Headlines for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

$5,000 Reward Posted in Double-Murder Case in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A $5,000 reward has been offered for information in an unsolved double-homicide case in Labette County, Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for killing two people in a home in Mound Valley in October of 2022. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the murders of 39-year-old Jason Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda Pound, of Mound Valley. Their bodies were discovered by a friend in October of 2022 but investigators believe the murders may have happened up to a month prior to their discovery. Both Bakken and Pound were shot.

Anyone with information - no matter how small the detail might be - is urged to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

==========

Abortion Providers Object to New Kansas Law

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas abortion providers say a state law set to take effect this summer is unconstitutional. They want to expand an existing lawsuit opposing several Kansas abortion restrictions. The new law will make doctors ask patients why they’re getting an abortion and then report that data to state officials. Officials must publish the data twice a year. Emily Wales, with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says the law is designed to shame abortion patients. “And those conversations that happen in the exam room are private, they're confidential, they are in no way something that the Legislature should have access to," she said. Abortion providers are trying to add a legal challenge of the new law to their existing lawsuit against other state abortion restrictions. That case is set to go to trial next year. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the state will oppose the effort to expand the case. Anti-abortion advocates say the new law will help pro-life groups better assist women with unplanned pregnancies.

==========

Ascension Hospitals Still Dealing with Ransomware Attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR/NPR) - Ascension hospital system, one of the largest in the country, is still dealing with a ransomware attack. Ascension has facilities in Kansas and 18 other states, where it operates 140 hospitals. One of those hospitals is Ascension Via Cristi in Wichita, a Level One trauma center, and one of only two in the city. After the cyberattack earlier this month, Ascension had to switch to paper charts, causing delays and frustration. It remains unclear when Ascension's computer systems will be restored.

==========

Advocates Meet in Topeka to Present Clemency Case for Woman Who Murdered Lawrence Man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Advocates are seeking clemency for Sarah Gonzales-McLinn, a woman convicted in 2014 of killing 52-year-old Hal Sasko, a Lawrence businessman. The woman's supporters say the jury that convicted her was never told about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the man she killed. Clemency advocates are presenting an informational session Wednesday at 6 pm at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library.

Advocates also held a public meeting in Lawrence Monday night, where they relayed the story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn. She was 19 years old when she brutally murdered 52-year-old businessman Hal Sasko in the Lawrence home they shared. But the jury that convicted her wasn’t allowed to hear about how Sasko turned from father figure to sexual predator, or how he used drugs and financial coercion to enslave the troubled teen who had turned to him for help. With that abuse now documented, advocates are seeking public support for the clemency request they’ve submitted to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. So far, there's been no word from the governor's office on what action - if any - might be taken on the woman's behalf.

==========

Kansas Senator Raises Concerns About Possible Sale of Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is raising concerns about the potential sale of Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita to Boeing. Moran is worried about the effect such a sale could have on Spirit's defense contract work. Boeing has reportedly been in talks to acquire Spirit since March. Both companies came under scrutiny in January when a panel on a Boeing airliner blew out in mid-flight. Spirit is Wichita’s largest private employer and one of the largest employers in the state. Primarily, the company focuses on making parts for Boeing’s commercial aircrafts. But it also contracts with some defense suppliers. Moran worries the potential merger could eliminate those defense contracts and affect hundreds of Spirit employees. "The goal is to make sure that in the negotiations with Spirit and Boeing, that that work is not forgotten," he said. Spirit announced last week that it would lay off more than 400 workers due to a slowdown in production.

==========

NWS: 2 EF1 Tornadoes Hit Central Kansas Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A stormy Sunday that featured straight-line winds of 100 miles-per-hour in several areas of Kansas also produced a pair of tornadoes. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Russell and Ellsworth counties Sunday afternoon. KSNT reports that severe storms near Hays tracked east and generally along I-70, producing a few tornadoes along the way.

The first EF1-rated tornado touched down about two miles northwest of Russell and was on the ground for about 10 minutes. It caused minimal damage, mostly to power poles. A second EF1 tornado touched down about five miles northeast of Wilson. This tornado was on the ground for about five minutes.

Harvey County, in south-central Kansas, suffered extensive storm damage Sunday, but meteorologists say the damage in Burrton, Halstead and Newton was caused by severe straight-line winds and not a tornado.

==========

Tornado Kills Multiple People in Iowa as Powerful Storms Tear Across Midwest

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP/KPR) — An undisclosed number of people were killed when a tornado tore through a small Iowa town and left a wide swath of obliterated homes, crumpled cars and splintered trees. The tornado destroyed much of the town of Greenfield. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says at least a dozen people were injured amid widespread devastation in Greenfield. He and other officials did not immediately say how many people had been killed. Outside the town, massive wind turbines were buckled and twisted to the ground by the twister. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she planned to visit Greenfield on Wednesday morning.

After devastating Greenfield, a town of 2,000, on Tuesday, the storms moved eastward to pummel parts of Illinois and Wisconsin, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers in the two states.

The deadly twister that slammed Iowa came amid a historically bad season for tornadoes in the U.S. at a time when climate change is heightening the severity of storms around the world. April had the second highest number of tornadoes on record in the U.S.

Through Tuesday, there have been 27% more tornadoes in the country than average. The preliminary count for this year of 859 is the highest since 2017 and is significantly more than the average of 676 through May 21, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Nearly 700 of the tornadoes have been in April and May.

Iowa has had the most tornadoes this year with 81, followed by Texas with 74 and Kansas and Ohio each with 66.

Greenfield's hospital was among the buildings that were damaged in the town, which meant that at least a dozen people who were hurt had to be taken to facilities elsewhere, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. “Sadly we can confirm that there have been fatalities,” Dinkla said at a news conference Tuesday night, without specifying how many. “We’re still counting at this time.”

The tornado destroyed much of Greenfield, which is located about 55 miles southwest of Des Moines, during a day that saw multiple tornadoes, giant hail and heavy rain in several states. The National Weather Service said it received 23 tornado reports Tuesday, with most in Iowa, and one each in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

A tornado also apparently took down several 250-foot wind turbines in southwest Iowa. Some of the turbines caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air. Wind farms are built to withstand tornadoes, hurricanes and other powerful winds.

==========

KU Takes Control in Ninth Inning to Beat K-State in Big 12 Tournament Opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Cranton struck out two in the ninth inning to help earn his seventh save and No. 7 seed Kansas held off sixth-seeded Kansas State 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas (30-21), which is playing in the tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017-19, avenged last year's season-ending 7-1 tournament loss to Kansas State to advance to the winner's bracket. Kansas State (31-23) also continues in the double-elimination tournament.

Kansas broke a tie in the ninth when Lenny Ashby sent a fly ball to the wall, resulting in a triple and Collier Cranford hit a sacrifice fly to bring in pinch runner Sam Hunt.

Cranton struck out the first two batters, then got the previously 3-for-3 Kaelen Culpepper to fly out.

Kansas opened the scoring in the fourth when Ben Hartl hit a solo shot to left center for his 11th homer of the season.

Culpepper tied it with an RBI single in the fifth. Culpepper and David Bishop each went 3 for 4.

Kansas starter Evan Shaw allowed only one run and four hits in five innings, while striking out six. Reliever Tegan Cain (1-2) retired the side in order in the eighth to help earn his first win of the season.

Tyson Neighbors (1-2) took the loss for Kansas State.

==========

No Assault Charges Against Chiefs Player in Nightclub Case

DALLAS, Texas - A Dallas photographer won't press charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after an alleged nightclub assault. But it's not the end of Rice's legal troubles. A Dallas police spokesperson confirmed the man signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, but the investigation is ongoing. According to the police report, the photographer left a late-night party at a club downtown. The report says he returned at the request of a man who asked the photographer to look at Instagram messages on his phone. That man - who news outlets confirmed was Rice - allegedly punched the photographer in the face. Rice still faces eight criminal charges and now lawsuits tied to a multivehicle crash on North Central Expressway in March.

==========

