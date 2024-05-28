Headlines for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Kansas Workshops Held to Discuss Bird Flu, Livestock Industry

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KND) - The nation's livestock industry is concerned about recent reports of avian influenza. Dairy famers are especially concerned. This Thursday (May 30) in Manhattan, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will present a series of workshops to talk about such concerns. Justin Smith, animal health commissioner for KDA, says eight workshops are scheduled this summer across Kansas. He says the workshops are split into two parts - an afternoon session for county officials and an evening session for veterinarians and farmers. Smith says they’ll discuss things like highly pathogenic avian influenza, or the bird flu, and how to manage it, as well as other types of emergency management for livestock. He says they’ll also leave room to hear from attendees. “We want these regional meetings to be a conversation. So we'll get feedback from them about what you know is concerning to them and and what we need to be addressing. ” The first workshop is in Manhattan. The workshops are free to attend but registration on KDA’s website is required.

Survey: Wichita Teachers Concerned About District

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Wichita has the state's largest school district and nearly two-thirds of the teachers who work there think the district is headed in the wrong direction. Research conducted by a Wichita State University professor also shows educators are frustrated by student behavior and a perceived lowering of standards. Katie Warren heads United Teachers of Wichita, which commissioned the study. She says teachers need resources to achieve the district’s goals. “It’s nice to be able to say, ‘We’re going to do this, this and this.’ But then, how is this going to impact their workload? How are we going to support them with these changes?” Most Wichita teachers have positive perceptions of the school where they work and the district as a whole. District leaders say results were likely affected by timing. The survey went out in late spring, when Wichita was grappling with budget cuts and school closures.

Remembering the First U.S. Monkey to Fly into Space: Miss Able, from Southeast Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) - It was on this date, 65 years ago, that a Kansas-born monkey was placed inside a rocket and launched into space. On May 28, 1959, the U.S. Army launched Miss Able, a rhesus monkey, and Miss Baker, a squirrel monkey, into orbit. Miss Able was born on Monkey Island... at the Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, Kansas. The two monkeys were placed aboard a Jupiter missile for their mission. Both primates survived the flight, but Miss Able - the Kansas-born monkey - died a few days later. During an operation to remove an infected electrode, she died from a reaction to the anesthesia.

Dozens of non-human primates flew in the U.S. space program, but the first monkeys sent into space by the U.S. were Miss Able and Miss Baker, 65 years ago today.

Seven Parachute to Safety Before Plane Crashes in Missouri

BUTLER, Mo. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident in western Missouri where a plane crashed but all seven people on board survived by parachuting out of the plane. It all happened at the Butler airport, about 65 miles south of Kansas City, over the weekend. Six parachuters and the pilot jumped to safety just before their small plane crashed into a hay field. The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down Saturday afternoon near Butler Memorial Airport. Seven people were aboard but fortunately, they were on a recreational skydiving excursion and were all wearing parachutes. All six passengers and the pilot were all able to jump to safety. The plane was a total loss. The wreckage was found in a field east of the runways at Butler Memorial Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Cessna.

Crews Clean Up Following Lawrence Rail Freight Car Spill

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Fire crews responded to a leaking rail car in north Lawrence over the weekend. The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Department contacted CHEMTREC -- a national chemical response call center -- and confirmed that the leaking material was a solution of magnesium chloride, commonly used for de-icing paved roads and dust abatement on non-paved roads. There were no injuries reported from the leak. A previous leak of the same material occurred at the same location in September, 2023.

Kansas Becomes First in the Nation to Adopt New Option for Teens in Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Hundreds of Kansas foster children face aging out of the state’s care at age 18 without a family or a safety net. That can lead to issues like homelessness. A new state law aims to help by letting teenage foster children choose a relative or close friend to serve as their permanent custodian. (Read more.)

Experts Warn of Harmful Bites During Summer Tick Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Ticks drink the blood of humans and other mammals and they can carry serious, sometimes deadly diseases. KCUR reports that ticks are especially prevalent in summer months. In Missouri and Kansas there are three common ticks to watch out for: the American dog tick, the Lone Star Tick, and the deer tick. Stephanie Kemp is Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center’s Assistant Manager. She says it’s important to protect yourself from bites. “When you're checking for ticks on your body. Look around your hairline, around your ears, your underarm area. Anywhere where clothing is going to be tight to the skin,” she warned. Kemp says to consult a doctor if you experience symptoms of tick-borne illness.

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Hold Workshops on Livestock Industry

High Hopes for Kansas Wheat Crop

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - This year's Kansas wheat crop is now projected to be better than previously thought. This year's crop could be the best since 2021. Better-than-average yields are projected and now, the experts say Kansas wheat farmers could harvest 290 million bushels. Aaron Harries, with the Kansas Wheat Commission, says this year's harvest will be much better, adding that "...last year, we were down around 200 million bushels, so... a significant improvement over that." But by Kansas standards, it's not a cause for celebration. The harvest is still expected to be about 20 million bushels below the five-year Kansas average.

Study: Kansas and Missouri Drivers Among Worst in the Nation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A new national study claims Kansas and Missouri have some of the worse drivers in the nation. According to the Kansas City Star, the personal finance publication Forbes Advisorcompared all 50 states across key metrics, like the total number of fatal car accidents and number of DUI arrests per 100,000 licensed drivers. The results? Kansas and Missouri are both in the top 10 for the worst drivers in the United States. According to Forbes, Kansas was named the eighth worst, while Missouri ranked 10th worst in the country.

K-State Selected to Play in NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

UNDATED (USA Today) – Kansas State University has been selected to play in the NCAA Division I College Baseball Tournament as one of 64 invited teams. The Wildcats will play on Friday, May 31, in the Fayetteville, Arkansas regional bracket. K-State enters the tournament with a 32-24 record. The KU Jayhawks did not receive a bid. The eight top teams in the tournament will play in the double-elimination College World Series in Omaha beginning June 14th, with the top two playing in the best-of-three College World Series final beginning June 22.

Kansas City Chiefs Visit White House Friday

WASHINGTON (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the White House Friday. It will be the team's second trip to the White House in two years. The reigning Super Bowl champions also won the previous Super Bowl and visited the White House in June of last year. The Chiefs will visit the nation's capital May 31. No further details were released by the White House.

