Headlines for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Kansas Attorney General Sues Biden Administration over Title IX

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden administration over a new Title IX rule about transgender rights. It's the latest Republican effort to keep trans women out of women’s sports. Federal education officials issued guidance saying Title IX prohibits discrimination based on a person’s gender identity. They say that’s necessary to ensure schools don’t discriminate against trans students. But Kobach and other Republicans say the new rule imposes on women’s rights. They say it would require biological women to compete against biological males. “It’s unconscionable," Kobach said. "It's unfair in the athletic arenas, and it’s dangerous for girls and women.” Kobach is seeking an injunction in court to prevent the rule from taking effect. “Biden’s Title IX regulation effectively requires universities to pretend that there are no biological differences between men and women and effectively erases those differences," Kobach said. Attorneys General from Alaska, Wyoming, and Utah are joining the lawsuit.

KBI Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. 18-year-old Jordan Cole was shot and killed Friday night when exchanging gunfire with an KCK police officer near an Interstate 35 on-ramp. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody. A third suspect is still on the run.

Kansas Board to Open Second Round of Opioid Grants

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A state board that allocates opioid settlement funds will soon open its second round of grant funding in Kansas. The board will allocate $10 million dollars for grants focused on treatment and prevention, much like it did last year. The money is part of a national legal settlement against prescription opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies. Kansas is expected to receive about $340 million dollars over the next 18 years. About $6 million dollars of the grants will go toward substance use treatment with the remainder for prevention. Applications and more information for both of the grants will open this summer. The board allocated $10 million dollars in grants last year for treatment and prevention services.

Another Step Forward for New Mental Health Hospital in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas is getting a new state mental hospital. It will be built in Wichita. The city council just approved a zoning change to permit the construction of the facility, but not everyone is happy with its location. In 2022 and 2023, the state legislature committed millions of dollars to Sedgwick County to build the new hospital. But its proposed location frustrated neighbors. In April, several people testified at a planning committee meeting that it would bring crime to the area. The facility will be used, in part, to evaluate the mental health of people in jail.

Emergency Crews Rescue Trapped Worker

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A construction worker has been rescued after being trapped in a trench in Overland Park. KCTV reports that the worker was trapped about 15 feet below ground when a trench collapsed in on him. The man was stuck for about an hour in dirt up to his waist. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Measure Signed into Law Aimed at Helping Foster Care Teens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law aimed at helping teenagers as they age out of the state's foster care system. The law is designed to allow teens 16 and older to choose a person - or group of people they trust - to help raise them as they enter adulthood. Kansas is the first state in the country to sign the permanency option into law.

Kansas Officials Select KanCare Contracts

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas officials have selected two existing health plans and one new health plan to run the state's Medicaid system on a three-year contract beginning in January. Sunflower Health Plan and United Healthcare Community Plan will continue offering Medicaid services. A new subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield -- called Healthy Blue -- will replace current provider Aetna. The three health care companies will provide Medicaid services to more than 450-thousand Kansans. Seven groups applied for the contracts.

“NASA Acres” Helping Farmers with Data from Space

UNDATED (HPM) - A research program called "NASA Acres" is helping farmers make use of NASA satellite data to improve their efficiency in the field. Now in its second year, “NASA Acres” is funding research projects at 10 universities across the country. Tom Wagner works for an organization called NASA Earth Action. He says they are developing new ways to use satellite data regarding land, water and weather to make farming and agribusiness decisions. “When you get something like Acres going, you get a group of people focused on a problem," he said. "And I think over the next five years plus, we’re going to see some real changes for agriculture in terms of what we can do with data from space.” Current projects in the program include forecasting crop yields and monitoring nitrogen levels in crops, allowing for adjustments in fertilizer use.

70 Years Ago, School Integration Was a Dream Many Believed Could Actually Happen. Has It?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy years ago this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separating children in schools by race was unconstitutional. On paper, that decision — the fabled Brown v. Board of Education, taught in most every American classroom — still stands. In reality, school integration is all but gone, the victim of a gradual series of court cases that slowly eroded it, leaving little behind.

The country is more diverse than it ever has been, with students more exposed to classmates from different backgrounds. Still, around 4 out of 10 Black and Hispanic students attend schools where almost every one of their classmates is another student of color.

The intense segregation by race is linked to socioeconomic conditions: Schools where students of color compose more than 90% of the student body are five times more likely to be located in low-income areas. That in turn has resounding academic consequences: Students who attend high-poverty schools, regardless of their family’s finances, have worse educational outcomes.

Efforts to slow or reverse the increasing separation of American schools have stalled. Court cases slowly have chipped away at the dream outlined in the case of Brown v. Board, leaving fewer and fewer tools in the hands of districts to integrate schools by the early 2000s. “School integration exists as little more than an idea in America right now, a little more than a memory,” said Derek Black, a law professor at the University of Southern California. “It’s actually an idea that a pretty good majority of Americans think is a good idea. But that’s all.”

MORE THAN JUST DIVERSE SCHOOLS

The dream of Brown was never as simple as diversity. It was about equality, and the opportunity that came with it. From the beginning, funding and integration have been inseparable. “Whiter schools and districts have more resources, and that is wrong,” said Ary Amerikaner, a former Obama administration official and the founder of Brown’s Promise. “But it is a reality. And that undermines opportunity for students of color, and it undermines our future democracy.”

Lesser Prairie Chicken Still Under Threat in Southwest Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - It’s mating season for the lesser prairie chicken, but bird watchers will have fewer feathered friends to watch as the population continues to dwindle in southwest Kansas. The lesser prairie chicken used to roam the plains by the millions, but Audubon of Kansas estimates only around 25,000 remain. It is a metric that animal conservationists use to gauge the health of native grassland ecosystems, but 90% of the bird's habitat has been lost. Wayne Walker is with Common Ground Capital, an endangered species organization in the southern plains. “Imagine if 90% of the rain forest was cut down. People would be freaking out about that," he said. Walker and others are working on a program to pay ranchers for protecting the grasslands. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last year to remove the bird from the threatened species list.

Proponents of the lesser prairie chicken say the species is synonymous with the Great Plains but the bird could go the way of the buffalo. Most of the bird’s remaining habitat is located in southwest Kansas. There are fewer places overall for the chicken to roam and less biodiversity in the prairies. Walker says that’s because cropland has replaced native prairie ecosystems. “I mean, it’s this massively complex and cool ecosystem. And you know, we look at a field full of wheat. And it's just like golly, you know, we plowed up this to make that?, he said.

Kansas Governor Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, Peace Officers Memorial Day. Kelly ordered flags lowered to pay tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

KU, Other State Schools Seek Tuition Hikes for Next School Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The University of Kansas says it is seeking a 3.5% increase in tuition for next school year. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that KU implemented a 5% increase a year ago, but before that, the university went four consecutive years without an increase. KU is on pace to have its highest enrollment ever when classes resume next fall. but school leaders are still seeking approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to boost tuition. But it's not alone. Every public university in the state is asking for a tuition hike, ranging from 2.8% at K-State to 6% at Fort Hays State. Emporia State seeks a 4% increase, Wichita State wants a 3.9% increase and Pittsburg State is seeking a 3.5% hike.

New Abortion Clinic Opening this Fall in Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KNS) - Planned Parenthood in Kansas says it will open a new abortion clinic in southeast Kansas. The facility will open in Pittsburg this fall. The news comes as abortion providers in Kansas report overwhelming demand from out-of-state patients. Since many nearby states have banned abortion, most patients at Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ Kansas clinics now travel from out-of-state, more than half from Texas alone. President Emily Wales says she hopes the new Pittsburg clinic will help alleviate some of that demand, in addition to providing services like contraception and STI testing. “There are not enough health care providers there, and there are certainly not enough providers of sexual and reproductive care, particularly gender-affirming services," she said. Wales says her organization only has room to treat a fraction of those seeking appointments. “We were somewhat braced for it. And we had adapted a number of things about our operations. But at the end of the day, you can only provide so much care in a physical facility," she said.

It’ll be the third new clinic offering abortions to open in Kansas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Abortion remains legal in Kansas until 22 weeks, but anti-abortion groups are celebrating legislative wins including a law that will require patients to tell their doctors why they’re getting an abortion.

