Headlines for Thursday, May 30, 2024

Ascension Healthcare Workers Still Dealing with Effects of Cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Health providers say care at Ascension hospitals and clinics in Kansas is still impacted by a cyberattack that hit the health nonprofit three weeks ago. The Kansas News Service reports that nurses say they’re still locked out of many systems, including one that reduces medication dosing errors. Lisa Watson is in the nurses' union at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. She says the prolonged outage makes it harder for nurses to care for patients, adding that “...we are put in a situation where the double checks are gone. And this is a recipe for disaster.” Ascension did not respond to a request for comment. In a recent news release, a spokesperson said access to some network systems could begin to be restored this week. Ascension has not said whether hackers obtained patients’ private health information.

Another Lawsuit Filed in Connection with Marion County Newspaper Raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with a raid by law enforcement in Marion, Kansas last summer. KMUW reports that former vice mayor Ruth Herbel has named several past and current city officials in her federal suit. She also is suing former police Chief Gideon Cody. Herbel’s home was searched along with the Marion County Record newspaper in August. Cody said at the time that police were investigating possible identity theft. A warrant for the search was later ruled invalid, and Cody resigned in October. Herbel and her husband are seeking damages in excess of $75 thousand dollars.

Kansas Special Legislative Session on Tax Cuts Set to Begin in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that she will call a special legislative session on tax cuts beginning June 18. The move comes after the Democratic governor vetoed three Republican plans to cut taxes this year, setting up a high-stakes election-year tussle with the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature. “I am committed to working with the Legislature to deliver responsible, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans,” Kelly said in a statement. “A special session provides the opportunity for bipartisan collaboration on comprehensive tax relief that does not threaten Kansas’ solid fiscal foundation. By working together, we can swiftly come to a compromise to put more money back into Kansans’ pockets.”

Hear what the governor says about tax cuts and Medicaid expansion.

Haskell Regents Oppose Development Near Wetlands, Seek Return of Hundreds of Acres to School Property

UNDATED (KNS) – The Haskell Indian Nations University regents are opposing development near the wetlands south of Lawrence. The Kansas News Service reports that the Haskell National Board of Regents fears damage to the wetland habitat. It also wants a ground-penetrating radar study to search for the remains of Native American children who died while fleeing forced boarding and cultural assimilation in the 1800s. Brittany Hall, president of the regents, said “...that was the time where children were taken away from their homes. They were stolen. They were not given a choice.” In addition, the Haskell regents are asking Baker University to return hundreds of acres of wetlands to the university. The federal government gave Baker University hundreds of acres of Haskell land for free in the 1960s. Baker declined to comment on the idea of returning the land.

Baker University trustees voted against selling part of the Baker Wetlands. But developers are still pursuing a separate 177 acre commercial and housing project that abuts the Baker Wetlands. The Army Corps of Engineers is considering a permit application.

Fifth Grader's Fundraiser Cleared His School of Meal Debt; School Names Award for Him

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) – As the school year drew to a close, Daken Kramer worried about children who owed money for meals at his school. So the enterprising fifth grader decided to do something about it.

Daken, 11, posted a video last month challenging friends, family, and even strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. He was apparently convincing: He raised $7,370 — more than double his original goal of $3,500. It paid off all the debt at his school and provided nearly $4,000 to reduce meal debt at Blue Springs High School, as well. Daken, in a phone interview Wednesday, said he simply wanted to do something nice. “It was my last year," the soon-to-be middle schooler said. “I just wanted to do something kind to say thank you to the school.”

Nearly 30% of the 15,000 students in the Blue Springs School District are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, according to state data. Even at that lower cost, some students at the district's 20 schools can't keep up. Overall, the district has a meal debt of around $235,000.

Daken's video was posted April 12 on his mom's Facebook page. “Daken wanted to do something special as a thank you to his school, and has VERY high hopes for this project. I’m so proud of him for wanting to help others,” Vanessa wrote at the time. When his efforts made the local news, donations began to pour in from across the country. “Great job Daken looking out for the less fortunate in your community — you saw a problem and rose to the occasion to help,” wrote a New Jersey donor who gave $100. “You are a great leader and a role model.”

His school agreed. During fifth grade graduation May 21, Daken's teacher, Kristi Haley, announced that an annual award will be named after him — the Daken Kramer Legacy Award — to honor students who go above and beyond. “It's your heart, your drive, your determination and your grit to help others that inspires us," Haley said at the ceremony. “It was amazing," Daken said. "It definitely made me feel special.”

Eight states — California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont — make school meals free to all students regardless of income, even after the pandemic. Vanessa said that it would be great if Missouri joined them and that if not, maybe her son's act of kindness can inspire others. “I'm trying to teach my kids that if the people who have the power to make a difference won't, it's OK to step up and be that person that will make a difference,” Vanessa said.

Program Provides Free Meals for Kids Through Summertime

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Some schools and other sites across Kansas will offer free meals for kids this summer. The free meals are part of an annual program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For kids who rely on free meals at school, summer can be a hungry time. But again this summer, hundreds of sites across Kansas are serving free meals to anyone 18 or younger. Adrea Katzenmeier with the Wichita school district says the summer food program ensures that children won’t go hungry. Many sites serve breakfast and lunch. “That’s what we’re about, we’re about feeding kids. Some kids don’t have food at home, and this gives them the opportunity to have free food.” The meals are free for any child, and there’s no qualifying paperwork. To find a site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 3-0-4-3-0-4.

KU Rewards Athletic Director Goff with Long-Term Contract and Large Raise

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — University of Kansas athletic director Travis Goff has signed a seven-year contract extension that keeps him with the Jayhawks through 2031 and includes a hefty raise starting at $1.3 million a year. The school announced Goff's new deal Wednesday. Goff had originally signed a five-year contract that paid him $700,000 a year. Goff's title will also change to Director of Athletics/Vice Chancellor of Athletics, according to the university's release.

Goff's base salary will increase by $40,000 a year the next three years of the deal, then go up by $50,000 a year after that until he will earn $1.570 million by the end of the agreement. “Travis has proven to be among the most respected athletic directors in the country and terrific fit for KU at this moment in our history,” said Douglas A. Girod, chancellor of the University of Kansas.

Goff, a graduate of Kansas, became head of the Jayhawks athletics in April 2021. Before that, he served in athletic administration at Northwestern and Tulane. Goff thanked Girod for his continued trust. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue leading Kansas athletics through a pivotal time,” he said.

Kansas State Troopers Report 21 DUI Arrests, 3 Deaths over Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over Memorial Day weekend, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it arrested 21 people for driving under the influence. State troopers say they issued 840 speeding tickets, 565 warnings and 92 safety belt citations to motorists in Kansas during the long holiday weekend. KSNT reports that the highway patrol also assisted with a triple fatality crash. Three people were killed in a non-DUI crash Saturday in Morris County. All three crash victims were residents of Minnesota.

Kansas Becomes First in the Nation to Adopt New Option for Teens in Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of Kansas foster children face aging out of the state’s care at age 18 without a family or a safety net. That can lead to issues like homelessness. A new state law aims to help by letting teenage foster children choose a relative or close friend to serve as their permanent custodian. (Read more.)

Orange Maggots Swarm into Northeast Kansas Farm Fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An insect expert with Kansas State University is warning farmers to be on the lookout for a new threat that is devouring crops in northeast Kansas. Anthony Zukoff, an entomologist with K-State, says the soybean gall midge is currently causing problems for farmers in Nemaha and Marshall counties. The pest can make life difficult for soybean farmers, potentially devastating production. KSNT reports that the soybean gall midge appears as a tiny fly which lays eggs in soybean fields. The eggs lead to maggots which begin feeding on soybean stems. Zukoff says any farmer who sees bright orange maggots should reach out to a local extension agent for help. Zukoff also encourages people concerned with the spread of the soybean gall midge to follow the Soybean Gall Midge Alert Network for updates on the problem.

