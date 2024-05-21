Headlines for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Clemency Urged for Woman Convicted of Lawrence Murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Advocates are seeking clemency for Sarah Gonzales-McLinn, a woman convicted in 2014 of killing 52-year-old Hal Sasko, a Lawrence businessman. The woman's supporters say the jury that convicted her was never told about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the man she killed. Those advocates held a public meeting in Lawrence Monday night. Sarah Gonzales-McLinn was 19 when she brutally murdered 52-year-old businessman Hal Sasko in the Lawrence home they shared. But the jury that convicted her wasn’t allowed to hear about how Sasko turned from father figure to sexual predator. How he used drugs and financial coercion to enslave the troubled teen who turned to him for help. With that abuse now documented, advocates are seeking public support for the clemency request they’ve submitted to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Social worker Sky Westerlund. “Clemency is about justice for people. And to me, 10-years serving, being incarcerated, is enough," she said. Gonzales-McLinn is serving a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Roxanne Merriman was once Gonzales-McLinn’s cellmate at the women’s prison in Topeka. She’s now among those urging Governor Laura Kelly to grant her clemency. “Her story deserves to be heard because she’s not the monster that the world portrays her and sees her as," she said. "For her to do what she did; there’s a lot more to it.” So far, there's been no word from the governor's office on what action - if any - might be taken on the woman's behalf.

Clemency advocates will present another informational session Wednesday at 6 pm at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library.

Kansas Senator Hopes Iran President's Death Not Blamed on U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) - Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran hopes the death of Iran’s president in a helicopter crash isn’t blamed on the West. But in some ways, that's already happened. Iran’s former foreign minister says the U.S. is responsible for the crash because of sanctions it imposed on the country’s aviation industry. "I hope that this doesn’t become another reason for Iran to blame the West, United States and others," Moran said. "This was apparently an accident." Moran spoke Monday in Wichita. The U.S. State Department has called Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. Iran backs Hamas, the militant group that attacked Israel in October, leading to the current conflict in Gaza.

Kansas GOP Senator Concerned About Possible Sale of Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says he's concerned about Boeing's possible purchase of Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita. Moran is worried about the effect the sale could have on defense work in Wichita. Boeing has reportedly been in talks to acquire Spirit since March. Both companies came under scrutiny in January when a panel on a Boeing airplane blew out in mid-flight. Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, primarily focuses on making parts for Boeing’s commercial aircrafts. But it also contracts with defense suppliers like Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman. Moran says he's encouraging Boeing and Spirit to consider those defense contracts in their negotiations. "We would not want Boeing to acquire spirit and to lose the 1,500 to 2,000 employees who do defense work at Spirit for companies other than Boeing." Spirit announced a loss of $500 million dollars in the first quarter, and it said last week that it would lay off between 400 to 450 workers due to a slowdown in operations.

KCK Community Developer Seeks Kansas Congressional Seat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - The race to replace a Kansas Congressman has gained a new contender - a former University of Kansas basketball player. Wyandotte County community developer Matt Kleinmann says he'll enter the race as a Democrat.

Kleinmann first set foot on the court as a University of Kansas basketball player in 2004. Twenty years later, he’s entering the political arena and announcing his candidacy for the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Republican Jake LaTurner, who has held the seat since 2020, recently announced he would not seek reelection. As a Democrat running in a solidly red district, Kleinmann is emphasizing unity and cooperation. “The bonds that unite us are stronger than those who seek to divide us," he said. Republicans Jeff Kahrs of Topeka and former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt seek election to the same seat.

Governor Declares Disaster Emergency Following Sunday's Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has declared a state of disaster emergency in the aftermath of Sunday's severe weather. Violent storms caused thousands of power outages across Kansas and into Missouri. The declaration activates the Kansas Response Plan and the ability to expedite state agency assistance to communities that need help.

With Special Session Looming in Kansas, Some GOP Lawmakers Call It a Waste of Money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Sometime this week, Governor Laura Kelly will announce when she'll call lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session. The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders will try to hammer out a compromise deal to cut taxes. So far, the governor has vetoed three previous tax-cutting proposals, including the most recent bipartisan plan. As lawmakers prepare to return to the Statehouse, some Republicans say it’s an unnecessary expense. Kelly is calling the special session after vetoing the latest tax cuts proposed by lawmakers. She supports cuts but says she wants a less costly bill. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says the session is a waste of tax money. He says it will cost about $84,000 per day. Kelly seems more focused on the cost of potential tax cuts. She says the last bill she vetoed would have put the state $1.3 billion underwater by 2029. Kelly plans to announce the session’s start date this week.

Children's Mercy Offering Rural Genetic Disorder Testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) - Children’s Mercy researchers are working to expand access to diagnostic testing for rare genetic disorders in children. It's happening through a pilot program in rural Kansas. Children’s Mercy researchers are partnering with primary care physicians in Salina. Instead of referring families to specialists in Kansas City for testing, the physicians collect genetic samples from children and mail them to the hospital for analysis. Researcher Ana Cohen says kids with rare genetic disorders generally receive a diagnosis by age 3. But she says most of the kids they diagnosed in Salina were between ages 7 and 13. “Which kind of suggests that somewhere along the line, they just were missed.” Cohen says it usually takes 9-12 months to get diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. But the pilot program cut wait-times in half. She says they recently expanded to four other clinics in rural Kansas.

Kansas High School Senior Drowns Just Hours After Graduation

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) - A southeast Kansas high school is mourning the loss of a senior class member who died just hours after receiving a diploma. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that a graduate of Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville drowned at Big Hill Lake in Labette County Saturday afternoon, just hours after receiving a diploma at a commencement ceremony. The loss of this high school senior comes six weeks after another senior from Field Kindley High School was killed in a vehicle crash west of Independence.

Half a Million Kansans Expected to Hit the Road for Memorial Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A week from today (MON) is Memorial Day. Triple-A Kansas says nearly a half million Kansans will hit the road for the long holiday weekend. Triple-A says 488,000 Kansans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday travel period, which runs from Thursday through Monday. Most people will drive to their destination. The average price of gas is around $3.15 a gallon, slightly less than last year.

