Headlines for Monday, May 20, 2024

100 MPH Winds Hammer Parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A long band of severe storms rolled across Kansas Sunday. They began in western Kansas and moved eastward all day long and into the night. By the time they made it to Salina, winds were blowing up to 100 miles-per-hour. But was it a tornado... or just straight line winds? "There's really not that much difference when winds are that strong," said Brandon Drake, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka. Drake says strong winds damaged trees and power lines across the state. Some homes were damaged too but damage estimates are still being compiled.

At one point, as many as 75,000 customers of Evergy were without power. As of 11 am, more than 16,000 customers were still without electricity. (Visit Evergy's outage map.) More showers and storms are in the forecast every day this week.

Kansas High School Senior Drowns Just Hours After Graduation

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) - A southeast Kansas high school is mourning the loss of a senior class member who died just hours after receiving a diploma. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that a graduate of Field Kindley (KEN-dley) High School in Coffeyville drowned at Big Hill Lake in Labette County Saturday afternoon, just hours after receiving a diploma at a commencement ceremony. The loss of this high school senior comes six weeks after another senior from Field Kindley High School was killed in a vehicle crash west of Independence.

Kansas Officials Promote Boating Safety

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Summertime is right around the corner. And families will be making trips to lakes and pools. Kansas officials are reminding parents to put life jackets on their kids this summer when out on the water. Drowning is one of the most common ways that children die in accidents in Kansas. By law, kids 12 and younger have to wear a life jacket when they’re on a watercraft. Kansas health officials encourage teens and adults to wear them, too - for their own safety and to set an example for younger kids. Adults should keep an eye on kids near water. If several adults are present, they should be clear about who is watching the kids, because drownings happen fast.

Another Difficult Year for the Kansas Wheat Harvest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas farmers of winter wheat who had brutally low crop yields last year are again seeing drought take a toll on their fields. Aaron Harries is vice president of research at Kansas Wheat. He says some parts of the state, such as areas along the Nebraska border, got enough rain for good yield potential. But the situation elsewhere, like in central Kansas, is tough. “It’s still a very severely drought affected crop," he said. "What you have is a lot of short wheat. And thin stands. And low yield potential.” He says last year’s winter wheat crop was the worst in more than 50 years. Farmers abandoned nearly 30% of their winter wheat acres. This year’s crop is poised to be better but still below average.

Kansas Governor Will Soon Announce Date for Special Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS/AP) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will announce this week when, exactly, she's calling lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session. The Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders will try to hammer out a compromise deal to cut taxes. So far, the governor has vetoed three previous tax-cutting proposals, including the most recent bipartisan plan.

The latest plan included cutting income, sales and property taxes by a total of $1.45 billion or more over the next three years. GOP leaders have grown increasingly frustrated as they've made what they see as major concessions, including giving up on moving Kansas from three personal income tax rates to just one. Republicans say the special session could cost more than $200,000 for just three days.

Kansas currently has $2.6 billion in surplus funds in the state's main bank account, but that's not the state's only fiscal cushion. Kansas has another $1.7 billion socked away in a separate rainy day fund.

Both parties believe voters will be upset if there is no broad tax relief after surplus funds piled up in the state’s coffers. All 40 Senate seats and 125 House seats are on the ballot in this year’s elections, and Democrats hope to break the Republican super-majorities in both chambers.

Half a Million Kansans Expected to Hit the Road for Memorial Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - A week from today (MON) is Memorial Day. Triple-A Kansas says nearly a half million Kansans will hit the road for the long holiday weekend. Triple-A says 488,000 Kansans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday travel period, which runs from Thursday through Monday. Most people will drive to their destination. The average price of gas is around $3.15 a gallon, slightly less than last year.

USDA Announces Cuts to Survey Reports

UNDATED (HPM) - the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics division recently announced it is discontinuing a few industry survey reports due to budget cuts. The National Agricultural Statistic Service is stopping its July Cattle report, the Cotton Objective Yield Survey and all County Estimates for Crops and Livestock. Troy Joshua, director of the statistics division, says the budget came six months into the fiscal year… and is 23-million dollars below last year’s budget. "We expected a cut, but we didn't expect it to be that deep of a cut." Joshua says the division made other internal budget cuts before stopping the reports. A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers is urging USDA officials to reconsider.

