenses. They were never charged with any crimes, but all four resigned from the Overland Park police department last year. In January, Tinnin was hired as a deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a statement that a background check found evidence that Tinnin did, in fact, take charity money to help pay his family’s bills. But Armbrister says it was a mistake, and Tinnin deserves the “opportunity to show this is not who he is."

==========

Summer Temps Rising in Midwest and Plains

UNDATED (KNS) - Summers are bringing more unpleasantly hot and humid days to the Midwest and Great Plains than in the past. Over the past half century, average summer temperatures have risen in the middle of the country. That’s according to Climate Central, a nonprofit group that compiles weather data. Compared with 1970, St. Louis now gets an extra three weeks per summer of hotter-than-usual weather. Topeka gets an extra two weeks. Wichita, an extra week. Kansas City, a few days. At night, those cities don’t cool off as much as they used to. Yet, the Midwest isn’t warming as quickly as some other parts of the country, like the Southwest and the East Coast.

==========

Emerald Ash Borer Detected in Lyon County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) – Tree experts say the Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Agriculture recently confirmed the presence of the damaging insect in Emporia. Lyon County is now the 14th county in Kansas confirmed to have the invasive insect. The beetle is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states. The pest was first discovered in Kansas 12 years ago, in Wyandotte County.

The Emerald Ash Borer – as its name suggests – is a green, invasive, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by eating tissues under the bark. Adult beetles are known to emerge in mid-to-late-May. Tree experts at Kansas State University say early detection and proper treatment can save some of the infected trees.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Majority: State Constitution Does Not Include a Right to Vote

UNDATED (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court offered a mixed bag in a ruling Friday that combined several challenges to a 2021 election law, siding with state officials on one provision, reviving challenges to others and offering the possibility that at least one will be halted before this year's general election.

But it was the ballot signature verification measure's majority opinion — which stated there is no right to vote enshrined in the Kansas Constitution's Bill of Rights — that drew fiery dissent from three of the court's seven justices.

The measure requires election officials to match the signatures on advance mail ballots to a person’s voter registration record. The state Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s dismissal of that lawsuit, but the majority rejected arguments from voting rights groups that the measure violates state constitutional voting rights.

In fact, Justice Caleb Stegall, writing for the majority, said that the dissenting justices wrongly accused the majority of ignoring past precedent, holding that the court has not identified a “fundamental right to vote” within the state constitution. “It simply is not there,” Stegall wrote.

Justice Eric Rosen, one of the three who dissented, shot back: “It staggers my imagination to conclude Kansas citizens have no fundamental right to vote under their state constitution.”

Conversely, the high court unanimously sided with the challengers of a different provision that makes it a crime for someone to give the appearance of being an election official. Voting rights groups, including Kansas League of Women Voters and the nonprofit Loud Light, argued the measure suppresses free speech and their ability to register voters as some might wrongly assume volunteers are election workers, putting them at risk of criminal prosecution. A Shawnee County District Court judge had earlier rejected the groups' request for an emergency injunction, saying that impersonation of a public official is not protected speech.

But the high court faulted the new law, noting that it doesn't include any requirement that prosecutors show intent by a voter registration volunteer to misrepresent or deceive people into believing they're an election official, and it thus “criminalizes honest speech” where “occasional misunderstandings” are bound to occur, Stegall wrote in the majority opinion. “As such, it sweeps up protected speech in its net,” Stegall said. Because the lawsuit over the false impersonation law's constitutionality is likely to succeed, the state Supreme Court ordered the lower court to reconsider issuing an emergency injunction against it.

“For three years now, Kansas League of Women Voters volunteers have been forced to severely limit their assistance of voters due to this ambiguous and threatening law," said Martha Pint, president of the chapter. "The League’s critical voter assistance work is not a crime, and we are confident this provision will be quickly blocked when the case returns to the district court.” Loud Light executive director Davis Hammet said he hopes the lower court “will stop the irreparable harm caused daily by the law and allow us to resume voter registration before the general election."

Neither Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab nor state Attorney General Kris Kobach responded to requests for comment on that portion of the high court's ruling. Instead, in a joint statement, Schwab and Kobach focus on the high court's language bolstering the signature verification law and its upholding of a provision that says individuals may collect no more than 10 advance ballots to submit to election officials. "This ruling allows us to preserve reasonable election security laws in Kansas,” Schwab said.

Supporters have argued the ballot collection restriction combats “ballot harvesting” and limits voter fraud. The GOP-led Legislature passed it over a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Critics have said it's a Republican reaction to baseless claims that the 2020 election was not valid, which prompted a wave of misinformation and voter suppression laws across the country.

Last year, the Kansas Court of Appeals reinstated a lawsuit challenging the ballot collection limitation and the signature verification, saying both impair the right to vote. But the high court upheld the limit on ballot collections, saying “voters have numerous avenues available to deliver their ballots” and that ballot collecting doesn't fall within the parameters of free speech.

Kobach defended the majority's opinion as “well-reasoned” and confirms that the Legislature has the constitutional authority to establish proofs “to ensure voters are who they say they are.” “And that is exactly what Kansas’s signature verification requirement is," Kobach said.

==========

Sunday Presentation in Emporia Covers History of the Kansas Historical Society

EMPORIA, Kan. (KPR) - No doubt you've heard of the Kansas Historical Society, which collects and catalogues the history of Kansas. But what about the history of the Historical Society itself? This Sunday afternoon in Emporia, the Executive Director of the organization, Patrick Zollner, will present the History of the Kansas Historical Society. The free presentation begins at 2 pm Sunday at Red Rocks State Historic Site, the former home of writer and publisher William Allen White. Zollner will also discuss the redesign of the Kansas History Museum in Topeka.

==========

K-State Baseball Team Advances to NCAA Super-Regionals

UNDATED (KPR) - The Kansas State baseball team has advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2013. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend, the Wildcats defeated Southeast Missouri State, 7-2. In the second inning, K-State sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs. The Wildcats added three more in the third for a 7-0 lead and held SEMO in check until the eighth when the Redhawks scored their only runs. K-State’s big hitter for the weekend was Chuck Ingram, a senior from Belton, Missouri, who played three seasons at Wichita State before transferring to the Wildcats program. Ingram went 7-for-11 with two homers and drove in six runs at the regional.

K-State will play at the University of Virginia in a best-of-three series this weekend. The winner of the super-regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

==========

